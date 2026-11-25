Ofcom has recommended bringing body stigma and depression content within the UK Online Safety Act's priority protections for children. The proposal appears in Ofcom's first report under section 63 of the Act, which requires the regulator to publish a statutory report on content harmful to children at least every three years.

The report sets out Ofcom's view about whether it is appropriate to make changes to the kinds of content harmful to children set out in the Act and specifies the changes it recommends. Ofcom's advice is informed by a review of recent evidence concerning the incidence of content harmful to children on regulated online services, and the severity of harm that children in the UK suffer, or may suffer, as a result of those kinds of content.

Ofcom's recommendations

Body stigma and depression content are currently classified as 'non-designated'. This means that tech firms need only assess the risk such content poses to children if they have already identified it on their service. Ofcom recommends reclassifying both as priority content harmful to children. If the Secretary of State takes the recommendation forward, protections against these types of content will be expressly enshrined in the Act.

Body stigma content is broadly any material that shames or otherwise stigmatises specific body types or physical features; and depression content is material which promotes depression, hopelessness and despair and specifically glorifies, glamourises or romanticises these states.

Implications for businesses

If this content is re-classified as "priority content", this will mean that businesses must take further, proactive steps to identify, filter and restrict body stigma and depression content.

Businesses will need to take care in conducting these steps as the specific harms can be context dependent and may require more human moderation to make sure that the harmful content is caught and that compliance obligations are met.

This proposed move from "non-designated" content to "priority content" means that all in-scope platforms will need to take mandatory action to protect those age groups at risk from such content.

In addition, in-scope businesses will need to revisit and strengthen age assurance systems and filtering to ensure that proportionate measures are adopted to protect children from this kind of content.

At the moment, Ofcom is not recommending any other changes to the categories of primary priority or priority content that is harmful to children in the Act. It is not recommending changes where it found that the available evidence supports the current categorisation or where proposed legislation is likely to address concerns, such as where content is violent but not illegal.

Evidence cited in the report by Ofcom suggested that most children in the UK say they encountered at least one piece of harmful content online in a stated four-week period. According to Ofcom's evidence, there was no significant change in the proportion of children encountering harmful content over the first nine months after the children's safety duties came into force in July 2025. This finding is concerning and shows that further progress is needed to protect children online. It also reinforces Ofcom's call to action issued to platforms earlier this year, where it raised serious concerns about the industry's current rate of progress and called for action to strengthen protections for children.

Ofcom emphasises that exposure to harmful content can have serious impacts on children's mental and physical wellbeing. Children continue to report that encountering harmful content negatively affects their wellbeing. There is no new evidence indicating a change to the severity of harm experienced by children because of encountering harmful content.

The UK government has announced plans for a social media ban for under-16s, alongside additional protections for under-18s. Ofcom has now published its rapid assessment of what highly effective age assurance could look like when determining whether a user is aged 16 or over, and it is working closely with the government on implementing the expected restrictions. Meanwhile, Ofcom will continue to enforce the Online Safety Act against services outside the proposed ban, with a particular focus on improving the online experience of 16- and 17-year-olds.

For the time being, companies should revisit their risk assessments and processes to assess the changes required if body stigma and depression content is reclassified to "priority content". They will also need to update their terms and conditions and complaints processes to expressly deal with and manage harms associated with body stigma and depression content in good time before the proposed reclassification comes into force.