In England and Wales, a Part 7 claim and a Part 8 claim are two different ways of commencing court proceedings.

Distinguishing between Part 7 and Part 8 proceedings is important because they are designed for fundamentally different types of cases. Using the wrong procedure can lead to delays and adverse costs consequences. This article examines key differences between Part 7 and Part 8 claims.

What is a Part 7 Claim?

A Part 7 claim is a standard procedure for most civil litigation cases where there is likely to be a substantial dispute of fact. The defining feature is that the parties are expected to disagree about the facts, requiring the court to determine the issues after considering evidence.

A Part 7 claim is typically used for claims such as:

Breach of contract

Negligence

Commercial disputes

Debt recovery

Personal injury

Property disputes involving contested facts

Procedure under a Part 7 Claim

A Part 7 claim provides a comprehensive procedural framework for resolving disputes. To start with, it is required that the Claimant issues a Part 7 claim form accompanied by Particulars of Claim (or these follow within 14 days). Thereafter, the Claimant and Defendant are required to produce detailed pleadings. Pleadings are formal, written statements of case where each side sets out their version of the facts, events, and legal arguments. Pleadings tell the court and the other party what the dispute is about. Key pleadings in a Part 7 claim are Particulars of Claim, Defence and Reply.

The pleadings stage is then typically followed by a Costs and Case Management Conference during which a judge lays down directions and a timetable for disclosure, witness evidence, expert evidence and generally case management leading to trial, including approval of costs budgets (if applicable). At trial, in addition to legal submissions, there is oral evidence and cross-examination of factual and expert witnesses (if applicable).

What is a Part 8 Claim?

A Part 8 claim is a simplified procedure used where there is unlikely to be a substantial dispute of fact. Instead of contesting the facts of the case, the parties look to the court to decide a precise point of law, construe a document, or award a particular remedy. It is typically used for:

Seeking the court's interpretation of a contract, trust, or statute

Claims for declarations

Approval applications

Certain probate or trust matters

Applications where another CPR (Civil Procedure Rules) rule or statute specifically requires the Part 8 procedure

Procedure under a Part 8 Claim

The Claimant files a Part 8 claim form clearly stating the specific legal question the Claimant wants the court to decide and the remedy sought. The Claimant must file and serve all written evidence (such as witness statements and exhibits) at the exact same time as the claim form. There is generally no formal document called Defence in the Part 8 claim. If the claim is contested, the Defendant files and serves

written evidence by way of a witness statement. If the Defendant files new evidence, the Claimant has the right to file additional written evidence strictly in reply to those new points. The court often determines the matter on the documents or after a relatively short hearing.

In addition, the procedural rules governing Part 7 and Part 8 claims differ in several significant respects. Disclosure and extensive case management are generally unnecessary in Part 8 proceedings. Moreover, default judgment is unavailable, and a Defendant may only bring a counterclaim with the court’s permission.

Part 7 vs Part 8 – Costs Considerations

In general, a Part 7 claim is more expensive than a Part 8 claim. The reason being that Part 7 is designed for disputes involving contested facts and therefore includes more procedural steps, whereas Part 8 is intended for cases that can largely be decided on written evidence and legal argument; if a hearing is required, it is often shorter and focused on legal issues rather than disputed facts.

However, a claim commenced under Part 8 does not necessarily end up being less expensive than one brought under Part 7. For example, when substantial disputes of fact arise, the court may direct that the proceedings continue as if they had been commenced under Part 7. In those circumstances, any anticipated costs savings may be significantly reduced or eliminated, and the parties may incur additional costs associated with the change in procedure.

Transfer of a case

Commencing proceedings under the wrong Part may create procedural difficulties and require amendment or transfer. It is therefore important that a correct procedural route is identified at the outset.

Under CPR Rule 8.1(3), the court can direct a Part 8 claim to proceed under Part 7 at any point in the litigation. This transfer typically occurs if significant factual disputes arise, rendering the simplified Part 8 framework inappropriate.

A case is typically redirected to Part 7 in one of two ways:

Defendant’s Objection: When filing the Acknowledgement of Service, the Defendant can formally assert that significant factual disputes exist and request a transfer. Such an objection can only be raised when the Defendant believes there is a substantial dispute of fact and there is no provision of the CPR restricting the claim to the Part 8 procedure only. The advantage to objecting to the claim being made by Part 8 (if a Defendant wishes to frustrate the court proceedings as far as possible) is that it may result in the claim being transferred to the Part 7 process, which will likely delay matters. The Court will decide on the future of the case and how this may be managed, which may include transferring the claim to the Part 7 procedure.

Court’s Own Initiative: A judge reviewing the case can determine that the factual complexities make Part 8 unsuitable and order the transfer independently. A judge will typically spot that a Part 8 claim involves substantial disputes of fact during a paper review, i.e. a judge reviews the file immediately after the Defendant files their Acknowledgement of Service or initial evidence.

Conclusion

Navigating the correct procedure for commencing a claim can be tricky. The key question is whether there is a substantial dispute of fact. If there is, the claim should generally proceed under Part 7 procedure. If the dispute turns primarily on a question of law or the interpretation of documents and the facts are essentially undisputed, Part 8 procedure may be appropriate. Ultimately, the distinction reflects a balance between efficiency and procedural fairness: Part 7 provides the procedural framework necessary to resolve genuinely contested factual disputes, while Part 8 streamlines cases that do not require a full trial.