Capital Gains Tax: Raise Rates, Lose Revenue?

Capital Gains Tax has become one of the trickier items on John Healey's desk ahead of the Autumn Budget on 28 October. Every time a Chancellor reaches for CGT as an easy revenue lever, the numbers turn out to be far more complicated than they first appear, and I think that is exactly the position Healey finds himself in. The statistics cut both ways: the Treasury can see that CGT is raising record amounts, but the tax base is extraordinarily concentrated, and the Office for Budget Responsibility treats behavioural responses to capital-tax changes as unusually important and unusually hard to predict.

A tax that is already breaking records

Start with the headline numbers, because they explain why CGT is even on the table. The latest full HMRC Capital Gains Tax statistics, published on 27 August 2026, show that for 2024/25 taxable gains reported came to £127 billion, up 82% on the previous year, CGT liabilities reached £24.2 billion, up 89%, and the number of CGT taxpayers hit an all-time high of 584,000, up 45%.

On its face, that looks like a tax that is already doing very well for the Exchequer. But HMRC itself attributes the jump to a combination of factors, including the October 2024 rate increases, reductions in the annual exempt amount, the impending increase to Business Asset Disposal Relief rates, and taxpayers realising gains in anticipation of further Budget changes. That last point matters enormously: £24.2bn should not be read as a steady-state yield from the higher rates. A good deal of it reflects gains brought forward by people who feared worse was coming.

Why a rate rise is politically tempting, and economically fragile

The single most important statistic in the whole dataset, in my view, is this: 45% of all CGT in 2024/25 came from taxpayers with gains of £5 million or more, even though that group represents less than 1% of CGT taxpayers. There is a similar concentration by income, with 52% of gains made by CGT-liable individuals coming from the 17% whose taxable income exceeded £125,140.

That concentration cuts both ways politically. It allows a rate increase to be presented as highly progressive, falling almost entirely on a small number of very large gains. But it also means the yield depends on the behaviour of a tiny, mobile population, and relatively modest changes to their disposal timing, residence or tax planning can have a disproportionate effect on receipts. The OBR itself singles out the sensitivity of capital-tax revenues to the decisions of a small number of high-net-worth individuals. That is the hot potato: the very feature that makes CGT attractive to raise is the same feature that makes it unreliable to raise.

A useful lever, but not a big one

It is also worth keeping CGT in proportion. The OBR estimated CGT receipts of £20.3 billion for 2025/26, equivalent to only 1.6% of total receipts, 0.7% of national income, and roughly £705 per household. A rate increase can look like an attractive revenue raiser precisely because so few taxpayers bear it directly, but CGT is not large enough for a modest rate rise on its own to close a substantial fiscal gap.

The quieter route: shrinking reliefs rather than raising rates

One thing the recent statistics make clear is that there are two quite different ways to raise more CGT: increase the rate paid by existing taxpayers, or broaden the tax base by trimming reliefs and exemptions. The second route has already proved remarkably effective without touching the headline rate. HMRC estimates the reduction in the Annual Exempt Amount from April 2024 alone brought up to 76,000 additional taxpayers within CGT, and taking the consecutive reductions in April 2023 and April 2024 together, up to 163,000 taxpayers were brought into the tax. If Mr Healey wants to raise more from CGT without the political noise of another headline rate rise, widening the base is the less visible, and arguably easier, option.

Why the simple arithmetic does not hold

This is where CGT differs fundamentally from a tax like PAYE. The simple calculation that taxable gains multiplied by the additional CGT percentage equals additional Treasury revenue simply does not work, because the taxpayer frequently controls when, or even whether, the taxable event happens at all. If someone owns an asset standing at a £10 million gain, the Government generally cannot force them to realise that gain in any particular year. A higher rate can therefore increase the tax collected per pound of gain realised while simultaneously reducing the number of pounds of gain actually realised.

The OBR catalogues the behavioural responses that make this so unpredictable: forestalling, (where disposals are brought forward ahead of an expected increase); lock-in (where owners simply postpone disposals); switching between assets or between capital gains and income; increased use of reliefs and tax planning; migration or a move to non-UK residence; and non-compliance. We are already seeing forestalling in the data: HMRC says explicitly that speculation about CGT rate increases ahead of the Autumn Budget 2024 contributed to the surge in gains and liabilities reported for 2024/25. Receipts immediately around a change can therefore look exceptionally strong, even though some of those gains would otherwise have arisen in later years. The Treasury's challenge, and ours in advising on it, is separating permanent additional revenue from a timing effect.

Who actually pays, and where

The underlying detail is also a useful corrective to some common assumptions. On geography, London and the South East accounted for 49% of gains and 50% of CGT liabilities in 2024/25, and HMRC says this distribution has been broadly stable over time. A change presented nationally as falling on a small population is, in practice, heavily concentrated in exactly the region where many of our clients are based.

On asset type, the most recent detailed breakdown, for 2023/24, shows CGT taxpayers disposed of 2.7 million assets, generating disposal proceeds of £194 billion and realised gains of £70 billion. Financial assets made up 92% of disposals, 78% of proceeds and 79% of gains. CGT is therefore much less a residential-property tax than popular commentary suggests; HMRC's separate UK residential-property figures for 2025/26 show only 156,000 taxpayers, 173,000 disposals, £8.9bn of gains and £1.9bn of CGT liabilities.

Business owners have already taken their hit

For owner-managers and entrepreneurs specifically, it is worth remembering that a significant increase has already landed. For 2024/25, 61,000 taxpayers claimed Business Asset Disposal Relief, covering £18.5bn of gains and producing £1.8bn of CGT liabilities, with BADR-qualifying disposals generating 8% of all CGT. The OBR records the BADR rate rising from 10% to 14% from April 2025 and to 18% from April 2026. Whatever else happens on 28 October, business owners are already absorbing a substantial increase before any further change is even announced.

A tax that has never sat still

None of this is new territory for CGT. Since Labour's James Callaghan introduced the tax in 1965, it has been reshaped repeatedly by governments of both main parties, and not in one direction. Geoffrey Howe introduced indexation relief in 1982 to protect against inflationary gains; Nigel Lawson aligned CGT with income tax rates in 1988; Gordon Brown replaced indexation with taper relief in 1998 to reward longer ownership; Alistair Darling scrapped taper relief for a flat 18% rate in 2008 while introducing Entrepreneurs' Relief; George Osborne split the rate into an 18%/28% structure in 2010 before cutting the main rates to 10% and 20% in 2016; Rishi Sunak cut the Entrepreneurs' Relief lifetime limit and renamed it BADR in 2020; and Jeremy Hunt's successive cuts to the Annual Exempt Amount from 2023 widened the taxpayer population considerably. Rachel Reeves then raised the main non-property rates to 18% and 24% in October 2024 and set BADR on its current path to 18%. The lesson I draw from that history is that major CGT reforms have consistently produced forestalling or deferral around the change date, so the revenue actually collected afterwards reflects not just the new rate, but the timing of disposals, the economic cycle, and whatever else is happening to reliefs and exemptions at the same time.

Looking towards 28 October 2026

Put all of this together and I think it explains precisely why CGT has become such a challenge for the Chancellor. A relatively small number of wealthy taxpayers generate an enormous share of the yield, which makes another increase superficially attractive and easy to defend as progressive. But unlike income tax on employment, the taxable event is very often within the taxpayer's own control, and the OBR treats the behavioural assumptions underpinning capital-tax forecasts as particularly uncertain. Raise the rate too far, and you risk accelerating the lock-in, migration and tax planning that erode the very base you are trying to tax.