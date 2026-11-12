The Lease By Reference: An Outdated Renewal Tool?

As any solicitor will tell you, there is no perfect option and the most suitable will depend on the circumstances.

The updating option should be the default position in most circumstances. It is only where the existing form of lease is materially outdated, or needs to mirror the form of other leases in the building, that the modern lease option should be considered. Whilst sound in principle, historically the updating option was not always available because it required the original Word document for the completed lease to be located.

AI tools can now remove this obstacle by converting completed leases back into Word format. The solicitor can then make the necessary amendments and show the changes in track changes against the existing lease. The solicitor can then make the necessary amendments for the new lease and show them in tracked against the existing lease. This approach ensures that the lease is a readable document (for client and solicitor alike) and the time spent drafting and negotiating the document is minimised: it’s a win-win!