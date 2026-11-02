Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

VIDEO · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Tech 10 – Episode 16: Beyond The Pilot: What AI Returns Require In Financial Services (Video)

AlixPartners Asia LLC
Explore more from AlixPartners Asia LLC

The Tech 10 video series brings critical technology questions to the boardroom, examining how AI, cybersecurity, data foundations, and tech modernization are reshaping business strategy.

United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jonathan Hughes
Jonathan Hughes
Daniel Mikkelsen
Daniel Mikkelsen
Author LinkedIn connections

The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.  

Here, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the trending topics – from AI to tech modernization, cybersecurity, and privacy to data foundations.  

To help business leaders build a competitive advantage, we share insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience. 

In this episode, Jonathan Hughes and Daniel Mikkelsen explore where AI is genuinely transforming financial services, why most enterprise AI pilots still deliver zero measurable return, and what firms need to get right to turn AI investment into real business value

You can also watch all episodes from our Tech 10 hub page.

1862664.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

The EU Kids Act: Not Just A Social Media Ban, And Not Just An EU Problem

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulation that extends far beyond a simple social media ban for under-13s. This ambitious framework introduces tiered age-based restrictions, safety-by-design obligations across digital services including AI chatbots and online games, and mandatory certified age-verification systems. With potential fines reaching 6% of global turnover and enforcement mechanisms piggybacking on existing DSA machinery, organisations offering digital servic
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

EU Kids Act: What Do The Planned Age Restrictions And Safety Requirements For Minors Online Mean For Providers?

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, introducing comprehensive restrictions on minors' access to social media and video-sharing platforms while imposing extensive online safety requirements across digital services. This landmark legislation will require businesses to implement safety-by-design frameworks, age verification systems, and guardian controls, with particularly stringent compliance obligations for Very Large Online Platforms that must prove their services are safe through independ
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

Evolution Delivered: What Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 Means For EU261 Reform

The European Union has enacted its most comprehensive overhaul of passenger rights legislation in over twenty years, introducing significant operational changes for airlines while maintaining the core architecture of the existing compensation framework. With implementation required by October 2027, carriers face expanded obligations around automatic reimbursements, rerouting rights, and assistance provisions, alongside new clarity on extraordinary circumstances and claims procedures.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Advertising In ChatGPT: What Retailers Need To Know

OpenAI's integration of advertisements into ChatGPT marks a significant shift in how retailers can reach consumers through conversational AI. As this emerging channel offers contextual relevance at moments of genuine purchasing intent, retailers must navigate complex advertising regulations, data protection requirements, and sector-specific rules to ensure compliance while capitalizing on this novel marketing opportunity.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Browne Jacobson LLP
Browne Jacobson LLP
Article

AI And In-house Legal Practice: Professional Judgement Cannot Be Automated

Generative AI offers genuine opportunities for in-house legal teams, but it also creates distinct professional risks that require careful management. Recent regulatory guidance from the Law Society and SRA warning notices highlight critical concerns around AI-generated legal work, from fabricated case citations to confidential data exposure. How should in-house lawyers balance AI efficiency gains against their professional duties and regulatory obligations?
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Farrer & Co
Farrer & Co
Article

EU KIDS Act: Europe's Plan To Strengthen Child Online Safety

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulatory framework establishing a minimum age of 15 for social media access and mandating safety-by-design principles for digital services accessible to minors. This analysis explores how the Act's four pillars compare with the UK's Online Safety Act, examines its relationship with existing EU digital regulations including the DSA and upcoming Digital Fairness Act, and outlines the practical compliance implications for platforms operati
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
TLT
TLT
Article

Supply Chain Market Update: Transpacific Ocean Holds Near Peak As Record Diesel And Record Rail Intermodal Define August

Freight markets are experiencing unprecedented divergence as transpacific ocean rates hold near peak levels while Asia-Europe lanes decline, trucking shifts from spot to contract dominance, and record diesel prices reset cost structures across all transportation modes. This comprehensive analysis examines how carrier capacity management, fuel cost pressures, and modal shifts are reshaping logistics economics heading into Q4 peak season.
United StatesTransport
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

The Freight Recession Is Over. Is Your Supply Chain Ready?

The trucking sector, responsible for moving nearly three-quarters of all goods in America, is experiencing a fundamental shift as freight capacity contracts due to carrier exits, fleet downsizing, and regulatory pressures. With spot market rates rising above contract rates for the first time since early 2022 and structural driver shortages expected to worsen, shippers who treat this as a temporary cyclical event may find themselves unprepared for sustained rate increases. Understanding the root causes of th
United StatesTransport
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

The Enterprise Software Debt Crisis: What Cracks In Private Credit Mean For The Industry

Private credit markets are showing signs of stress, with enterprise software borrowers particularly vulnerable as AI disruption threatens their business models. Four critical warning signals—deteriorating credit health, rising PIK interest, mid-market concentration of defaults, and strategic misalignment with AI—suggest lenders need to shift from passive monitoring to active portfolio management before the 2028 debt maturity wall arrives.
United StatesFinance and Banking
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

New Research Reveals A Great Divide In Beauty, Health & Wellness, With Executives And Consumers At Odds

A comprehensive study reveals that beauty, health, and wellness has transformed from discretionary luxury into an identity cornerstone, with young men emerging as the fastest-growing demographic and nearly 13,000 medspas now rivaling McDonald's locations across America. The research exposes a critical disconnect between what industry executives believe consumers want and what consumers are actually doing with their time, money, and trust.
United StatesStrategy
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Behavioral Health Leaders Need A Margin Mindset As Disruption Sweeps The Sector

Behavioral health providers face mounting pressures from declining reimbursement rates, regulatory complexity, and severe workforce shortages that threaten operational sustainability. While demand for behavioral health services is projected to outpace supply for the next decade, only operators who build lean, efficient models rather than pursue pure expansion will capture the rewards.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Seasonal Hospitality Cannot Be Blind To The Labor Illusion

Seasonal hospitality businesses like theme parks, cruise lines, and mountain resorts are breaking attendance records while struggling to staff the experiences those records depend on. Most operators see a hiring problem, but few recognize the deeper workforce crisis hidden behind operational dashboards that show parks opening and ships sailing. The real challenge lies in understanding why labor costs belong on the CEO agenda and what leading operators are doing differently to address specialized shortages,
United StatesEmployment and HR
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Consumer Products Corner - Inventory Divides Deepen As Freight And Input Costs Rise

Discretionary inventory positions diverged sharply in Q2 as apparel and luxury brands faced expanding days inventory outstanding amid tariff-driven import acceleration and weakening demand, while big-ticket categories achieved meaningful drawdowns through disciplined working capital management. Rising crude oil prices and freight costs now threaten consumer company margins as geopolitical tensions persist and trade policy uncertainty clouds the outlook heading into midterm elections.
United StatesStrategy
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC