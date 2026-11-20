In a judgment handed down on 13 October 2026, the Commercial Court (Calver J) ordered Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) to pay approximately USD90.8 million, plus interest, under two English law on-demand bonds – rejecting Santander’s defence that an interim order of a Spanish court rendered that payment illegal.

The decision in Central Térmica de Temane S.A. & Anor v Banco Santander S.A. [2026] EWHC 2587 (Comm) reaffirms that on-demand bonds are to be treated as “akin to cash”. Only in very limited circumstances will illegality under foreign law excuse non-payment.

Background

Central Térmica de Temane S.A. (CTT), a Mozambican company, was the employer on a project to build a gas-fired power plant in Mozambique. The contractors in respect of the project were companies in the TSK Group (TSK). At TSK’s request, Santander issued two bonds in CTT’s favour in order to secure aspects of the project: an advance payment bond and a performance bond.

The bonds were governed by English law and subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. Demands under each were to be delivered to Santander’s Madrid office. Payment was due within five business days and, importantly, had to be made “to the account specified in the relevant demand” – in this case, CTT’s Mozambican account.

In April 2025, TSK purported to terminate the construction contract on force majeure grounds, citing tropical storm Filipo. CTT disputed the termination and made demands under both bonds for a combined total of approximately USD90.8 million.

On 10 April 2025, the day before payment under the bonds was due, TSK obtained an interim injunction from a Spanish court on a without notice basis. The injunction restrained Santander from paying out under the bonds pending the resolution of TSK’s dispute with CTT about the validity of TSK’s termination. TSK subsequently referred that dispute to a London-seated arbitration.

CTT applied in Spain to have the interim injunction discharged, arguing that if a local court could neutralise an on-demand guarantee by unilateral order, the reliability of such instruments “evaporates”. That application failed, and CTT’s appeal is pending. In parallel, CTT commenced proceedings in the English Commercial Court, seeking an order for immediate payment from Santander pursuant to CTT’s demands under the bonds.

The rule in Ralli Brothers

Santander did not dispute that the bonds were autonomous instruments or that CTT’s demands were valid. Its sole defence was that the Spanish injunction rendered payment unlawful.

While, in general, illegality under foreign law does not relieve a party from performance of an English law contract, the longstanding rule in Ralli Brothers v Compania Naviera Sota Y Aznar [1920] 2 KB 287 (“Ralli Brothers”) operates as a limited exception. In short, if a contract necessarily requires an act of performance that would be unlawful under the law of the place of performance, the English court will treat that contractual obligation as unenforceable or suspended (provided certain further requirements are met). The rationale for the rule is that it would offend international comity, i.e. respect for the territorial sovereignty of foreign states, for the English courts to order an act to be done in a foreign jurisdiction that offends the laws of that jurisdiction.

Santander argued that the place of performance of its obligation to make payment was Spain, the contractually specified location for delivery of the demands and the place where Santander would process them.

Decision

Mr Justice Calver ruled that Santander’s Ralli Brothers defence failed at the first hurdle. The place of Santander’s performance was the place of payment, i.e. Mozambique – the location of the bank account CTT specified for payment in accordance with the bond terms. The fact that Santander would have to take steps in Spain in preparation for making payment (e.g. receiving and considering the demands and arranging funds) was irrelevant: those preparatory steps were not elements of performance itself.

Even had the place of performance been Spain, the Judge found (obiter) that Santander could not have relied on the rule in Ralli Brothers in circumstances where it had taken no steps to have the Spanish injunction discharged. The Judge observed at paragraph [185]:

“This is therefore a case where a Spanish Court has, on a without notice basis, issued an injunction against Santander, the largest Spanish banking corporation, which prevents it from honouring its obligation to pay some USD90m under on-demand bonds, which are the lifeblood of international commerce, where the failure to pay could have a seriously adverse effect on the bank’s international reputation. Yet Santander at no stage sought to intervene to persuade the Spanish Court to discharge the injunction.”

Santander argued that CTT had made a comprehensive application to discharge the injunction in Spain, without success, and therefore any intervention by Santander would have made no difference. The Judge rejected that argument. The burden was on Santander to prove that its intervention would have made no difference, and it had adduced no such evidence. The Judge added that “one might reasonably consider that had the Spanish Court heard from Santander on the discharge application, explaining as a bank often does in such a situation the prejudice caused to it by the injunction, then that would have been a powerful factor in favour of its discharge” paragraph [188].

Although it did not affect the outcome, the Judge also concluded (obiter) that an order of a foreign court, and not just foreign legislation or executive action, could in principle trigger the Ralli Brothers defence, disagreeing with two earlier first instance decisions to opposite effect: at paragraphs [143] and [170], c.f. Litasco SA v Banque El Amana SA [2025] EWHC 312 (Comm) and Beneathco DMCC v RJ O’Brien Ltd [2025] EWHC 3079 (Comm). This legal issue has obvious practical significance, particularly for bond-issuers, and will likely require appellate clarification in due course.

Finally, the Judge refused Santander’s request for a stay of execution or a deferred payment date, to allow Santander time to seek the discharge or variation of the Spanish injunction. A stay would deny CTT the cashflow certainty it had bargained for. On-demand bonds such as these are “the life blood of commerce” and “akin to cash” (at paragraph [215]) and the English courts should not facilitate payment delay and uncertainty.

At face value, the English court’s judgment puts Santander in the unenviable position of choosing whether to comply with the English judgment or the Spanish injunction (and facing adverse consequences in whichever jurisdiction it does not comply). Although the English judgment deals with this point only briefly, the parties’ Spanish law experts agreed that, if Santander made payment pursuant to the English court order, the risk of civil or criminal liability in Spain would in fact be “limited”. In the view of Santander’s own expert, the most plausible consequence was that Santander might incur a civil liability to pay damages to TSK, which would have the burden of proving its loss. The Judge found that was a risk Santander had accepted under the terms of the bonds.

Key takeaways

The judgment is a strong statement of the English courts’ commitment to the autonomy of on-demand bonds. For those who deal in such instruments, the following should be borne in mind: