PODCAST · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Class Actions: In Conversation – Episode 2, Product Liability Group Actions (Podcast)
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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This podcast episode explores product liability cases as a significant source of group litigation in England and Wales. Featuring insights from litigation experts David Bennett and Natasha Johnson, the discussion examines the complexities of defending class actions in product liability claims and the evolving landscape of collective redress mechanisms.
This is the second in our series of podcasts to mark the launch of the third edition of Class Actions in England and Wales, published by Sweet & Maxwell. In this episode we focus on product liability cases, which have long been a fertile source of group litigation. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team in London and one of the general editors of the book. She is joined by two of its co-authors: David Bennett, a partner in our disputes team in London, specialising in health and safety, product liability and high-value personal injury claims, and Natasha Johnson, a commercial litigation partner whose practice is increasingly focused on class actions defence work, including product liability claims.
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Class actions: In conversation (England and Wales) – EP2 Product liability group actions
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A transcript of this podcast is available here.
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