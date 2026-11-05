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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

UK Data Centre Land: Gold Mine Or Pot Of Gold At The End Of A Rainbow

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Demand for UK data centre sites is attracting significant investment, and many landowners are being approached by developers. The figures discussed can be eye-catching, but not every site will be suitable or commercially viable.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Lydia Chapman
Lydia Chapman
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Demand for UK data centre sites is attracting significant investment, and many landowners are being approached by developers. The figures discussed can be eye-catching, but not every site will be suitable or commercially viable.

A data centre project involves much more than agreeing a lease or sale. Before considering whether land is appropriate, there are six key issues that will determine whether the opportunity is realistic:

  1. Planning
  2. Environmental concerns
  3. Power
  4. Cooling
  5. Considering other commercial options

1. Planning

Data centres do not fall neatly within a single planning use class. Depending on the proposal and the local authority’s approach, they are commonly treated as either B8 (storage and distribution) or sui generis.

Potential constraints include Green Belt policy, landscape and visual impact, flood risk, noise and access. Any one of these may affect the prospects, cost or timetable of the development.

In England, the local planning authority may also require a planning agreement under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990. This can impose obligations or require financial contributions to address the development’s impact on local infrastructure and services. The likely scope and cost should be investigated at an early stage.

2. Environmental Concerns

Biodiversity net gain must also be considered. Under the Environment Act 2021, most new developments in England, including data centres, must achieve at least a 10% increase in biodiversity value. Developers should first seek to avoid harm, then mitigate it, with any remaining requirement potentially met through on-site or off-site measures.

Data centres are likely to require an Environmental Impact Assessment. Traffic, ecology, noise and water surveys should begin early because they may need to cover particular seasons or monitoring periods. These can be lengthy and expensive, so considering them early is essential.

3. Power

A credible grid connection is often the most important test of whether a site can support a data centre. Some proposed new connections face waits of ten years or more, so early planning is essential. Unfortunately, if a grid connection is required, being close to a substation does not necessarily prevent issues because the available capacity may already have been allocated to other projects.

Any agreement should make it clear who bears the risk of grid capacity, timing of the connection and what happens if sufficient power is not secured by an agreed date.

4. Cooling

Data centres produce substantial heat and need an effective cooling system and most usually access to water. Drafting of water abstraction agreements and discharge licences might be required. Another option is exploring boreholes by way of geological survey and a workable cooling strategy should be established before the land is tied up for a long period.

5. Considering Other Commercial Options

The right structure for a transaction will depend on the site and the landowner’s objectives and may not necessarily be a sale or lease.

An option may give the developer time to investigate the site before committing; a promotion agreement may align the parties around securing consent and achieving a sale; and a conditional sale or agreement for lease may provide greater certainty once specified conditions are met.

Before moving forward with any offer, advice should be sought on price and rent-review mechanisms, exclusivity, access for surveys, costs, tax, security for the developer’s obligations and what happens if the project does not proceed.

Landowners should treat an approach from a data centre developer as the start of a due-diligence exercise, not proof that the land has data centre value. Before granting exclusivity or entering into a binding agreement, the factors above must be carefully considered with all the necessary professional advisers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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