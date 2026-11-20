Ofcom has published its rapid assessment which sets out how highly effective age assurance can underpin the forthcoming UK social media ban for the under 16s. It produced the assessment to inform parliamentary debate on the UK government's proposed new age restrictions for online services, including a social media ban for under-16s and other age-related restrictions.

The government has said that the proposed restrictions will be implemented using highly effective age assurance, with the aim of avoiding some of the issues experienced in Australia, where children have been able to circumvent the ban. Ofcom has identified the age assurance methods it considers currently capable of being highly effective at 16 and assessed their accessibility and inclusivity, including whether they can work effectively for all users. Its assessment also considers how age assurance could be strengthened, including steps services can take to reduce the risk of children circumventing age checks.

Ofcom assessed the methods against its highly effective age assurance criteria of technical accuracy, robustness, reliability and fairness. It also considered the principles of accessibility and interoperability set out in its current guidance on age assurance.

Ofcom identified the following four age assurance methods as being capable of being highly effective at 16:

Photo ID matching;

Banking information;

Digital identity services; and

Facial age estimation

For adult users, service providers could also offer three additional methods identified in Ofcom's existing guidance. These are checks based on credit card information, mobile network operator checks and email-based age estimation.

In its assessment, Ofcom ruled out self-declaration, general contractual restrictions and verifiable parental consent as capable of being highly effective.

In the rapid assessment, Ofcom highlighted considerations around key areas of accessibility, privacy and circumvention. In particular, Ofcom stated that there are currently fewer methods of highly effective age assurance at 16 than at 18. In addition, 16- and 17-year olds are more likely than over-18s to need photo ID. Of the methods currently available at 16, photo ID is either integral to the method or is likely to be used as a backstop for alternatives such as facial age estimation. People without photo ID may therefore need to obtain it to access age-restricted services.

Ofcom also found that while age assurance at 16 necessarily involves processing personal data, available methods can be deployed in ways that protect users' privacy and comply with data protection law. Ofcom worked closely with the Information Commission (ICO) when considering these implications. The ICO has also published its own Age Assurance Opinion, which explains how services can use age assurance technology in compliance with data protection law in a risk-based and proportionate way.

Ofcom's assessment acknowledged that no age assurance method is entirely resistant to circumvention, and service providers will need to take practical steps to identify and address attempts by children to bypass age checks. Ofcom will publish a report on circumvention one year after the social media ban comes into effect.

Ofcom is developing draft guidance to support services in implementing the proposed age restrictions. Following the laying of the draft regulations, it will consult on guidance on highly effective age assurance at 16 in the coming months. Among other issues, the guidance is expected to address how long an account may exist before a platform must request proof of age. It may also highlight additional methods capable of being highly effective at 16.

Conclusion

In its rapid assessment, Ofcom has indicated that age assurance at 16 is technically feasible, but implementation will require services to balance effectiveness with accessibility, privacy and resilience against circumvention. The forthcoming draft guidance should provide greater clarity on how those requirements will apply in practice, including to existing accounts and users without ready access to photo ID.