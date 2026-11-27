Duncan Lewis Solicitors is pursuing an important appeal in the Court of Appeal which could have significant implications for how local authorities assess vulnerability when deciding whether people experiencing homelessness are entitled to accommodation. The appeal will consider the weight councils must give to mental health evidence and the extent of their disclosure obligations when making these decisions.

Background

We act for Mr Moqbel, a Yemeni national who fled political persecution and severe trauma in his home country before seeking homelessness assistance in England.

Following the transfer of his application to Lambeth Council, the Council decided that he was not in priority need and therefore was not entitled to accommodation under homelessness legislation. This was despite evidence of significant physical and mental health difficulties, supported by reports from his social worker and therapist. The Council upheld its decision following a formal review.

We represented Mr Moqbel in his appeal to the County Court. Following an unsuccessful outcome, we challenged the judgment in the Court of Appeal, which has now granted permission to appeal.

The appeal raises two important issues:

1: How should vulnerability be assessed?

Under the Housing Act 1996, a person may be considered to have a priority need for accommodation if they are significantly more vulnerable than an ordinary person would be if they became homeless.

The Supreme Court considered this test in Hotak v Southwark LBC [2015] UKSC 30, establishing important principles about how an individual's circumstances should be taken into account.

In this case, we challenge whether the correct legal test was applied when assessing Mr Moqbel's circumstances, particularly his mental health difficulties, history of trauma and the impact these have on his ability to cope with homelessness.

2: Should the Council have disclosed the full housing file?

The second issue concerns the Council's failure to disclose Mr Moqbel's complete housing file.

We argue that without access to these records, Mr Moqbel was deprived of important information needed to understand how the Council reached its decision and to properly challenge it.

The appeal therefore also considers the importance of transparency and fairness when councils review homelessness decisions and whether a failure to disclose relevant records can undermine the fairness of that process.

Why does this matter?

Homelessness decisions can have life-changing consequences, particularly for people already facing serious health difficulties, trauma or other challenging circumstances.

Local authorities must properly consider the individual circumstances of each applicant, including relevant medical and supporting evidence. They must also ensure that their decision-making processes are fair and that applicants have a proper opportunity to challenge decisions affecting them.

The outcome of this appeal could have important implications for homeless applicants, local authorities and housing practitioners, particularly in cases involving mental health difficulties and procedural fairness.

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, we are committed to challenging homelessness decisions where the law has not been properly applied and ensuring that vulnerable individuals receive the protection they are entitled to under the law.

The appeal is ongoing and we look forward to the Court of Appeal's consideration of these important issues.