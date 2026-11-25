However trespassers they arrive, landowners will quickly find themselves having to make difficult decisions about protecting their property, minimising disruption and recovering possession. Over the course of this series, we have looked at both the legal tools available to landowners and the practical realities of using them. To bring the series together, we are launching our new Quick Guide to Possession, which sets out the key steps for property owners dealing with unauthorised occupation.

In case you missed it

1. Squatters on Site? The 28-Day Race for Possession

In the first part of this series, we looked at the options available when squatters occupy a building, including the interim possession order procedure and its critical 28-day deadline.

2. Squatters on site? Practical insights from the enforcement front line

We then moved from the legal framework to what happens on the ground, including police involvement, eviction and protecting sites against re-entry.

3. Protesters at the gates? Protect your property with a newcomer injunction

In part 3, we looked at a different form of trespass: unlawful protest activity. Drawing on our recent injunction work at London Gatwick Airport and Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, we explain when a newcomer injunction may help protect a site against protesters who cannot all be identified in advance.

Your practical guide to possession

The lesson running through the series is simple: preparation matters.

Once trespassers are on site, events can move quickly. Gathering evidence early, following the correct procedure and thinking ahead to enforcement and securing the property following recovery can help avoid unnecessary delay.

Our new Quick Guide to Possession brings the key steps together in one place. It covers when possession proceedings may be needed, the court process and evidence required, service of proceedings, enforcement and the interim possession order procedure. It also considers recovering possession from former tenants who remain in occupation after their right to do so has ended.