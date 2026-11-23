This year's PwC/Urban Land Institute report, Emerging Trends in Real Estate® Europe 2027 – "Home Truths", describes a market that rewards patience, operational skill and a strong occupier proposition, even as recovery is pushed back again and growth is likely to be delayed over the next 18 months.

Looking further ahead, one consultant suggests that real estate may be entering "a golden age". We set out below what we see as the key themes and opinions from the report.

Market outlook: a delayed recovery

Recovery is on hold. Recovery and growth are expected to be largely delayed over the next 18 months, both for portfolios and for national economies. One CEO says sentiment has shifted "from a hope of recovery to resignation". Successful investment will rest on resilient income and operational improvement, not market-wide capital appreciation.

Recovery and growth are expected to be largely delayed over the next 18 months, both for portfolios and for national economies. One CEO says sentiment has shifted "from a hope of recovery to resignation". Successful investment will rest on resilient income and operational improvement, not market-wide capital appreciation. Returns must be made operationally. Asset managers increasingly need to create returns through operations. Many of the most favoured sectors have a strong operational element that can drive returns without relying on capital growth. One investor no longer expects real estate to deliver "passive exposure to market returns".

Asset managers increasingly need to create returns through operations. Many of the most favoured sectors have a strong operational element that can drive returns without relying on capital growth. One investor no longer expects real estate to deliver "passive exposure to market returns". Occupier demand is holding up. Occupier demand remains comparatively resilient despite the weak economy.

Capital markets: scarce equity, plentiful debt

Equity is very hard to raise. Interviewees describe the capital-raising environment as the worst of their careers. Institutions are held back by legacy performance problems and cannot recycle capital in meaningful volumes.

Interviewees describe the capital-raising environment as the worst of their careers. Institutions are held back by legacy performance problems and cannot recycle capital in meaningful volumes. Debt is plentiful and keenly priced. One private equity investor calls the amount of debt available, and how tightly it is priced, "the big surprise". There is a view that lender appetite is extending beyond beds and sheds into retail and even selected speculative office. Development finance is the exception and equity and debt for development have weakened noticeably.

One private equity investor calls the amount of debt available, and how tightly it is priced, "the big surprise". There is a view that lender appetite is extending beyond beds and sheds into retail and even selected speculative office. Development finance is the exception and equity and debt for development have weakened noticeably. The investor base is changing. Since 2022, family offices and other private investors have been on a par with institutional investors. Family offices are less constrained by allocation rules and can move quickly, often without needing financing. Some have already bought "flagship assets in the best locations".

London and the city rankings

London is first for the sixth year running . London leads because of market liquidity: "No other European city comes close on that measure".

. London leads because of market liquidity: "No other European city comes close on that measure". UK capital is concentrated in a few areas. It is targeting data centres, prime London offices, logistics and alternative residential formats. Sports-led regeneration, co-living and senior housing are emerging themes.

Sectors to watch

Top 10 sectors for overall prospects in 2027

Data centres New energy infrastructure Healthcare Retirement/assisted living Serviced apartments Student housing Affordable housing Private rented residential Social housing Hotels (back in the top 10 for the first time in a decade)

The common thread is structural demand. The top sectors are driven by energy transition, digital infrastructure, housing need and ageing demographics. Many offer infrastructure-like, predictable cash flows.

The top sectors are driven by energy transition, digital infrastructure, housing need and ageing demographics. Many offer infrastructure-like, predictable cash flows. Retail parks are recovering. According to one investor, retail parks are enjoying a "massive renaissance”. New retail park funds are being launched.

According to one investor, retail parks are enjoying a "massive renaissance”. New retail park funds are being launched. Housing: high demand, hard to deliver. Housing affordability is now seen as one of the most serious political, economic and social issues in Europe. Respondents expect it to be the biggest challenge facing European cities over the next decade. Housing makes up six of the top 10 investment sectors, but regulatory unpredictability and construction costs hold back delivery. A UK investment manager says affordable homes "simply won't be delivered" without public intervention (whether grants or other support mechanisms).

ESG and climate resilience

The ESG agenda is being rebalanced. The emphasis is moving from decarbonisation alone towards climate adaptation and energy resilience. 59% expect physical climate risk adaptation to grow in importance over five years, up from 51% last year. ESG is increasingly justified on financial grounds: "ESG for ESG's sake" matters less.

The emphasis is moving from decarbonisation alone towards climate adaptation and energy resilience. 59% expect physical climate risk adaptation to grow in importance over five years, up from 51% last year. ESG is increasingly justified on financial grounds: "ESG for ESG's sake" matters less. Across Europe climate risk is now central to due diligence. For investors, acquisition due diligence must now assess which locations are safe, including coastal regions, rural risks from woods and forests and flood risks from rivers and inland infrastructure. One investor has turned down deals on those grounds. One global investor is actively monitoring whether assets remain insurable after climate events.

For investors, acquisition due diligence must now assess which locations are safe, including coastal regions, rural risks from woods and forests and flood risks from rivers and inland infrastructure. One investor has turned down deals on those grounds. One global investor is actively monitoring whether assets remain insurable after climate events. Retrofitting for heat may become standard. Landlords accept that adapting buildings for a warmer climate may become routine. Air-conditioning and architecture that promotes natural cooling are high on the agenda. Buildings that cannot cope with heatwaves risk lower productivity and even health implications. Interviewees ask whether environmentally sustainable air-conditioning installations are feasible.

AI, data and the digital building

AI could transform the asset itself. Beyond productivity, AI could turn real estate from a relatively passive financial asset into a dynamic, intelligent platform for value creation. The main opportunity is unlocking data held in legacy systems, historical performance records and paper archives, and generating new data through smart systems. That data will drive cost savings and better asset management and will inform future development and investment decisions.

Beyond productivity, AI could turn real estate from a relatively passive financial asset into a dynamic, intelligent platform for value creation. The main opportunity is unlocking data held in legacy systems, historical performance records and paper archives, and generating new data through smart systems. That data will drive cost savings and better asset management and will inform future development and investment decisions. Digital capability is likely to become a basic requirement. Within a decade, tenants will expect high-quality digital infrastructure as routinely as connectivity and basic building services. One adviser warns that "if you do not use AI, this will be evident in your operational costs". What matters is access to data. AI handles unstructured data well, so the question is whether organisations can reach and connect it. Real estate leaders expect major savings in both operating and capital expenditure.

Within a decade, tenants will expect high-quality digital infrastructure as routinely as connectivity and basic building services. One adviser warns that "if you do not use AI, this will be evident in your operational costs". What matters is access to data. AI handles unstructured data well, so the question is whether organisations can reach and connect it. Real estate leaders expect major savings in both operating and capital expenditure. Digital premium or penalty? Few dispute that digital capability makes a building more competitive. There is no consensus yet on whether it earns an explicit premium or whether its absence will be penalised. One consultant warns that poorly connected, under-powered buildings "will be dead". Proptech platforms are already being used to identify high-impact retrofits that drive cost savings, compliance and decarbonisation.

Few dispute that digital capability makes a building more competitive. There is no consensus yet on whether it earns an explicit premium or whether its absence will be penalised. One consultant warns that poorly connected, under-powered buildings "will be dead". Proptech platforms are already being used to identify high-impact retrofits that drive cost savings, compliance and decarbonisation. Technology sharpens the focus on obsolescence. Technology and AI are increasing attention on asset resilience, operational performance, productivity and obsolescence risk. Building software becomes outdated much faster than the buildings themselves.

Legal and leasing implications of the digital layer

Allocating smart-building risk will become a core lease issue. The report asks who pays for, owns and benefits from embedded software such as HVAC control software, and what happens to it at lease end or on dilapidations. It expects these questions to "move from a technical footnote to a central feature of leases, valuations and asset management strategy".

The report asks who pays for, owns and benefits from embedded software such as HVAC control software, and what happens to it at lease end or on dilapidations. It expects these questions to "move from a technical footnote to a central feature of leases, valuations and asset management strategy". Data ownership. Respondents are split: 45% favour shared ownership and 43% landlord ownership. The strongest view is a layered model: building owners control core operational data; technology vendors receive only the data they legitimately need, preferably anonymised; and occupiers control personal and commercially sensitive information.

Respondents are split: 45% favour shared ownership and 43% landlord ownership. The strongest view is a layered model:

GDPR compliance and the EU Data Act will shape these rights, although implementation is still a work in progress.

Cyber risk. Cyber-attacks on smart-building systems are ranked as the top digital risk (33%). Cybersecurity is expected to become a standard part of due diligence and may be reflected in valuation and insurability. The UK Cyber Security and Resilience Bill does not target landlords directly but is expected to push requirements down to them through regulated industries. Who is liable for a breach (landlord, occupier or vendor) remains unresolved.

The findings suggest that this market will not reward those waiting for a broad recovery. It favours patient, long-term capital, such as family offices that are buying flagship assets with "a very long-term view". In the UK, the pooling of local government pension scheme assets could anchor long-term investment in real estate and regeneration, which one industry leader calls "a very, very exciting time for UK real estate". Success is likely to go to managers who can run assets actively, build trusted brands and make effective use of data. As one consultant puts it, "real estate has an extraordinary opportunity to embrace the new economy”.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

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