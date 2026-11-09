ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Boat Transactions Guide: Everything You Need To Know When Buying Or Selling A Boat
Russell-Cooke LLP
Russell-Cooke is a leading London law firm comprised of highly regarded specialists across a vast...View firm profile
Buying or selling a boat involves much more than agreeing a price and arranging a transfer of ownership. Questions relating to title, VAT status, registration, contractual terms, surveys and due diligence can all affect the progress of a transaction and, in some cases, lead to costly disputes or delays.
Buying or selling a boat involves much more than agreeing a price and arranging a transfer of ownership. Questions relating to title, VAT status, registration, contractual terms, surveys and due diligence can all affect the progress of a transaction and, in some cases, lead to costly disputes or delays.
To help buyers and sellers understand the legal issues involved, Peter Jeffery and Oliver Ward from the corporate and commercial team based in Southampton have produced a series of insights examining the key legal and practical considerations in boat transactions.
This five-part guide covers five key legal aspects of buying and selling a boat, from preparing a vessel for sale and carrying out due diligence to negotiating the purchase agreement and dealing with issues identified during a survey or sea trial.
This five-part guide covers:
-
Legal checks: the issues buyers and sellers should consider before proceeding.
-
Purchase agreements: important contractual terms and protections.
-
Surveys and sea trials: what to consider when problems are identified.
-
Preparing for sale: steps sellers can take before entering the market.
-
Transaction pitfalls: issues that can cause disputes, delay or additional cost.
Five legal insights on boat transactions
FAQs on buying or selling a boat
What legal checks should I make when buying a boat?
You should confirm that the seller can provide a clear chain of ownership through Bills of Sale. You should also check that the boat is free from any mortgages and finance, review whether the boat is registered and the VAT status. During the transaction, a survey and sea trial should occur to identify any defects.
Do I need a lawyer to buy a boat?
Legal advice is helpful in order to ascertain the ownership, VAT status, registration and finance arrangements. The lawyer can also draft a clear and accurate sale and purchase agreement ensuring that the correct documents are exchanged on completion and giving recourse if there are defects.
What should a boat purchase agreement cover?
It should set out the purchase price, deposit arrangements, survey and sea trial provisions, completion mechanics and VAT considerations. The agreement should also set out the inventory, ownership warranties and the documents provided on completion. It will reduce uncertainty and minimise the risk of disputes.
What happens if a boat survey identifies problems?
The terms of the agreement will set out the options that the buyer has. A well-drafted agreement might enable the buyer to be able to proceed with the purchase, negotiate a price reduction, require repairs to be carried out before completion to rectify the defects, or withdraw from the transaction.
What should I check before selling a boat?
You should ensure you can produce ownership documents, registration certificates and VAT records. You should also prepare a clear inventory and resolve registration or documentation issues (particularly any missing Bills of Sale).
What documents are needed to transfer ownership of a boat?
You will need a Bill of Sale to transfer. Buyers also might need registration certificates and should see historic Bills of Sale, VAT documentation, builder’s certificates and an agreed inventory.
What causes disputes in boat transactions?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.