On 31 October 2026, the National Scheme of Delegation of Planning Functions will come into force in England as a consequence of The Town and Country Planning (Discharge of Local Planning Authority Functions) (England) Regulations 2026 (“the Regulations”). In preparation for this change, English councils should have amended their constitutions. Some are refusing to make those changes, but the implications of not complying with the Regulations fall outside this article. “Own-interest” applications under regulation 6 of the Regulations also falls outside of this article.

Briefly, on and after 31 October 2026, planning applications will be classified as either Schedule 1 applications or Schedule 2 applications. There are no transitional arrangements, so even applications submitted and validated before 31 October 2026 will fall to be determined under the Regulations.

Schedule 1 applications must only be determined by officers. They include:

Householder applications, as defined by The Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 (“the 2015 Order”), e.g. to erect side extensions, dormers, “granny annexes” and the like

Minor commercial developments as defined by the 2015 Order

Minor residential applications, which are broadly developments consisting of up to 9 new dwellings on sites smaller than 0.5 hectares

Permission in principle applications

S73 applications where the original planning application would itself have been a Schedule 1 application.

Schedule 2 applications are those applications that “may be determined by a committee or by an officer”. I use the phrase “planning committee” in this article as a catch-all for council committees responsible for determining planning applications as these committees are known by various names, such as planning committees, planning boards, development control committees, strategic planning committees and planning sub-committees.

Schedule 2 applications include:

An application for listed building consent made under section 10(1) of the Listed Buildings Act (making of applications for listed building consent)

An application made under section 19(1) of the Listed Buildings Act (variation or discharge of conditions of listed building consent)

A retrospective planning application pursuant to section 73A(1) of TCPA 1990

An application made under section 73(1) of TCPA 1990 where the original planning application was itself a Schedule 2 application

Applications to modify s106 obligations where the agreement is connected to a Schedule 2 approval.

Even though Schedule 2 applications may be determined by officers or a planning committee, there is an overriding assumption that Schedule 2 applications will be determined at officer level and may only be referred for determination by a planning committee if certain criteria are met. The referral criteria are:

The application raises an economic, social or environmental issue of significance to the local area

A significant planning matter having regard to the development plan and any other material considerations.

In addition, the council must have regard to any relevant guidance issued by the Secretary of State (dated 1 June 2026), which is to say that the nominated officer and the nominated member must conscientiously take the guidance into account, though they are free to deviate from it.

Whether a referral criterion has been met is to be determined by agreement between the council’s “nominated officer” and “nominated member”. Typically, this will mean the council’s Head of Planning/Chief Planner or another council officer holding such an office and the member holding the position of chair of the planning committee.

It is imperative that the council’s nominated officer is of strong character, has the backing of the council’s leadership, and feels able to disagree with the nominated member. Secondly, the decision making process should be transparent and clearly recorded. I anticipate that there will be developers, members of the public, interest groups, objectors and other stake holders querying why a Schedule 2 planning application was or was not referred to planning committee.

What does this all mean?

It is said that planning applications will now be determined faster, as planning committees will be freed up to consider only those “significant” Schedule 2 applications and officers will no longer need to prepare so many cases for planning committee. While all of that is true, the following should be borne in mind:

In 2025, 324,300 planning applications were received by English planning authorities

Since 2014, approximately 96% of planning applications in England have been determined by officers

4% of planning applications in England received in 2025 equates to 12,971 being determined by planning committee

261,678 planning permissions were granted in 2025.

However, the overall statistical picture of 96% and 4% must be read in the context of substantial variations between local planning authorities.

Looking forward, the 4% will dwindle. It may shrink to 2%, so circa 6,500 applications being referred to planning committee. Smaller councils rarely receive Schedule 2 applications and so may find that planning committee become rare within the committee calendar. The unintended consequence is that there may be a greater risk of those planning committees delivering suspect determinations and imposing unnecessary planning conditions as, over time, they become less experienced, less up to date and dulled by their semi-redundant state. That issue of becoming dulled would not be addressed by mandatory training, which the Regulations do not introduce.

Critics of the NSD say that members do not want it but the status quo is not ideal either. Having advised many, many, many planning committees in my career, I have witnessed planning committee members express their mild irritation as to why they are having to spend valuable time determining a simple householder development – the answer being that its dimensions exceed permitted development rights limits and the council has received more than the requisite number of objections, usually set somewhere between 3-8, therefore, the application is required to be determined by planning committee under the council’s own rules and protocols – when their time would be much better spent determining strategic applications.

Conclusion

The new regime will take time to bed in and will give rise to tension, complaints and litigation because of the potential for difference in interpretation over what amounts to “significant”. However, once bedded in, I do believe that the 4% will come down to 2% and maybe as low as 1.5%. Certainly, some councils will find their planning committees sitting infrequently, with the possible unintended consequence of delivering poor results due to being “out of practice”. Will the regime lead to better development schemes because officers make better determinations? No, and I reject that underlying premise. From experience, both officers and planning committees have approved amazing schemes as well as very poor developments. Sometimes, only the effluxion of time reveals whether a development is truly great or poor. Will developers and promoters have a greater level of certainty as to the determination? Yes, but that is only because of the level of engagement with officers that happens prior to and during the application process.