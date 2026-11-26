Commonhold is as much about managing a building as owning property within it. Questions such as who looks after the roof, when the lift should be replaced and how the bills are paid are central to how commonhold works. It combines individual freehold ownership with a shared framework for running the building.

In the first article in our Beyond Leasehold series, we introduced the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill and considered its wider implications. This second article explains how ownership and management would work under the proposed commonhold reforms.

Commonhold already exists under the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002, but the Bill proposes a replacement framework for England and Wales. The explanation below focuses on that proposed model.

The focus here is on the ownership and management of commonhold property, rather than the separate rules governing residential lettings. A commonhold unit could still be rented out.

How is ownership structured?

Commonhold is a form of freehold ownership, not a type of lease. A development is divided into individually owned “units” and the “common parts”. A unit might be a flat, shop or office, and its registered freehold owner is known as the “unit-holder”.

The commonhold association owns the freehold of the common parts: everything within the commonhold that is not a unit. Depending on the boundaries, these might include corridors, stairs, gardens and the building’s shared structure. Owners control these areas through the association, rather than owning them jointly in their individual names.

Commonhold could be used for a new development or created by converting an existing leasehold building, provided the legal requirements are met. In either case, the land must be registered as commonhold at HM Land Registry, with individual freehold titles for the units and the common parts registered in the association’s name. Conversion requires additional steps to address existing ownership and leases, which we will explore in a later article.

Who runs the building?

The commonhold association is responsible for managing the commonhold and its common parts. It is a private company limited by guarantee, with members rather than shareholders. The Bill requires each member to give a £1 guarantee towards its assets if it is wound up. The £1 guarantee does not limit their commonhold contributions: separate rules govern the costs of running the commonhold and what happens if the association becomes insolvent.

As a general rule, unit-holders are entitled to membership because they own their units. Members participate in decisions but do not have to become directors or arrange repairs themselves.

Directors would oversee the association’s work, manage its finances and implement members’ decisions. They would have to comply with their duties under company law, the association's articles and the Commonhold Community Statement (CCS). The articles set out the association's internal rules, while the CCS is the commonhold's rulebook and is explained below. The Bill also requires them to support unit-holders’ rights and enjoyment of their units and, subject to limited exceptions, address breaches of commonhold obligations.

Members could stand as directors themselves or vote to appoint professional directors. The Government intends regulations to provide for annual elections, with the detailed appointment rules set out in the association’s articles.

The association could also appoint a managing agent to help run the building. Appointing an agent would not remove the directors’ oversight responsibilities.

There are exceptions to the membership rule. The Bill accommodates certain leases within commonhold, including shared ownership arrangements and some leases continuing after conversion. In specified cases, the leaseholder would be entitled to membership instead of the freehold unit-holder. We will explore these arrangements in a later article.

What is the Commonhold Community Statement?

The CCS is the commonhold’s legal rulebook. It describes the development and sets out the rights and responsibilities of unit-holders and the association. It can also bind tenants and other occupiers where its provisions expressly apply to them. Anyone who buys a unit will also be bound by its rules.

Under the Bill, the CCS would have two layers:

Mandatory provisions , applying through regulations, with a default framework and scope for tailored versions for eligible types of commonhold.

, applying through regulations, with a default framework and scope for tailored versions for eligible types of commonhold. Local provisions, dealing with the particular development within the limits set by legislation.

The CCS must include a plan and deal with matters such as permitted uses, maintenance responsibilities and shared costs. The document lodged with HM Land Registry must include all local provisions; mandatory provisions apply by law. Both the mandatory and local provisions therefore need to be considered to understand the full CCS.

How would repairs and shared costs work?

Under the CCS, the association would be responsible for insuring, repairing and maintaining the common parts. Members would fund this work through “commonhold contributions”. The directors would prepare an annual budget, normally subject to members’ approval, while the CCS would set each unit’s share of the relevant costs. The association would also have to maintain at least one reserve fund to help pay for future repairs and maintenance.

For example, unit-holders might contribute towards cleaning and insurance each year while putting money aside for future roof repairs. Commonhold changes how decisions about that work are made and how it is funded; it does not remove the cost of looking after a building or guarantee smaller bills.

How does it differ from leasehold?

Issue Commonhold unit ownership Leasehold flat ownership Length of ownership Freehold ownership, with no lease term running down. Ownership for the remaining lease term. Ground rent No ground rent for owning the freehold unit. Depends on the lease and applicable law; not every lease carries a financial ground rent. Building rules The CCS, legislation and association’s articles provide the framework. The lease and applicable legislation provide the framework. Management Unit-holders generally participate as association members. Arrangements vary; leaseholders may also control management or collectively own the freehold. Forfeiture No lease of the freehold unit to forfeit. A leasehold remedy, subject to safeguards; the Bill separately proposes replacing it for long residential leases.

“No forfeiture” does not mean “no enforcement”. If contributions remain unpaid and the statutory conditions are met, the association could apply to the court for an order to sell the unit. Notice would be required, and the court would consider whether a sale was appropriate and proportionate. Freehold ownership would not remove the obligation to pay shared costs.

What needs to work in practice?

Collective control brings shared responsibility. Unit-holders may disagree about spending or be reluctant to serve as directors. The Bill provides a safeguard: eligible applicants could ask the tribunal to appoint directors if there are too few in office, or to remove a director who has materially failed in their duties.

Mixed-use schemes add another challenge: shops and flats may need different services. The Bill provides for “sections” within a commonhold, allowing some decisions and costs to be dealt with separately.

Conversion also requires careful handling of existing rights, costs and responsibilities. Lender confidence cannot be taken for granted: lenders will need to assess the final rules, the building’s finances and its management arrangements. How these issues play out will depend on the particular building or development.

What happens next?

There is still some way to go before the proposed framework becomes law and can be put into practice. Parliamentary scrutiny may change the Bill, while much of the operational detail, including the prescribed CCS and association articles, depends on secondary legislation. The Government has promised a fuller implementation roadmap closer to Royal Assent.

The details may change, but the Bill already sets out the basic structure: individual freehold ownership, shared management through an association and a common rulebook. For those developing, buying, funding or managing property, understanding that structure is a useful first step, but the proposals should not yet be treated as settled law.

To discuss how the proposed reforms could affect your property, development plans or business, contact Gowling WLG’s Real Estate team.

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