1. TCC Refuses to Strike Out Group Company's DPA Claim Following Associated Company’s Failed Arbitration

In Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd v. Taylor Woodrow Construction and another [2026] EWHC 2526 (TCC), Pepperall J refused to strike out a company’s Defective Premises Act 1972 ("DPA") claim, even though an associated company’s DPA claim for the same defects had been dismissed as statute-barred in an earlier Arbitration. The Arbitration had been commenced, and the decision given, before section 135 of the Building Safety Act 2022 (the "BSA") retrospectively extended the limitation period for section 1 DPA claims to 30 years after the right of action accrued.

Taylor Wimpey Developments Ltd ("TWDL") engaged Taylor Woodrow Construction ("Woodrow") to design and build Victoria Wharf, a seven-block high-rise residential development in Cardiff, completed between 2005 and 2008. Following the Grenfell Tower fire, several fire safety defects were identified. In August 2021, TWDL launched an Arbitration against Woodrow for the costs of remediation. In May 2022, the Arbitrator held that TWDL’s contract and claims under s.1.1(a) of the DPA were time-barred. After s.135 of the BSA came into force on 28 June 2022, the Arbitrator held that, as the DPA claim had already been finally determined, s.135(6) prevented its revival. TWDL's tort claim was dismissed in March 2024. Under a 2007 transfer agreement TWDL had transferred its housebuilding business, including an equitable interest in the development, to its subsidiary Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd ("TWUK"). In October 2025 TWUK issued proceedings against Woodrow under s.1(1)(b) of the DPA, together with a Building Liability Order ("BLO") claim under s.130 of the BSA against Woodrow’s parent, Vinci. Woodrow applied to strike out the proceedings as an abuse of process.

Re-litigation abuse

Woodrow argued that TWUK, as TWDL’s closely connected corporate entity, was re-litigating the same claim (same defects, same solicitors) which should have been raised in, or consolidated with, the Arbitration. TWUK argued that it held a separate cause of action as a subsequent owner and that s.135 of the BSA operates for each individual claimant. The Court held there was no abuse of process on several grounds:

Separate DPA action: The s.1 DPA duty is owed both to the employer (s.1(1)(a)) and to every person acquiring an interest (s.1(1)(b)), each of whom may sue for the full repair cost. TWUK therefore had its own independent claim, which it could not have pursued in the Arbitration, having no standing to join it.

The s.1 DPA duty is owed both to the employer (s.1(1)(a)) and to every person acquiring an interest (s.1(1)(b)), each of whom may sue for the full repair cost. TWUK therefore had its own independent claim, which it could not have pursued in the Arbitration, having no standing to join it. No privity of interest: The Court held that while TWUK was "undoubtedly closely connected" with TWDL there was no privity of interest in respect of TWDL’s original claim and the Arbitration decision since TWUK had its own independent claim and any assignment of TWDL’s interest under the 2007 agreement was equitable only.

The Court held that while TWUK was "undoubtedly closely connected" with TWDL there was no privity of interest in respect of TWDL’s original claim and the Arbitration decision since TWUK had its own independent claim and any assignment of TWDL’s interest under the 2007 agreement was equitable only. Merits of the defects claim were never determined: TWDL’s DPA claim had failed on limitation alone. Parliament had expressly extended the liability period to 30 years, and, in addition to TWUK, leaseholders could also sue in any event.

Collateral attack on the arbitration

Woodrow argued the current claim treated the Arbitration as a “dress rehearsal”. The Court held that the argument fell “at the first hurdle” since the Arbitrator’s only DPA decision concerned limitation and not the merits of the DPA claims. It was not manifestly unfair to require Woodrow to answer the claim, given Parliament’s intention in enacting s.135, the Arbitration’s focus on duty and design rather than workmanship, and TWUK having had no opportunity to contest the Arbitration.

The application for strike out was dismissed.

Key points for the UK Construction Industry

Prior proceedings by one group company will not automatically bar a related company which holds its own independent DPA cause of action even if there is a close relationship.

Developers, employers and subsequent owners can each have separate DPA claims. Dismissal of the employer’s claim does not extinguish the contractor’s liability to later owners or leaseholders.

Claims time-barred before 28 June 2022 and finally determined are not revived by s.135 BSA, but that bar is claimant-specific and does not extend to other related but independent DPA claims.

Strike-out on grounds of re-litigation or attack on previous decisions faces a high threshold, particularly where the earlier decision did not address the merits and the new claimant could not participate.

Contractors and parent companies may expect the BSA’s extended limitation period and BLOs to expose them to repeat claims from different parties for historic defects.

Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd v. Taylor Woodrow Construction & Anor [2026] EWHC 2526 (TCC) (07 October 2026)

2. Court Refuses Stay of Execution of Adjudicator's Award Against Impecunious SPV Employer

In the TCC, Constable J recently refused a contractor’s application to stay execution of summary judgment enforcing an adjudicator’s award in favor of a single purpose vehicle (SPV) employer in Avanton Capital CC Limited v. LUC Construction Limited [2026] EWHC 2630 (TCC).

Avanton Capital CC Limited ("Avanton"), an SPV formed to develop three industrial units at Culvert Court, London, engaged LUC Construction Limited ("LUC") under a November 2023 design and build contract. Following final account disputes, LUC commenced seven adjudications, obtaining three awards finding Avanton’s contra charges overstated by £710,264. Avanton’s own adjudication held that LUC, having failed to serve a valid payment or pay less notice, must pay the notified sum of £1,877,640.25. Avanton as claimant launched an application for summary judgment for which LUC as defendant sought a stay relying on Avanton’s probable inability to repay, a deterioration in Avanton’s finances since contract award and LUC’s own inability to pay.

The Court’s key findings were:

Criteria for a stay: The Court applied Wimbledon v. Vago [2005] EWHC 1086 (TCC), balancing the intention that adjudication decisions are enforced summarily, the successful party’s right not to be kept out of its money and the risk of serious prejudice to the paying party. The probable inability of the claimant to repay may constitute special circumstances, but usually not where its financial position is the same or similar to that at contract or is caused by the defendant’s non-payment.

The Court applied Wimbledon v. Vago [2005] EWHC 1086 (TCC), balancing the intention that adjudication decisions are enforced summarily, the successful party’s right not to be kept out of its money and the risk of serious prejudice to the paying party. The probable inability of the claimant to repay may constitute special circumstances, but usually not where its financial position is the same or similar to that at contract or is caused by the defendant’s non-payment. Claimant’s inability to repay and burden of proof: The burden lies on the defendant and the test is "probable," not possible, inability to repay. Absence of present cash is not determinative, the question is whether the claimant would lack access to resources from the development, refinancing or group support. Despite negligible cash, negative net assets and discretionary group funding, historic group support of c.£4,157,000 and the parent’s positive net assets meant LUC failed to discharge this burden.

The burden lies on the defendant and the test is "probable," not possible, inability to repay. Absence of present cash is not determinative, the question is whether the claimant would lack access to resources from the development, refinancing or group support. Despite negligible cash, negative net assets and discretionary group funding, historic group support of c.£4,157,000 and the parent’s positive net assets meant LUC failed to discharge this burden. Defendant’s own inability to pay: Reliance on this ground will rarely succeed but may be relevant in exceptional circumstances giving rise to manifest injustice. A defendant must go beyond assertion and show that no realistic funding exists from owners, associated persons or external funders. LUC adduced no evidence about its 50% shareholder, Toma Holdings AG ("Toma"), despite LUC’s witness being a director of Toma, which the Court found was "fatal" to LUC’s application.

Reliance on this ground will rarely succeed but may be relevant in exceptional circumstances giving rise to manifest injustice. A defendant must go beyond assertion and show that no realistic funding exists from owners, associated persons or external funders. LUC adduced no evidence about its 50% shareholder, Toma Holdings AG ("Toma"), despite LUC’s witness being a director of Toma, which the Court found was "fatal" to LUC’s application. " Canceling out" argument: The Court rejected the submission that mutual inability to pay automatically cancels out the claims as "unduly mechanistic." All circumstances must be evaluated, but, where competing risks are finely balanced, the Court should favor the ordinary course of enforcement.

The Court rejected the submission that mutual inability to pay automatically cancels out the claims as "unduly mechanistic." All circumstances must be evaluated, but, where competing risks are finely balanced, the Court should favor the ordinary course of enforcement. SPV status and change in position: Although Avanton’s negative equity had grown from a limited sum to more than £2 million, an SPV’s balance sheet is a function of development costs and asset value, and its uncertain standing was inherent from the outset. The Court found that LUC had "contracted for the result," its witness having fully understood Avanton’s SPV status, so there was no materially different repayment risk.

The stay was refused and judgment entered for £1,603,500.25 plus interest (reflecting £184,140 set off from a separate award) and £13,742 for the adjudicator’s fees.

Key points for the UK Construction Industry:

Stays of adjudication enforcement remain exceptional. The burden on the applicant is heavy and requires proof of probable, not possible, inability to repay.

Contracting with an SPV is a known risk, and a financial deterioration that is inherent in the development structure is unlikely to justify a stay. Contractors should seek parent company guarantees or other security at the outset.

A defendant should obtain full financial evidence about the claimant, including group and parent company accounts, and test the strength of any funding commitments.

A party pleading its own impecuniosity must address, with documentary evidence, all potential sources of funding, including shareholders and associated companies, and why its claim for such funding would be stifled.

Mutual insolvency risks do not cancel out, but where finely balanced the court will lean towards enforcement.

Avanton Capital CC Ltd v. LUC Construction Ltd [2026] EWHC 2630 (TCC) (15 October 2026)

3. TCC Confirms BLO Contribution Claims Cannot be Given Default Judgment in a Specified Sum

In Mulalley & Co Limited v. Sto Limited & Sto SE & Co KGaA [2026] EWHC 2681 (TCC) (20 October 2026), Constable J considered, as a point of principle, whether default judgment on a building liability order ("BLO") contribution claim can be entered for a specified amount of money, or must be entered with the amount to be assessed.

Mulalley & Co Limited ("Mulalley") was the design and build contractor for the overcladding of residential tower blocks, using the StoTherm Classic System specified and supplied by Sto Limited ("Sto UK"). In Martlet Homes Ltd v. Mulalley [2022] EWHC 1813 (TCC), the system was held not to comply with requirement B4(1) of the Building Regulations and Mulalley was ordered to pay Martlet £10,799,982.33 (the "Judgment Sum"). Mulalley claimed a contribution from Sto UK under the Civil Liability (Contribution) Act 1978 (the "1978 Act"), based on Sto UK’s liability under s.149 of the Building Safety Act 2022 (the "BSA"). After Sto UK entered administration in January 2025, Mulalley joined Sto UK’s German parent, Sto SE & Co KGaA ("Sto Germany"), seeking a BLO under s.130 of the BSA. Sto Germany filed no acknowledgment of service or defense, and Mulalley applied under CPR Part 23 for default judgment, primarily in a specified sum.

The Court’s findings

Specified amount or amount to be assessed: The Court held that a precisely pleaded figure is insufficient and the Court must look at the substance of the claim. Although the Particulars of Claim pleaded that the contribution was claimed "in respect of the entire Judgment Sum," the Judgment Sum (fixed and identifiable) had to be separated from the contribution claimed.

The Court held that a precisely pleaded figure is insufficient and the Court must look at the substance of the claim. Although the Particulars of Claim pleaded that the contribution was claimed "in respect of the entire Judgment Sum," the Judgment Sum (fixed and identifiable) had to be separated from the contribution claimed. BLOs and 1978 Act contribution claims: Under s.2(1) of the 1978 Act, the contribution is the sum the Court finds "just and equitable," which is an evaluative question not answered by the Judgment Sum being fixed. Separately, s.130 of the BSA requires the Court to decide whether it is just and equitable to make a subsidiary’s liability also a liability of the associate. That decision does not follow merely from the associate’s default. Even if the claim had been for a specified sum, these statutory discretions made a judicial hearing and assessment appropriate.

Default judgment was entered with Sto UK’s contribution to be assessed at a hearing after 1 December 2026.

Key points for the UK Construction Industry:

Pleading a figure is not decisive: Contribution claims, and BLOs based on them, if successful, will normally lead to judgment with the amount to be assessed. Claimants should budget for a quantum hearing with full factual and expert evidence, because loss must be proved even after default.

Contribution claims, and BLOs based on them, if successful, will normally lead to judgment with the amount to be assessed. Claimants should budget for a quantum hearing with full factual and expert evidence, because loss must be proved even after default. Enforcement before quantum is fixed: A default judgment for an amount to be assessed does not fix the monetary liability of the associate.

A default judgment for an amount to be assessed does not fix the monetary liability of the associate. Exposure of associated companies: Parents and other associates, including foreign entities, can face BLOs for a subsidiary’s BSA liabilities (here, s.149 product liability) where the subsidiary is insolvent. For such parties, ignoring proceedings does not avoid liability.

Mulalley & Co Ltd v. STO Ltd & Anor [2026] EWHC 2681 (TCC) (20 October 2026)

4. Cladding Remediation Bill Tabled in Parliament

The UK Government’s long-awaited remediation bill, mentioned in the King’s Speech on May 13, 2026 was finally tabled in the House of Commons on 14 October 2026. The Building Safety (Remediation of Unsafe Cladding etc) Bill ("Remediation Bill") builds upon and strengthens duties, obligations and liabilities in the Building Safety Act 2022 ("BSA").

Key provisions of the Remediation Bill in its draft form include:

A requirement for responsible entities to carry out a fire risk assessment of external walls and complete recommended remedial works;

A "Remediation Backstop" whereby local housing authorities and Homes England may carry out remediation works (and recover costs) under a Remediation Management Order where a responsible entity has failed to remediate;

Establishing a "duty of cooperation" between local authorities, fire and rescue authorities and the Building Safety Regulator in respect of fire safety;

Establishment of a register of medium rise residential buildings between 11 and 18 metres in height to assist in identifying buildings needing remediation;

Improvement of rights of redress against manufacturers of cladding products under s.149 of the BSA to make it easier for those who have paid to remedy unsafe cladding to recover the costs from manufacturers;

Improvement in provision of building ownership information to enable relevant authorities to establish beneficial ownership of properties; and

Clarifying that there is no statutory time limit for Remediation Orders, Remediation Contribution Orders and Building Liability Orders.

Following the second reading of the Remediation Bill, the Government has issued a call for evidence from parties with relevant experience and expertise or with a special interest in the Remediation Bill for consideration at the Committee Stage.

Building Safety (Remediation of Unsafe Cladding etc) Bill – Parliamentary Bills – UK Parliament

Guide to the Building Safety (Remediation of Unsafe Cladding etc) Bill – GOV.UK

Building Safety (Remediation of Unsafe Cladding etc) Bill: call for evidence – UK Parliament

Major milestone reached in ending building safety crisis – GOV.UK

House of Commons Library Briefing Note Remediation Bill.pd

5. United Kingdom Supreme Court Lists Hearing Dates for Key Building Safety Act Appeals

The United Kingdom Supreme Court has listed November 2026 hearing dates for appeals on two key Building Safety Act 2022 ("BSA") related cases, namely:

The appeal in Adriatic Land 5 Limitedv. Long Leaseholders at Hippersley Point and another ("Adriatic Land") on whether recovery of legal or professional costs by way of service charge from leaseholders holding a qualifying lease is precluded where those costs were incurred before the BSA came into effect; and

The appeal in Stratford Village Development Partnership and another v. Triathlon Homes LLP and another ("Triathlon Homes") on whether the Court of Appeal: Took the wrong approach to whether it was "just and equitable" to make a remediation contribution order under s124 of the BSA. Was wrong to conclude that a Remediation Contribution Order under s124 of the BSA can be made in respect of costs incurred before that provision came into force on June 28, 2022. The Adriatic Land appeal will be heard on 18 November 2026, and the Triathlon Homes appeal will be heard the following day on 19 November 2026.



Adriatic Land 5 Limited (Appellant) v. Long Leaseholders at Hippersley Point and another (Respondents) – UK Supreme Court

Stratford Village Development Partnership and another (Appellants) v. Triathlon Homes LLP and another (Respondents) – UK Supreme Court

6. CJC Publishes its Final Report on the Use of AI for Preparing Court Documents

On 29 October 2026 the Civil Justice Council (“CJC”) published the final report of its Working Group’s review on “The use of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) for preparing Court Documents.” The final report made several recommendations, building on those outlined in the CJC’s interim report in February 2026, namely:

The starting point for regulation of AI use in preparation of court documents should remain with legal representatives and their professional regulators, but should be supplemented by an appropriate practice direction prepared by the Civil Procedure Rule Committee.

That the CJC should urgently consider guidance for litigants in person which was outside the scope of the Working Group’s initial consultation.

Factual witnesses should include in their witness statements a declaration that the statement has not been prepared by AI in respect of its substantive content.

Expert witnesses should declare where AI use has generated or influenced substantive content of their report and disclose any specific AI tools used.

Use-of-AI-for-the-Preparation-of-Court-Documents-Final-Report.pdf

7. MHCLG Publishes Autumn 2026 Building Safety Newsletter

The Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government ("MHCLG") has published the Autumn 2026 version of its Building Safety Newsletter. The Autumn newsletter covers the issue of the Building Safety (Remediation of Unsafe Cladding etc) Bill, the Building Safety Levy coming into force, changes of building control requirements for certain telecommunications works, the appointment of the new Chief Construction and Scientific Adviser, Professor Sergio Cavalaro, and the launch of the Remediation Industry Survey 2026.

Building Safety Newsletter – Autumn Edition