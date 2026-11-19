As Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Menopause Awareness Month and several key health observances come to an end, the most important question remains: what happens after October? Awareness only makes a difference when it leads to action, whether that means attending screening appointments, seeking support for menopause symptoms, prioritising mental wellbeing or starting conversations that might otherwise be postponed.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Building Confidence to Check and Act

Breast Cancer Awareness Month remains one of the most visible women’s health campaigns. The message is straightforward: get to know what is normal for your breasts or chest, check regularly, and contact your GP if something changes.

In the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care has partnered with Breast Cancer Now to help improve self-checking confidence and support people to seek advice sooner; particularly in underserved communities.

Bond Turner’s workplace sessions with North West Cancer Research show how employers can support awareness in practical, accessible ways.

Breast Cancer Now’s “Touch, Look, Check” approach can help you stay consistent:

Touch your breasts/chest and armpit area so you notice anything unusual.

your breasts/chest and armpit area so you notice anything unusual. Look for changes in size, shape, skin texture, nipple position, discharge, redness, dimpling or swelling.

for changes in size, shape, skin texture, nipple position, discharge, redness, dimpling or swelling. Check any new or persistent change with your GP; even if you have had screening in the past.

Most breast changes are not cancer, but they should still be assessed. If you are worried, don’t wait; talk to your GP in the first instance.

Mammograms and Screening: A Reminder to Respond

Even though “National Mammography Day” is not a formal NHS observance, it’s a helpful prompt in the UK to understand what mammograms are for and what to do if you receive an invitation.

In the UK, NHS breast screening is offered to women from age 50 up to their 71st birthday. People registered with a GP as female are usually invited automatically (often between ages 50 and 53 for the first invitation), and then every three years until age 71. Women aged 71 or over are not automatically invited but can ask their local breast screening service for screening every three years.

Three simple steps:

Respond to your screening letter when it arrives. Check your contact details are up to date with your GP practice. Contact your GP about symptoms now rather than waiting for routine screening.

Menopause Awareness Month and World Menopause Day: Spotting Symptoms and Finding Support

World Menopause Day (18 October) is an important day to remember, because menopause is not a one-day issue. Menopause Awareness Month helps widen the conversation beyond stereotypes and encourages people to seek support early.

Perimenopause and menopause symptoms can include sleep problems, mood changes, brain fog, palpitations, vaginal dryness, urinary symptoms, headaches, joint and muscle aches, and changes to periods. The NHS advises contacting a GP if you think you have symptoms and want to discuss options, or if bleeding patterns change in concerning ways.

If symptoms are affecting daily life, practical first steps can include keeping a short symptom diary (sleep, mood, hot flushes, bleeding changes), reviewing lifestyle factors (alcohol, smoking, exercise, rest), and booking a GP appointment. Treatment options may include HRT, local vaginal oestrogen, non-hormonal options and menopause-specific support, depending on individual circumstances.

For evidence-led global education, the International Menopause Society is a helpful starting point.

World Mental Health Day: Recognising the Mental Load Across Life Transitions

World Mental Health Day (10 October) is a reminder that women’s health includes emotional and psychological wellbeing; particularly during life transitions such as pregnancy and postpartum recovery, fertility challenges, pregnancy loss, caring responsibilities, menopause, and serious health worries.

Experiences such as PTSD following childbirth highlight why mental health awareness matters: recognising what they are experiencing can help people seek appropriate support sooner.

If low mood, anxiety, panic, intrusive thoughts, poor sleep or overwhelm are affecting everyday life, speak to your GP or use NHS mental health services. If you need urgent help but it is not a life-threatening emergency, NHS guidance points people to NHS 111; Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.

Making Space for Baby Loss and Grief

For many people, October awareness conversations connect with deeply personal experiences. Bond Turner’s participation in Liverpool Women’s Hospital Trust’s Annual Baby Loss Service of Remembrance recognises that pregnancy and baby loss can have long-lasting emotional effects, and that remembrance and support matter.

If you or someone close to you is affected, consider reaching out to your GP, local bereavement services, or specialist charities and support groups for guidance.

What Workplaces and Communities Can Do

Organisations don’t need to be healthcare providers to support women’s health. Practical actions can include sharing reliable information, encouraging attendance at screening appointments, building menopause awareness into wellbeing policies and making mental health support visible. Small adjustments such as flexibility for appointments, quiet spaces or temperature control can make a meaningful difference.

October’s Key Dates

Did you miss any of the following? Be sure to add them to your calendar for 2027:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 1–31 October , promoting breast awareness, earlier diagnosis and support.

, promoting breast awareness, earlier diagnosis and support. Menopause Awareness Month: observed throughout October, encouraging better understanding of perimenopause and menopause symptoms and support options.

World Mental Health Day: 10 October , drawing attention to mental health and the importance of listening to lived experience.

, drawing attention to mental health and the importance of listening to lived experience. World Menopause Day: 18 October , led by the International Menopause Society.

, led by the International Menopause Society. National Mammography Day: on the third Friday of October as a prompt to book or attend routine mammogram screening where eligible (and to know what to do between screening appointments).

How Bond Turner Has Supported Women’s Health Awareness this October

Awareness is most meaningful when it is paired with learning, community involvement and practical signposting. Through the events and published insights this month, Bond Turner has highlighted several initiatives connected to women’s wellbeing, including:

World Mental Health Day : raising awareness of PTSD following childbirth and the impact this can have on women and families.

: raising awareness of PTSD following childbirth and the impact this can have on women and families. Pregnancy and baby loss remembrance : taking part in Liverpool Women’s Hospital Trust’s Annual Baby Loss Service of Remembrance, recognising the emotional and psychological impact of baby loss.

: taking part in Liverpool Women’s Hospital Trust’s Annual Baby Loss Service of Remembrance, recognising the emotional and psychological impact of baby loss. Breast Cancer Awareness Month : hosting breast cancer awareness sessions with North West Cancer Research to help encourage learning and open workplace conversation.

: hosting breast cancer awareness sessions with North West Cancer Research to help encourage learning and open workplace conversation. Specialist learning in maternity-related issues: welcoming specialist birth injury training led by Chris Barnes KC of Exchange Chambers, reflecting the value of continued professional education.

A Short End-of-October Checklist

Do a quick breast/chest check and make a note of what is normal for you.

If invited, respond to your NHS breast screening appointment.

Book a GP appointment for concerning changes, menopause symptoms or mental health concerns.

Write down key symptoms (sleep, mood, bleeding changes) for a couple of weeks if you want clearer evidence for a healthcare discussion.

If you lead a team, consider whether your workplace makes it easy to attend appointments and talk about menopause and mental wellbeing.

The Lasting Message from October

The end of October should not mean the end of the conversation. These observances remind us that women’s health needs early action, reliable information and supportive communities. Whether it’s attending a screening appointment, speaking to a GP about symptoms, checking for breast changes or supporting someone through a difficult period, small actions can have a significant impact. October’s awareness campaigns may be ending, but the conversations and habits that protect women’s health should continue throughout the year.