The Role of a Pre-Litigation Fee Earner

When you are involved in a non-fault road traffic accident and pursuing a credit hire claim, a pre-litigation fee earner manages your case before court proceedings begin. Their role focuses on assessing the circumstances of the accident, gathering supporting evidence, resolving disputes with insurers, and guiding you toward a fair settlement wherever possible without going to court.

The Court of Appeal’s decision in Tescher v Direct Accident Management Ltd [2025] EWCA Civ 733 highlighted the financial consequences of unsuccessful credit hire litigation, including the risk that a credit hire organisation may be ordered to pay the defendant’s legal costs.

This ruling reinforces the importance of carefully assessing whether a claim should proceed to court. By identifying weaknesses early and explaining settlement options, pre-litigation fee earners help you make informed decisions before formal proceedings begin.

What is Credit Hire?

Credit hire allows you to use a replacement vehicle after an accident while deferring payment until the claim is resolved against the at-fault driver’s insurer. It helps keep you mobile while your own vehicle is being repaired or replaced.

Recovering hire charges depends on proving the other party was responsible, showing you needed a replacement vehicle, and demonstrating that the hire rate and period were reasonable.

Background of the Tescher Case

The underlying claim involved a motorcyclist who hired a replacement motorcycle through Direct Accident Management Ltd (DAML) following a collision. The claimant sought to recover approximately £19,633 in credit hire charges. At trial, the court dismissed the claim after finding that the defendant, Mr Tescher, was not responsible for the accident.

Because the claim was unsuccessful, the defendant sought to recover their legal costs. As the claimant was protected from paying costs under Qualified One-Way Costs Shifting (QOCS) rules, the defendant applied for a non-party costs order against DAML instead.

The Court of Appeal decided that DAML could be held responsible for the defendant’s legal costs because it was the main financial beneficiary of the credit hire claim. This decision is significant because it confirms that credit hire organisations may face direct financial consequences if they fund or drive litigation that ultimately fails.

How Pre-Litigation Protects Your Claim

Considering the Tescher ruling, thorough early preparation is more important than ever. When handling your claim, a pre-litigation fee earner focuses on four key areas:

Gathering supporting evidence: Your fee earner will help compile key records to prove your need for the vehicle and the reasonableness of the charges. This often includes hire agreements, repair invoices, timelines explaining the hire period, and relevant financial documents.

Your fee earner will help compile key records to prove your need for the vehicle and the reasonableness of the charges. This often includes hire agreements, repair invoices, timelines explaining the hire period, and relevant financial documents. Assessing the strength of your case: Your legal team carefully reviews how the accident happened to ensure there is strong evidence of liability. For example, if you are seeking £10,000 in credit hire charges but evidence suggests you may have contributed to the collision, your fee earner will investigate further before recommending litigation. This protects you from pursuing a risky claim that could lead to unnecessary disputes.

Your legal team carefully reviews how the accident happened to ensure there is strong evidence of liability. For example, if you are seeking £10,000 in credit hire charges but evidence suggests you may have contributed to the collision, your fee earner will investigate further before recommending litigation. This protects you from pursuing a risky claim that could lead to unnecessary disputes. Negotiating early settlements: Engaging early with the other driver’s insurer helps resolve disagreements over liability, hire rates, or hire duration without the expense and delay of court proceedings.

Engaging early with the other driver’s insurer helps resolve disagreements over liability, hire rates, or hire duration without the expense and delay of court proceedings. Keeping you informed on risks and offers: Your legal team will maintain clear communication with insurers to resolve disputes and provide straightforward explanations of any settlement offers or cost risks, ensuring every decision is made in your best interests.

Why Early Preparation Matters

Strong pre-litigation work helps prevent avoidable court disputes and gives you a clearer picture of your options from the outset. Because unsuccessful litigation now carries heightened cost risks for credit hire organisations as well as claimants, your legal team will rigorously test the evidence before issuing proceedings. By identifying potential weaknesses early and presenting a well-documented case to insurers, they work to achieve a fair, cost-effective outcome for your claim.