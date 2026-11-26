This is the second in our series of podcasts to mark the launch of the third edition of Class Actions in England and Wales, published by Sweet & Maxwell. In this episode we focus on product liability cases, which have long been a fertile source of group litigation. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team in London and one of the general editors of the book. She is joined by two of its co-authors: David Bennett, a partner in our disputes team in London, specialising in health and safety, product liability and high-value personal injury claims, and Natasha Johnson, a commercial litigation partner whose practice is increasingly focused on class actions defence work, including product liability claims.

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Class actions: In conversation (England and Wales) – EP2 Product liability group actions

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A transcript of this podcast is available here.