Judicial review is often viewed as the final step when a public body has made a decision that appears unfair or unlawful. In reality, the success of many judicial review challenges is determined long before proceedings are ever issued.

Whether the decision relates to planning permission, environmental permitting, infrastructure projects, enforcement action or local authority decision-making, timing can be every bit as important as the legal merits of the case. Those who seek advice early are often in a far stronger position than those who wait until a deadline is looming.

What is judicial review?

One of the most common misconceptions about judicial review is that it allows the court to reconsider the merits of a decision. Generally speaking, that is not the court’s role. Instead, judicial review focuses on whether a public body acted lawfully when making its decision.

The court may consider questions such as:

Did the decision-maker have the power to make the decision?

Was the correct procedure followed?

Were relevant considerations taken into account?

Was the decision irrational or otherwise unlawful?

This distinction is important because it means that potential grounds of challenge often arise from how a decision was reached, rather than simply from disagreement with the decision itself. If the court concludes that a decision was made unlawfully, it may quash that decision and require the public body to reconsider the matter in accordance with the law. This can significantly affect the ultimate outcome for the individual, business or developer concerned.

What are the time limits for judicial review?

Perhaps the greatest risk faced by those considering judicial review is delay. Unlike many forms of litigation, judicial review is subject to strict deadlines.

In planning matters, challenges frequently need to be brought within six weeks of the decision being challenged. Certain types of challenge may need to be commenced within as little as 28 days. Even where a longer time limit applies, such as 3 months, claimants are still required to act promptly.

The courts place considerable importance on certainty in public decision-making. As a result, even a potentially strong challenge may be undermined by delay. By the time legal advice is sought, opportunities may already have been lost. In some cases, what appears to be a strong legal argument can become significantly more difficult to pursue simply because action was not taken at an earlier stage.

Why should you seek legal advice early?

Early legal advice is about much more than meeting a deadline.

Obtaining specialist advice at an early stage allows a potential challenge to be assessed properly before positions become entrenched. It provides an opportunity to review how the decision was made, identify potential public law errors and consider the practical implications of pursuing a challenge.

Crucially, early advice can also help determine whether judicial review is the right route at all.

In planning and environmental matters, other options may include statutory challenges, appeals or direct engagement with the relevant decision-maker. Court proceedings are not always the most effective approach, and identifying the appropriate strategy at the outset can save considerable time, cost and uncertainty.

Who can bring a judicial review challenge?

A common misconception is that judicial review is only available to those directly affected by a decision. Businesses, landowners, residents’ groups, charities and community organisations may all, depending on the circumstances, be entitled to challenge decisions that affect their interests or the wider public interest.

Determining whether a person or organisation has sufficient “standing”, meaning the legal ability to bring a challenge, is therefore often one of the first issues to consider. Early advice can help identify whether a potential claimant is eligible to bring a claim and the strength of their position.

How much does judicial review cost?

Potential claimants are often concerned about the cost consequences of bringing judicial review proceedings. Whilst every case is different, judicial review is not always as financially daunting as many assume.

In particular circumstances, such as certain environmental cases, costs-capping and protective costs regimes may be available to limit exposure to adverse costs.

Understanding the likely costs and risks at an early stage can help you make an informed decision about whether a challenge is appropriate and proportionate.

Can a judicial review be resolved without going to court?

Many people associate judicial review with court hearings and formal litigation. However, some of the most successful outcomes occur before a claim is ever issued.

A carefully considered strategy may involve gathering evidence, analysing consultation responses, reviewing committee reports, scrutinising environmental assessments and identifying procedural shortcomings at an early stage.

This preparatory work can inform correspondence with the decision-maker and, where appropriate, the preparation of a Pre-Action Protocol letter, which formally sets out the proposed challenge before court proceedings begin.

In some circumstances, these steps alone may prompt a public body to reconsider its position, clarify its reasoning or take corrective action. Even where proceedings ultimately become necessary, early engagement can often help narrow the issues in dispute and place parties in a stronger position.

What if you are defending a decision from judicial review?

Judicial review is not only relevant to those seeking to challenge public decisions. Developers, landowners, local authorities and other stakeholders may all find themselves responding to the prospect of judicial review proceedings.

Obtaining early advice can be equally valuable in these circumstances. Understanding potential vulnerabilities in a decision-making process, preserving relevant evidence and assessing litigation risk can assist with project delivery and strategic decision-making.

In many cases, an early assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of a challenge can provide much-needed certainty.

How can we help?

Judicial review is often regarded as a remedy of last resort, but that should not mean legal advice is sought at the last possible moment.

In our experience, many of the strongest judicial review cases are characterised not only by good legal arguments, but by early action, careful preparation and a clear strategy from the outset. Conversely, potentially strong cases can be weakened if concerns are not identified until deadlines are approaching.