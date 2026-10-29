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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Can Europe Still Build Cars Into The 2030s? Yes, But Only Those Companies Willing To Make Tough Decisions

AlixPartners Asia LLC
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Europe's automotive industry faces structural challenges including halved margins since 2021, a 35% cost disadvantage against Chinese competitors, and 2.5 million units of underutilized assembly capacity. AlixPartners and Berylls examine the strategic decisions European OEMs and suppliers must make now—from footprint rationalization to battery cost optimization—to remain competitive through the 2030s.

United KingdomStrategy
Nicholas Parker
Nicholas Parker
Andrew Bergbaum
Andrew Bergbaum
Dario Duse
Dario Duse
Alexandre Marian
Alexandre Marian
Heiko Weber
Heiko Weber
Xing Zhou
Xing Zhou
Author LinkedIn connections

Europe’s automotive industry is facing more than a downturn. Margins have roughly halved since 2021, Chinese competitors operate with a 35% cost advantage, and around 2.5 million units of European assembly capacity are underutilized.

These pressures are structural, not cyclical. In this thought piece, AlixPartners and Berylls by AlixPartners examine what it will take for European OEMs and suppliers to remain competitive into the 2030s, from footprint rationalization and software-defined vehicle operating models to the battery cost-stack and the response to Chinese market entry. The conclusion is clear: Europe still has the assets to succeed, but only companies willing to make tough, irreversible decisions now will lead the next decade.

Learn more in our full paper below or download a copy:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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