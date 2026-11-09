Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Boat Transactions Guide: Everything You Need To Know When Buying Or Selling A Boat

Russell-Cooke LLP
Russell-Cooke LLP
Contributor
Russell-Cooke LLP

Russell-Cooke LLP

Russell-Cooke is a leading London law firm comprised of highly regarded specialists across a vast...

View firm profile
Explore more from Russell-Cooke LLP

Buying or selling a boat involves much more than agreeing a price and arranging a transfer of ownership. Questions relating to title, VAT status, registration, contractual terms, surveys and due diligence can all affect the progress of a transaction and, in some cases, lead to costly disputes or delays.

United KingdomTax
Peter Jeffery
Peter Jeffery
Oliver Ward
Oliver Ward

Buying or selling a boat involves much more than agreeing a price and arranging a transfer of ownership. Questions relating to title, VAT status, registration, contractual terms, surveys and due diligence can all affect the progress of a transaction and, in some cases, lead to costly disputes or delays.

To help buyers and sellers understand the legal issues involved, Peter Jeffery and Oliver Ward from the corporate and commercial team based in Southampton have produced a series of insights examining the key legal and practical considerations in boat transactions. 

This five-part guide covers five key legal aspects of buying and selling a boat, from preparing a vessel for sale and carrying out due diligence to negotiating the purchase agreement and dealing with issues identified during a survey or sea trial.

This five-part guide covers:

  1. Legal checks: the issues buyers and sellers should consider before proceeding.

  2. Purchase agreements: important contractual terms and protections.

  3. Surveys and sea trials: what to consider when problems are identified.

  4. Preparing for sale: steps sellers can take before entering the market.

  5. Transaction pitfalls: issues that can cause disputes, delay or additional cost.

FAQs on buying or selling a boat

What legal checks should I make when buying a boat?

You should confirm that the seller can provide a clear chain of ownership through Bills of Sale. You should also check that the boat is free from any mortgages and finance, review whether the boat is registered and the VAT status. During the transaction, a survey and sea trial should occur to identify any defects.

Do I need a lawyer to buy a boat?

Legal advice is helpful in order to ascertain the ownership, VAT status, registration and finance arrangements. The lawyer can also draft a clear and accurate sale and purchase agreement ensuring that the correct documents are exchanged on completion and giving recourse if there are defects.

What should a boat purchase agreement cover?

It should set out the purchase price, deposit arrangements, survey and sea trial provisions, completion mechanics and VAT considerations. The agreement should also set out the inventory, ownership warranties and the documents provided on completion. It will reduce uncertainty and minimise the risk of disputes.

What happens if a boat survey identifies problems?

The terms of the agreement will set out the options that the buyer has. A well-drafted agreement might enable the buyer to be able to proceed with the purchase, negotiate a price reduction, require repairs to be carried out before completion to rectify the defects, or withdraw from the transaction.

What should I check before selling a boat?

You should ensure you can produce ownership documents, registration certificates and VAT records. You should also prepare a clear inventory and resolve registration or documentation issues (particularly any missing Bills of Sale).

What documents are needed to transfer ownership of a boat?

You will need a Bill of Sale to transfer. Buyers also might need registration certificates and should see historic Bills of Sale, VAT documentation, builder’s certificates and an agreed inventory.

What causes disputes in boat transactions?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Frequently Asked Questions About IRS Clearance And Form 706-NA

UK executors and beneficiaries dealing with US assets face significant delays in obtaining IRS Transfer Certificates, with waiting times now extending to two or three years. This comprehensive FAQ addresses the critical questions surrounding Form 706-NA applications, US estate tax requirements, and the practical challenges of administering estates containing US shares and investments when the deceased was not a US citizen.
GlobalTax
Lester Aldridge LLP
Lester Aldridge LLP
Article

UK ‘Windfall’ Bank Tax Would Worsen An Already Complex System

UK banks face the prospect of a new windfall tax as campaigners push for additional levies on strong reported profits, while industry leaders warn of potential consequences for lending, investment, and the UK's position as a global financial centre. This analysis examines the practical implications of adding another layer to an already complex sector-specific tax regime that includes corporation tax, banking surcharge, and bank levy.
United KingdomTax
RPC
RPC