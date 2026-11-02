VIDEO · 02 NOVEMBER 2026
Tech 10 – Episode 16: Beyond The Pilot: What AI Returns Require In Financial Services (Video)
The Tech 10 video series brings critical technology questions to the boardroom, examining how AI, cybersecurity, data foundations, and tech modernization are reshaping business strategy.
The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.
Here, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the trending topics – from AI to tech modernization, cybersecurity, and privacy to data foundations.
To help business leaders build a competitive advantage, we share insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.
In this episode, Jonathan Hughes and Daniel Mikkelsen explore where AI is genuinely transforming financial services, why most enterprise AI pilots still deliver zero measurable return, and what firms need to get right to turn AI investment into real business value
You can also watch all episodes from our Tech 10 hub page.
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