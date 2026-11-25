Key October 2026 property litigation decisions on easements, service charges, lease break clauses and construction dispute pleadings.

Welcome to the October property litigation round-up. This month’s selected cases cover the limits of prescriptive easements, the reasonableness of advance service charges, the role of estoppel in exercising break clauses, and proportionality in construction pleadings.

1. The Kingdom Hall Trust v Davies

The first judgment is a Court of Appeal decision which overturned the Upper Tribunal’s finding that a prescriptive easement had been acquired by the doctrine of lost modern grant:

In The Kingdom Hall Trust v Davies [2026] EWCA Civ 1377, the court considered “lost modern grant”: a legal rule under which at least 20 years’ continuous use of someone else’s land can establish a legal right to carry on using it, such as a right of way. If so, the rule imagines that right as having been granted in the past and the paperwork lost, meaning that the right may continue to exist even if the use on which it was based later stops. This judgment clarifies that the landowner must have been legally able to grant that right during the period of use. Here, the charity could not have granted it without a court order, so the claim failed. Other examples may include situations where the person owning or occupying the land has only a limited interest and cannot grant a permanent right binding the freehold, or where the owner lacks legal capacity.

2. Albemarle Ealing No.1 Ltd v Fahim and others

Next is a useful decision regarding the reasonableness of advance service charge demands for proposed works:

In Albemarle Ealing No.1 Ltd v Fahim and others [2026] UKUT 408 (LC), the Upper Tribunal held that, where leaseholders raise a challenge to the reasonableness of a service charge demanded before proposed work is carried out, the landlord must show that the amount demanded is reasonable. If the landlord cannot clearly show what works it proposes to carry out and at what reasonable cost, the charge may simply be held not payable.

3. Sterling House Ltd v International Baccalaureate Organisation

The third judgment is a break clause and estoppel case and a welcome but rare example of a clear, concise judgment.

Sterling House Ltd v International Baccalaureate Organisation (UK) Ltd [2026] EWHC 2680 (BP). The tenant exercised a break clause to bring the lease to an early end. The break was conditional, however, on there being no outstanding rent at the termination date. Strictly applying the lease, some rent remained outstanding. However, the landlord’s agent had said otherwise. The court held that the landlord could not then rely on that outstanding rent to prevent the lease from ending.

The practical takeaway for tenants exercising a similar break clause is to check with the landlord, well before the termination date, exactly how much must be paid and ensure that all required sums are paid on time.

4. Persimmon Homes Ltd v AMEC Foster Wheeler Group Ltd and others

The final case is a reminder that the overriding objective of the Civil Procedure Rules is that the court should deal with cases “…justly and at proportionate cost”:

In Persimmon Homes Ltd v AMEC Foster Wheeler Group Ltd and others [2026] EWHC 2498 (TCC), the Technology and Construction Court refused to require a detailed Scott Schedule (a table setting out each disputed item and the parties’ positions) in a fire-safety defects claim worth £17.7 million. The court held that a party must provide enough detail in its statement of case for the other side to understand and answer it, but does not need to go into “grinding detail”. It said that, where more information was genuinely needed, the defendants should ask targeted written questions.