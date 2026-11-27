Arbitration is becoming increasingly common, as an alternative to the court process in addition to using a solicitor to negotiate a settlement, collaborative law and mediation. There are advantages and disadvantages to arbitration and it should be considered alongside the various other ways of resolving cases out of court.

A summary of some of the advantages and disadvantages of arbitration is set out below:

Advantages

Time

Unlike the court process, which can often take a year or more to conclude, an arbitrator should be able to deal with a matter, in most cases, in accordance with the parties’ proposed timescale.

Costs

As a result of the shortened timetable, the barristers’ and solicitors’ involvement will be less, which in turn, will offset the additional cost of appointing an arbitrator who will also charge for their time, whereas the parties do not pay the judge’s fees in court proceedings.

Flexibility

The parties can choose the issues which they want the arbitrator to deal with and hearings can be timed to suit their own diaries, unlike the court process where hearings are fixed by the court. The parties can decide whether attendance in person at a hearing is required, or whether certain issues can be determined by written submissions or even over the telephone.

Expert

Arbitrators have to complete specialist training and they will be family solicitors, barristers or judges with experience of family law. With the court process, it is still possible to have a judge hearing a case who is not a family law specialist.

Choice of Arbitrator

The parties are free to choose an arbitrator that both solicitors and/or their barristers are happy with, which will hopefully result in the parties finding the arbitrator’s decision easier to accept.

Privacy/Confidentiality

Arbitration also provides the advantage of complete confidentiality as proceedings are held in private.

Disadvantages

Time

The fact that the process is quicker can mean that the parties do not focus their minds on trying to settle a case. Most lawyers would agree that it is often easier for parties to live with a settlement that they have negotiated between themselves. Where a decision is imposed by an arbitrator or judge, it may lead to resentment.

Costs

Although cheaper than the court process, arbitration is normally more expensive than collaboration or mediation because of the arbitrator’s fees. It is sensible, therefore, to discuss all options with your solicitor.

Choice of Arbitrator

The parties will need to agree the choice of arbitrator or alternatively ask the Institute of Arbitrators to appoint one. This may lead to people trying to choose an arbitrator who has a particular reputation or is known for being more favourable to a husband or wife, such as when it comes to whether to order a clean break settlement.

A decision is imposed

As with a court judgement, one or both parties may be disappointed with the arbitrator’s decision. However, choosing arbitration is intended to provide a determination of the dispute rather than simply another stage in negotiations, and as a result the grounds for successfully challenging an arbitral determination are limited. Recent family court decision demonstrate that an unmeritorious challenge may be dismissed at an early stage. This finality can be an advantage, although parties should understand before entering arbitration that they will not ordinarily be able to re-open the case simply because they are unhappy with the outcome.