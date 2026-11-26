Breast Surgery Services Review

When undergoing treatment for a serious condition like breast cancer, patients put their complete faith in healthcare professionals and NHS trusts to deliver their care. However, recent disclosures involving the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust (CDDFT) have exposed systemic clinical failings that resulted in severe physical and psychological harm for hundreds of women.

Following an ongoing review by the Trust, which has already evaluated over 500 patient cases and may expand to cover up to a further 4,500 cases dating back to 2015, it was revealed that at least 20 women underwent entirely unnecessary mastectomies. Over 300 patients have been confirmed to have suffered harm due to delayed or missed diagnoses, rushed operations, and improper treatment planning.

Key Areas of Concern Highlighted in the Investigation

Investigations into the unit’s operations highlighted several critical issues:

Unnecessary Surgical Intervention: Multiple women had their breasts removed when less invasive procedures (such as a second lumpectomy) were viable alternatives but were never offered or discussed.

Multiple women had their breasts removed when less invasive procedures (such as a second lumpectomy) were viable alternatives but were never offered or discussed. Delayed and Missed Diagnoses: In several cases, delayed cancer diagnoses allowed the disease to spread before treatment was initiated.

In several cases, delayed cancer diagnoses allowed the disease to spread before treatment was initiated. Failure of Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) Protocols: A report by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) revealed that patient care plans were routinely decided based on individual surgeon’s opinions without proper challenge or review in MDT meetings.

A report by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) revealed that patient care plans were routinely decided based on individual surgeon’s opinions without proper challenge or review in MDT meetings. Conflicts of Interest and Outsourcing: Diagnostic and surgical procedures were outsourced to private clinics managed by senior Trust personnel, creating potential conflicts of interest that compromised clinical standards.

What Should You Do If You or a Loved One Were Affected?

If you received treatment at the CDDFT breast unit between 2013 and 2025 or if you have concerns about unnecessarily invasive surgery or a delayed diagnosis at any NHS or private facility; you may be entitled to seek answers and legal accountability.

A clinical negligence claim cannot undo physical harm or emotional distress, but it can provide: