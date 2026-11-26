In line with its duties under section 161 of the Online Safety Act 2023 (OSA), Ofcom has carried out an assessment of the role that app stores play in children's online experiences. App stores are not currently regulated services under the Act.

The report includes an assessment of the current use and effectiveness of age assurance by app store providers. Ofcom also looks at whether children's online safety would be better protected by the greater use of age assurance, or particular kinds of age assurance by app store providers, or by other measures.

App stores play an important role in shaping children's online experiences

Ofcom found that app stores act as a gateway for children to discover, access and download apps, while also setting rules for app developers and determining how apps are presented to users. App stores are part of a larger online ecosystem that also includes devices, operating systems and regulated services. While app stores can influence how children discover and access online services, they fall outside the remit of the OSA and regulated apps and services remain responsible for meeting their duties under the OSA, including using highly effective age assurance where required and implementing measures to protect children from harm online.

Ofcom's analysis shows that app stores could do more to protect children online by making greater use of highly effective age assurance. The app stores it looked at did not consistently use age assurance to correctly establish whether a user was a child, providing little incentive for children to self-declare an accurate age.

However, age assurance alone would not result in better protection for children online. App stores would also need reliable information about apps, including their age suitability and the risks they may present to children, together with well-designed app store protections.

Parental tools and controls could also play a complementary role in supporting children's online experiences.

Next steps for app stores

Whilst responsibility for compliance under the OSA remains with the app providers and in-scope services, the approaches explored in the report raise important technical, policy and compliance considerations for any potential future regulatory model involving app stores. The inference from Ofcom is that they will move towards greater age-assurance and transparency across the whole app ecosystem. If the government decides to regulate app stores, it will need to consider which app store providers would be in scope, the regulatory and technical design of any regime, and how the app stores would be brought within the existing regulatory framework. Ofcom's rapid assessment of highly effective age assurance at 16 found that app stores, alongside other parts of the online ecosystem, could play a role in supporting the implementation of age-based protections.

In its July 2026 Report on the Use of Age Assurance, Ofcom identified the need for continued innovation from the wider tech industry to strengthen existing protections for children under the OSA. Developments in system-level age assurance and approaches to make reliable age information available to app developers could help minimise unnecessary friction for users and support service-level protections for children. There have been some emerging developments from industry, and Ofcom wants to see continued innovation to deliver better online safety outcomes for children. Meanwhile, businesses in the app store ecosystem should prepare for more robust age assurance either at store level or within their own onboarding processes.