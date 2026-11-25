The Government’s proposed £250 ground-rent cap and eventual abolition of ground rent could fundamentally change the value of freehold investments. But what happens to those who purchased freeholds in good faith, relying on legally binding lease agreements?

Introduction

The Government’s proposed reforms to the leasehold system represent one of the most significant changes to residential property ownership in England and Wales for many years.

At the centre of the proposed reforms is the intention to cap ground rents on existing qualifying long residential leases at £250 per annum, before reducing them to a peppercorn (effectively zero) after 40 years.

For millions of leaseholders, this could represent a substantial financial benefit. However, for freeholders, property investors and institutional investors, including pension funds with exposure to ground-rent portfolios, the implications could be considerable.

The proposals raise important questions about property rights, contractual certainty, investment value and the extent to which Parliament should be able to intervene in existing contractual arrangements

Consider this relatively straightforward example.

An individual purchases the freehold of a residential building containing two flats for £10,000.

The leases provide for an annual ground rent of £350 per flat, producing a combined annual income of £700.The leases also contain provisions for the ground rent to double every 33 years, increasing from £350 to £700 per flat.

At the time of purchase, the freeholder has acquired an asset which produces a regular income, with the benefit of contractual rent-review provisions and an exceptionally long period during which that income could potentially continue.

The freehold was purchased on the basis of the rights contained in the leases.

However, the Government’s proposed reforms could fundamentally alter that investment.

Under the proposals:

The ground rent would be capped at £250 per flat per annum.

The existing contractual rent-review provisions would be affected by the statutory cap.

After 40 years, the ground rent would reduce to a peppercorn.

The freeholder would ultimately lose the financial income generated by the ground rent.

The potential consequence is a significant (and possibly 50%) reduction in the capital value of the freehold.

The wider financial implications

The example above involves only two flats and a relatively modest freehold investment.

The implications become much more significant when considering large residential portfolios.

Over many years, institutional investors, specialist property companies and pension funds have invested in freehold interests, often acquiring portfolios containing thousands of residential leases.

These investments have been made on the basis of existing contractual rights, including the entitlement to receive ground rent and the benefit of rent-review provisions.

Ground-rent income has historically been regarded as an attractive investment because it can provide a predictable income stream, often over very long periods.

For pension funds, such investments may form part of a wider strategy designed to generate long-term income to meet future liabilities.

The proposed reforms therefore raise an important question: to what extent should the Government be able to retrospectively alter the economic value of existing property interests?

Could the reforms face a legal challenge?

This is perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of the proposed legislation.

The Government’s proposals have already attracted significant attention from freeholders and institutional investors.

There are potentially important legal arguments concerning the protection of property rights under Article 1 of Protocol 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the peaceful enjoyment of possessions.

The central issue is whether the proposed intervention represents a lawful and proportionate balance between the public interest in protecting leaseholders and the rights of those who own freehold interests.

Freeholders may argue that:

Ground rents are contractual payments agreed between parties when leases were granted. The freehold was subsequently purchased in reliance on those existing contractual rights. The proposed restrictions could substantially diminish the value of an acquired property asset. The legislation may impose a disproportionate financial burden on particular categories of freeholder. The Government should properly consider the interests of investors who acquired their interests lawfully and in good faith.

The Government, on the other hand, is likely to argue that reform is justified in the public interest, particularly where escalating ground rents create financial difficulties for homeowners and can affect the saleability and mortgageability of residential properties.

The legal question will not simply be whether the Government has the power to legislate, but whether the particular measures strike a proportionate balance between competing rights.

Importantly, the Government has acknowledged that legal challenges are anticipated and has indicated that it intends to defend the legislation.

There has already been litigation by freehold investors concerning earlier leasehold reforms. However, the outcome of those proceedings should not be confused with the outcome of any future challenge to the proposed ground-rent cap.

The proposed reforms could have implications extending well beyond individual freeholders.

Pension funds invest on behalf of millions of people, and some have exposure to property investments which include residential ground rents.

If legislation substantially reduces the income generated by these investments, the consequences may extend to the valuation of investment portfolios and the financial assumptions upon which those investments were originally acquired.

This raises an important public policy issue.

On one side is the Government’s objective of protecting residential leaseholders from ground rents which it considers unfair or excessive.

On the other is the principle that property owners and investors should have a reasonable degree of certainty that rights acquired under existing legal agreements will be respected.

There is a legitimate debate about how these competing interests should be balanced.

What should freeholders do now?

Freeholders should not assume that the proposed reforms will have no impact on them, but equally they should not make decisions based solely on proposals which have not yet completed the legislative process.

It is sensible to:

Review the terms of the existing leases, particularly ground-rent provisions and rent-review clauses.

Establish whether the proposed statutory cap would apply to the particular leases.

Consider the potential effect of the reforms on the capital value of the freehold.

Take advice before selling or restructuring a freehold investment.

Monitor the progress of the legislation and any relevant legal challenges.

The position may be particularly important for smaller freeholders who purchased their interests as private investments rather than as part of a substantial commercial portfolio.

As the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill progresses through Parliament, the property industry, institutional investors and individual freeholders will be watching closely.

The possibility of legal challenges adds another dimension to an already significant reform programme.

One thing is clear, the proposed reforms could fundamentally change the economics of residential freehold ownership, and their ultimate impact will depend not only on what Parliament legislates, but also on how the courts interpret and apply the resulting law.