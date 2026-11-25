Every November, I sit down with Guy Parker, Chief Executive of the Advertising Standards Authority, to take stock of the year in advertising regulation. This year's virtual fireside chat, held on 18 November 2026, was as popular as ever. The message was clear: advertising regulation is getting more complicated, but the ASA is getting smarter, faster and more joined up in how it responds.

A busier, more complicated year

Guy described a landscape shaped by AI, scams and online safety (including the under-16 social media ban), alongside the DMCC Act and EU legislation, such as the AI Act. The ASA's response is a strategic shift towards more proactive regulation, working closely with partners and other regulators. It is also using seven AI tools internally, and testing more, to work more efficiently.

Priorities have included weight loss drugs, green claims, influencer and vaping ads, and age-restricted categories such as less healthy food, gambling and alcohol. Financial ads are on the radar too: gold and precious metals are fertile ground for exaggerated claims, prompting an enforcement notice. The ASA has also ruled on ads for AI tools, including nudification apps, and submitted evidence on weapons advertising to the Southport inquiry. Encouragingly, the balance between upheld and not-upheld rulings suggests advertisers are getting better at striking the right balance in the information they include.

Health and wellbeing: intelligence-led regulation

This is a difficult sector to regulate: it is diverse, attracts irresponsible practices, and its audience is often vulnerable. The Pulse Report, published by the ASA on 1st October, used its AI system to scan 300,000 ads and turned that intelligence into seven priority areas, some very niche, such as baby colic and reflux. Peptides were singled out: labelling them "research only" makes no difference if they are unlicensed medicines.

One practical lesson: always respond to ASA enquiries, because silence makes you look like a bad actor. The ASA works with the MHRA and shares intelligence, for example, on advertising of weight loss injectables and pills, aiming to give businesses a consistent message.

Less healthy food ads: walking the tightrope

The ASA began enforcing the restrictions in January, though the rules are not its own, and the Nutrient Profiling model and regulations are unusually prescriptive. The recent Cadbury's Easter egg case showed the ASA carefully explaining its approach: the seller was a trade mark licensee, not a franchisee, so the rules did not apply.

Guy said the ASA hit knotty edge cases sooner than expected, particularly the line between brand ads and ads for specific foods, but believes it has drawn that line in the right place. Compliance has been very good, and campaigner complaints sometimes misunderstand the rules. The ASA will not publish rulings for the sake of it. It will move to monitoring using its AI system, and may contact advertisers informally rather than open formal investigations. Complaints about the rules themselves belong with the government.

Green claims: be precise

The ASA's July guidance, including its companion "greenspeaking with confidence" resource, aims to help businesses make responsible green claims. Consumers need to know what is more sustainable if the UK is to meet carbon reduction targets. The main guidance is a more technical update reflecting the DMCC Act.

We also discussed the EU Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive. Guy noted that the ASA studies emerging EU law closely, that much of the Directive mirrors existing ASA practice, and that compliance for the EU should work for UK ads too. He felt the third-party validation schemes make things too complicated, but the Directive sits well alongside ASA and CMA approaches.

The core message: problems still stem from overly broad, absolute claims, from challenger brands and bigger businesses alike, and the public does not believe claims that sound too good to be true. Rein them in and be more precise. Fear of greenhushing should not put advertisers off; the ASA is a nimble regulator able to get in early and set standards, whereas the EU system will be less nimble, even if it leads to fines.

AI disclosures: a nuanced approach

The EU AI Act has caused anxiety about labelling AI in ads, but the ASA does not plan to change its codes. The existing rules already cover the issue: an AI label is needed where its absence would mislead. However, a label does not cure a misleading ad, takes up space, and can reduce trust in an ad for no good reason. Guy mentioned the example of an AI influencer who is not a real person; that must be disclosed, because real people are trusted and subject to enforcement, while a computer is not.

International bodies ICAS and EASA have issued guidance, and CAP is considering more. An ASA representative sat on the working group behind the EASA and ICAS guidance, and the two pieces are highly consistent, the main difference being references to the EU AI Act in the EASA version.

Looking ahead to 2027

Expect more preventative regulation. The ASA will use AI sweeps to look for issues such as less healthy foods, green claims, pricing, AI products and cosmetics, and then publish reports or launch proactive investigations. It will scan about 80 million ads this year, and more next year.

The ASA is also looking upstream, at the role of AI chatbots, its own tools and compliance tools, and getting the right advice to the right people at the right time. OpenAI is a significant partner as an increasingly major advertiser, and the ASA wants it inside the ASA system so that users are protected from harmful ads. ASBOF will discuss funding with them as part of efforts to put the ASA's long-term funding on a more secure footing.

Guidance on subscriptions is also coming, covering issues such as bouncing consumers into subscriptions, online choice architecture and drip pricing, which the ASA is very familiar with dealing with. Not every new rule falls within the ASA's remit, so it will be having discussions with the CMA to avoid both tackling the same big issue at once.

Guy's advice for the year ahead

Stay in touch with the ASA: sign up to its newsletters and use AI tools to keep up with its activity.

And, of course, read the Lewis Silkin AdLaw blog too!

Our thanks to Guy for generously giving his time and insights each year.