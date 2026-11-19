When acquiring a business or taking over a service, understanding which employment liabilities transfer under TUPE is essential to managing risk and avoiding unexpected costs. However, not all liabilities transfer to the incoming employer, as we explore in this article.

A recent Court of Appeal decision provides welcome clarity. In ABC v Huntercombe (No.12) Ltd and Others, the Court confirmed that a transferor’s historic vicarious liability to third parties does not transfer automatically under TUPE. The decision is likely to provide useful reassurance for employers operating in regulated sectors where historic claims can represent a significant source of financial risk.

Although the judgment narrows one category of potential liability, it does not reduce the importance of thorough due diligence. Employers still need to understand which liabilities transfer by operation of law and which remain with the transferor.

What is TUPE? (a brief recap)

TUPE stands for the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006. These regulations are designed to protect employees when a business or service transfers to a new employer. They can apply to business sales, asset transfers or service provision changes (outsourcing, insourcing or retendering). Where TUPE applies, employees assigned to the transferring business or service generally transfer automatically to the new employer (the transferee), with their existing terms, conditions and accrued continuity of service intact. Under Regulation 4(2)(a), the outgoing employer’s (the transferor’s) rights, powers, duties and liabilities “under or in connection with” those employment contracts generally transfer to the transferee.

The background

The claimant, known as ABC, alleged serious mistreatment while receiving treatment at a hospital operated by Huntercombe. The hospital later transferred to another provider and relevant employees transferred under TUPE. Following Huntercombe’s insolvency, the claimant sought to pursue the incoming provider on the basis that the liability had transferred under TUPE. ABC argued that Huntercombe’s vicarious liability for the staff’s pre-transfer torts was a liability arising “in connection with” the contracts of employment and therefore passed under TUPE.

The High Court ruled that whilst employment liabilities, including liabilities for wages, holiday pay, and redundancy payments, can transfer under TUPE, an employer’s vicarious liability to third parties, such as patients, customers and service users, for torts committed by its employees before the transfer does not pass to the new employer.

Court of Appeal decision: 2026

The Court of Appeal unanimously agreed with the High Court that a transferor’s vicarious liability to a third party for torts committed by its employees before a TUPE transfer does not transfer to the transferee. The liability remains with the original employer.

The Court of Appeal emphasised that TUPE is intended to protect employees’ rights on a transfer, not to create new routes of recovery for third parties. The Court of Appeal’s key points were:

Employment liabilities can transfer under TUPE

Historic third-party vicarious liability does not transfer and remains with the transferor

TUPE requires Employee Liability Information, but there is no equivalent requirement to disclose historic third-party tort claims

Third-party vicarious liability falls outside Regulation 4(2)(a), without the need to assess whether there is a sufficiently “direct” connection with the employment contract.

Key lessons for employers

The decision provides reassurance to transferees facing historic third-party claims arising from pre-transfer conduct.

However, the decision should not be misunderstood as reducing TUPE obligations generally. TUPE continues to provide for the transfer of relevant rights, powers, duties and liabilities connected with employees and their employment. Due diligence therefore remains important, including reviewing:

Historic, threatened and ongoing claims

Incidents that could give rise to third-party claims

Insurance and policy limits

Indemnities and contractual risk allocation

Relevant regulatory or safeguarding issues.

The contractual position should also be considered carefully. Where appropriate, indemnities can provide additional protection depending on the drafting and circumstances.