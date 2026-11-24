At a glance

England’s new Private Rented Sector Database will begin rolling out regionally from 15 December 2026 through the Government’s “Register your rental property” service. Landlords of assured or regulated tenancies will generally need to register themselves and each rented property, pay an annual registration fee and provide information about the property, tenancy and compliance with key health and safety requirements. Registration deadlines will depend on where the rented property is located, rather than where the landlord lives or has their business.

The Private Rented Sector Database is being introduced under the Renters’ Rights Act 2025.

The Government service through which landlords will access the database is called “Register your rental property”.

Landlords of assured or regulated tenancies will be required to register themselves and each relevant rental property.

Landlords of supported exempt accommodation, as defined by section 12 of the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023, will not be required to register on the service.

The database is intended to help landlords demonstrate compliance with their legal obligations while also giving local authorities a new tool to identify and address non-compliance in the private rented sector.

When does landlord registration start?

The new service will be introduced on a regional basis across England, beginning with the West Midlands on 15 December 2026.

Once registration becomes compulsory in a particular region, landlords will have a three-month window in which to register.

The deadline is determined by the location of the rented property rather than the landlord’s home or business address.

For landlords with properties in several different parts of England, this may therefore mean dealing with more than one regional deadline.

Private Rented Sector Database registration dates

Here’s a useful map of the PRS database registration deadline by region (generated by Microsoft Copilot)

Landlords can register properties earlier once the service becomes available from 15 December 2026, including where they have properties in more than one region.

For landlords with properties in Liverpool, Manchester, Cheshire and elsewhere in the North West, registration will become compulsory from 15 May 2027, with a deadline of 14 August 2027.

Landlords should check carefully which region applies to each property. The draft Private Rented Sector Database Regulations 2026 contain a detailed regional breakdown in Schedule 1.

What information will landlords need to provide?

Landlords will need a GOV.UK One Login to use the service.

The information required will depend on whether the landlord is an individual or an organisation, but landlords should expect to provide personal or company information together with information about each rental property.

Property information is expected to include:

the property address;

ownership and dwelling type;

the number of bedrooms;

whether the property is currently let;

the number of occupants and households;

relevant HMO, additional or selective licensing information;

the rent charged and how frequently it is paid;

whether utilities are included within the rent;

whether the property is furnished, partly furnished or unfurnished;

relevant landlord, freeholder and property management information.

Landlords will also need to provide information and documentation relating to health and safety requirements, including where applicable:

gas safety records;

electrical safety documentation, including an EICR or relevant electrical installation certificate;

Energy Performance Certificate information.

Landlords should therefore start checking now that these documents and records are current and readily available.

How much will Private Rented Sector Database registration cost?

The Government has announced an annual fee of £65 for each registered property.

Each property must be registered separately and the registration must be renewed annually.

During the initial regional rollout, the Government has said the fee will be adjusted on a pro-rata basis so that landlords whose properties fall within the earlier rollout regions are not disadvantaged.

Can a letting agent register a property for a landlord?

A landlord will remain responsible for the registration process.

The Government has confirmed that landlords will need to begin the registration process themselves, although they may authorise a letting agent or property manager to upload certain information on their behalf.

Further guidance for letting agents and property managers is expected before the service launches.

Which rental properties need to be registered?

During the initial regional rollout, landlords will be required to register properties which are already let or which become let during the rollout period.

Unoccupied properties do not currently need to be registered.

However, the Government has confirmed that a later phase will require properties to be registered before they are marketed for letting.

At that stage, landlords and letting agents will also be required to include the relevant landlord and property registration identifiers within property advertisements.

Further legislation and guidance are expected before these requirements take effect.

How often will landlords need to update the database?

Registration will not simply be a one-off exercise.

Under the current draft Regulations, landlord and property entries will generally need to be renewed every 12 months.

Information held on the database will also need to be kept up to date. Where certain landlord or property information becomes outdated, the draft Regulations provide for updates to be made within 28 days.

This means landlords will need processes in place not only to register their properties but also to maintain accurate records throughout the tenancy.

What happens if a landlord does not register?

Failure to comply with the new database requirements could result in enforcement action by the local authority.

The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 provides for financial penalties of up to £7,000 for certain breaches.

More serious offences, including continuing or repeat breaches and knowingly or recklessly supplying false or misleading information in connection with the database requirements, can attract penalties of up to £40,000.

Landlords should therefore ensure that information submitted to the database is complete, accurate and kept up to date.

What should private landlords do now?

Although registration does not begin until December 2026, landlords can start preparing now.

We recommend that landlords:

identify the relevant region and registration deadline for every property in their portfolio;

make sure they can access or create a GOV.UK One Login;

gather current gas safety, electrical safety and Energy Performance Certificate documentation;

check that property, tenancy, occupancy and rent records are accurate;

review any licensing requirements affecting their properties;

ensure the details held for each landlord, freeholder, agent or property manager are current;

budget for the annual registration fee for each property.

Landlords with larger portfolios or properties in more than one region may particularly benefit from creating a central record of registration dates and renewal requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new landlord database called?

The statutory database is known as the Private Rented Sector Database. The Government service landlords will use to access it is called “Register your rental property”.

When does the Private Rented Sector Database start?

The regional rollout begins in the West Midlands on 15 December 2026. A new region will follow each month, with the final initial registration deadline falling on 14 November 2027 for the South West.

When do landlords in the North West need to register?

Registration for properties in the North West begins on 15 May 2027, with landlords required to register by 14 August 2027.

How much does landlord registration cost?

The Government has announced an annual registration fee of £65 per property.

Do landlords need to register every property separately?

Yes. Landlords will need to register each property that falls within the registration requirements and pay the relevant fee for each property.

Can a letting agent complete registration for me?

The landlord must begin and complete the registration process and remains responsible for providing the required information. A letting agent or property manager will be able to upload certain information on the landlord’s behalf.

Do empty rental properties need to be registered?

Not during the initial regional rollout. However, the Government intends to introduce a later requirement for unoccupied properties to be registered before they are marketed for letting.

Will landlord registration have to be renewed?

Yes. Registration is intended to be renewed annually, and landlords will also be responsible for keeping relevant information on the database up to date.

How MSB Solicitors can help private landlords

The Private Rented Sector Database will add another important compliance requirement for landlords and letting agents operating in England.

MSB Solicitors’ Private Landlord team advises landlords, property investors and letting agents on residential property management, possession proceedings, tenancy deposit matters, housing disrepair, debt recovery and wider housing litigation.