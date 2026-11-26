This is the 40th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts. In this episode we discuss the Civil Justice Council's report on AI and court documents, a High Court decision on third party disclosure and one on privilege in the conduct of regulatory investigations against solicitors, and a Court of Appeal decision clarifying the standard for dishonest assistance claims against professionals, and we also give an update on the White v Uber case which was recently struck out on limitation grounds. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by Will Glassey, a commercial litigation partner with a focus on professional negligence claims, Antonia Pegden, a disputes partner specialising in insurance, professional negligence and pensions disputes, and David Shepherd, a senior associate in our commercial litigation team with a focus on group actions and tech disputes.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Commercial litigation EP40: General update

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Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.

A transcript of this podcast is available here.