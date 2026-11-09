Boat Transactions Guide: Everything You Need To Know When Buying Or Selling A Boat

To help buyers and sellers understand the legal issues involved, Peter Jeffery and Oliver Ward from the corporate and commercial team based in Southampton have produced a series of insights examining the key legal and practical considerations in boat transactions.

This five-part guide covers five key legal aspects of buying and selling a boat, from preparing a vessel for sale and carrying out due diligence to negotiating the purchase agreement and dealing with issues identified during a survey or sea trial.

This five-part guide covers: