Summary

In Chubb Bermuda Insurance Ltd v Fertitta Entertainment, Inc & Ors [2026] EWHC 1392 (Comm) (Bright J, 9 June 2026), the English Court granted Chubb Bermuda Insurance Ltd (Chubb Bermuda) a final anti-suit injunction restraining a group of US companies, led by Fertitta Entertainment, Inc., from pursuing insurance recovery claims against Chubb Bermuda in Louisiana in breach of a London arbitration agreement.

The English Court also ordered the US policyholders to pay over USD700,000 in damages, representing Chubb Bermuda’s US legal expenses, as well as the costs of the English proceedings on an indemnity basis, summarily assessed at over GBP400,000.

The decision reaffirms the English Court’s willingness to enforce the parties’ chosen forum robustly and to grant anti-suit relief where a policy contains a London arbitration agreement. Arguments that US law or statute would invalidate the arbitration agreement, or that the insurance dispute has no connection with England or that a US court is the more natural forum, will carry no weight where the arbitration agreement is valid and governed by English law.

The policy was issued in Bermuda, is governed by New York law, and disputes are to be resolved by a London-seated arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996, with English law governing the agreement to arbitrate. Although the judgment does not describe it as a Bermuda Form policy, it shares the key features of one. This decision is therefore directly relevant to US policyholders with Bermuda Form policies who are considering commencing recovery proceedings in the US. A US policyholder who litigates at home in breach of the arbitration agreement will not only risk an anti-suit injunction but may face a damages award covering the insurer’s foreign legal costs, and indemnity costs in England.

Importantly, the same principles should protect policyholders where insurers bring court proceedings in breach of the arbitration agreement, whether by seeking relief outside England (for example declaratory relief in a forum of their choosing) or by commencing proceedings in the English Courts. In Tyson International Insurance Company Ltd v GIC Re, India, Corporate Member Ltd [2026] EWCA Civ 40, the Court of Appeal recently upheld a permanent anti-suit injunction obtained by the Bermudan captive insurer for the Tyson group, restraining its reinsurer from pursuing New York arbitration in breach of an English jurisdiction clause.

Background

The policy

The high-value property insurance policy (the Policy) was issued to the Fertitta group by Chubb Bermuda in Bermuda and provided USD200 million in coverage excess of USD250 million. The Policy followed a 2019 policy form, save that the Declarations deleted Clause 32 of that form headed “Suit against the Company”. If it had not been specifically deleted, Clause 32 would have provided for Chubb Bermuda to submit to the jurisdiction of any competent US court.

The Policy included arbitration and governing law clauses similar to those in standard Bermuda Form policies, providing that “any dispute arising out of or relating to this Policy, or the breach thereof, shall be fully and finally determined in London, England under the provisions of the Arbitration Act 1996” and that “the Policy shall be construed and enforced in accordance with New York law”, subject to listed exceptions, with English law applying where New York law did not. The arbitration clause also provided that all matters relating to the existence of the agreement to arbitrate would be determined under English law.

The Louisiana proceedings and the anti-suit proceedings in England

1st Louisiana Proceedings

In June 2020, the US policyholders notified their excess insurers, including Chubb Bermuda, of COVID-19 business interruption losses and began proceedings in Louisiana the following month. Chubb Bermuda was dismissed from this first set of proceedings at an early stage, without prejudice

2nd Louisiana Proceedings

Shortly afterwards, in July 2020, the US policyholders commenced new proceedings against their insurers seeking declarations and damages in reliance on the deleted service of suit clause in the followed policy form. Although Chubb Bermuda was not initially named in these proceedings, the US policyholders sought to add Chubb Bermuda as a new defendant in January 2025.

Interim anti-suit injunction (ASI)

In response, Chubb Bermuda issued a claim in the English Commercial Court on 30 January 2025 and obtained an interim anti-suit injunction from Jacobs J the next day. The injunction was continued by consent while the parties discussed settlement.

Louisiana temporary restraining order (TRO)

When settlement discussions failed, in August 2025, the US policyholders challenged the English Court’s jurisdiction and, two days later, obtained a without-notice temporary restraining order from the Louisiana courts, preventing Chubb Bermuda from pursuing the English Court proceedings or any arbitration arising from or related to the Policy.

The US policyholders asserted that the English Court had no jurisdiction, relying on various facts: the US policyholders were all US companies; Chubb Bermuda was Bermudan; and the Policy in question covered US risk and losses, which had already been litigated in Louisiana. The US policyholders also relied upon the Louisiana “anti-arbitration statute”, arguing the only purported link to England – the arbitration agreement in the Policy – was void under Louisiana law (La. R.S. 22:868) and was contrary to strong public policy designed to protect an insured’s access to local courts. The US policyholders obtained a further temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction from the Louisiana courts to prevent Chubb Bermuda from taking any further steps in the English Court.

Chubb Bermuda successfully appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which in December 2025 dismissed the claim against Chubb Bermuda for lack of personal jurisdiction. The preliminary injunction ceased to have effect in January 2026.

3rd Louisiana Proceedings

In February 2026, the US policyholders commenced a third set of proceedings in Louisiana. The US policyholders argued that the arbitration agreement in the Policy was void under Louisiana law, and that Chubb Bermuda had waived its right to arbitration by litigating in London. The Louisiana court dismissed or stayed those claims in April 2026, and the US policyholders appealed.

Final anti-suit injunction

In April 2026, Chubb Bermuda was permitted by the English Court to amend its claim to seek damages for the US policyholders’ breach of the arbitration agreement. Its claim for a final anti-suit injunction and damages was heard in June 2026, together with the US policyholders’ challenge to the English Court’s jurisdiction and their application to set aside the interim ASI. The US policyholders did not attend.

The decision

The US policyholders made the following arguments to challenge jurisdiction in respect of the anti-suit injunction and to set it aside:

the arbitration agreement was invalid under La. R.S. 22:868, which restricts arbitration clauses in insurance policies delivered or issued for delivery in Louisiana; the dispute had no connection with England, and they had not submitted to its jurisdiction; and Louisiana was the more suitable forum.

Applying the Supreme Court’s decisions in Enka and UniCredit (Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS v OOO Insurance Company Chubb [2020] UKSC 38; UniCredit Bank GmbH v RusChemAlliance LLC [2024] UKSC 30), the English Court found that the express choice of English law in the arbitration agreement meant that English law governed the arbitration agreement, even though New York law governed the Policy.

The US policyholders sought to rely on Louisiana law, which they argued rendered the arbitration agreement void, but Louisiana law would only apply if the arbitration agreement were governed by Louisiana law, and it was not. The challenge therefore rested on a “false premise”. Arguments (ii) and (iii) above about the connection to England and forum also failed. By agreeing to arbitrate in London, the parties had agreed to the supervisory jurisdiction of the English Court under the Arbitration Act 1996 and CPR Part 62. No further connection with England was required, and arguments about forum were not open to the US policyholders.

The English Court granted a final injunction including a mandatory order requiring the US policyholders to procure the dismissal of the third Louisiana proceedings.

The Court awarded Chubb Bermuda US$709,052.88 in damages for breach of the arbitration agreement, representing its US legal costs, together with its costs of the English proceedings on an indemnity basis, summarily assessed at £444,516.16.

Key takeaways for policyholders considering parallel proceedings

The English Court will typically restrain proceedings brought in breach of a valid arbitration agreement unless there are strong reasons not to. A closer connection between the dispute and the US will not override a London arbitration agreement, nor will comity or a mandatory rule of foreign law (including US anti-arbitration statutes). Damages for breach of an arbitration agreement allow the innocent party to recover its foreign legal costs, in addition to indemnity costs in England. Those costs would usually be irrecoverable in the US. Where layers of a tower of insurance contain different dispute resolution provisions, or where provisions of a followed form are deleted, claims can fragment across courts and tribunals. Policyholders and their brokers should check consistency at placement and plan a coordinated strategy across the tower as soon as a significant loss arises. Tyson International clearly illustrates thedifficulties that arise with conflicting dispute resolution clauses in layered contractual documentation. For arbitrations and related court proceedings commenced on or after 1 August 2025, an arbitration agreement in a London-seated policy will be governed by English law unless the parties expressly chose another law for the arbitration agreement itself (section 6A of the Arbitration Act 1996, inserted by the Arbitration Act 2025). English proceedings should not be ignored. The US policyholders did not attend the final hearing in the English Court, and Chubb Bermuda’s damages and costs figures were therefore accepted without challenge.

Conclusion

Chubb Bermuda v Fertitta is a decision in the insurer’s favour, but its lessons apply equally to policyholders. The English Court will hold both parties to a London arbitration agreement in a Bermuda-placed excess policy, whatever the law of the place where the risk or the loss is located. Six years after the losses were notified, the US policyholders’ claim against Chubb Bermuda has yet to be determined on its merits, and they now face substantial liabilities for the costs of the jurisdictional dispute. Bermuda Form policyholders contemplating US proceedings should take early advice on how the arbitration agreement will be treated in England, and plan their recovery strategy accordingly.