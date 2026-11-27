How differences between governing law and arbitration seat can create uncertainty, delay and costs in commercial contract disputes.

Trade contracts are fluid and dynamic and they are often negotiated against the background of time pressures, without the involvement of lawyers. The place and law which will be used to resolve disputes in the future is rarely at the top of a parties’ checklist when negotiating contracts.

What are mixed choice of law and arbitration clauses?

There has been a noticeable trend towards parties agreeing that the law used to resolve a dispute, will be different from the place of arbitration (its seat) which will oversee and administer the dispute.

Examples of mixed choice of law and arbitration clauses may include:

“English law shall govern the contract, with arbitration seated in Hong Kong.”

“Singapore law shall apply, with arbitration in Hong Kong.”

“The arbitration shall be seated in the UAE, with Hong Kong law governing the contract.”

Why can these clauses cause problems?

These clauses can be problematic when the parties have not gone on to discuss and agreed which arbitration rules within a particular country is to be used.

If the parties do not specify which organisation will handle the administration of the arbitration – the law of the seat of the arbitration will have to be used to sort out what the parties intended should happen. Parties can inadvertently be left “dangling” whilst they work their way through the default mechanism most countries have in place in those circumstances.

The law of the dispute and the law of the arbitration forum in a split jurisdiction or dispute resolution clause are different and it should not be presumed that it is possible to use the underlying law of the in the contract to dictate the law of the arbitration procedure.

There is often no issue with that if both parties have the time and patience. Things tend to get much more difficult when there is a sense of urgency or a time bar on the horizon as some countries operate heavily centralised arbitrations.

Case study: English law with the seat of the arbitration in Hong Kong

The following example illustrates how uncertainty can arise where parties choose English law to govern the contract but select Hong Kong as the arbitration seat without specifying the applicable arbitration rules.

The parties have agreed that English Law will be used to sort out who is right and wrong on the merits.

The arbitration will be conducted in Hong Kong under Hong Kong Law.

The parties in this clause have not identified what arbitration procedure should be used in Hong Kong.

What happens if the arbitration procedure is not identified?

When parties agree to arbitrate in Hong Kong, they agree that Hong Kong is the legal jurisdiction that governs the arbitration process as well as questions surrounding the enforceability of the arbitration award. The Hong Kong courts will also play a crucial supervisory role, to support the arbitration process, including ordering/enforcement of interim measures. Article 45 of the Hong Kong Arbitration Ordinance (Cap 609) (the “Ordinance”) enforces this.

In August 2025 the Arbitration Act 1996 in Hong Kong as amended by the Arbitration Act 2025 (the “Act”) came into operation. Section 6A of the Act states that the law of the seat shall apply to the arbitration agreement where no such agreement is made. The law of the seat will be used to determine any issues pertaining to the arbitration agreement including issues around the validity, interpretation, and enforcement of the arbitration agreement.

The case of China Railway (Hong Kong) Holdings Ltd v Chung Kin Holdings Company Ltd [2023] HKCFI 132, followed the English Supreme Court in Enka v Chubb to determine the governing law of a dispute resolution clause, holding that an express choice of governing law applicable to the main contract will generally also apply to the dispute resolution clause. It remains to be seen whether the Hong Kong courts will adopt the new English law position.

However, when parties fail to specify the arbitration rules to be applied the procedural provisions of the Arbitration Ordinance come into play by default. The Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) serves as the default appointing authority for ad hoc arbitrations, stepping in to resolve procedural ambiguities, including the appointment of arbitrators and the determination of their number.

The Ordinance empowers HKIAC to issue rules that facilitate its functions. Parties seeking decisions or appointments from HKIAC must complete specific forms. HKIAC will charge a one-off fee of HK$8,000 for performing all its functions under the Ordinance in an arbitration in which the total amount in dispute is less than HK$2.5 million, unless HKIAC determines otherwise in appropriate circumstances. While fees are applicable, there is room for discretion in waiving these fees under appropriate circumstances. As a centralised procedure needs to be followed there is no immediate appointment of an arbitrator. Both parties’ views will be canvassed.

One of the critical aspects of arbitration in Hong Kong is the option for parties to include a right of appeal to the Hong Kong courts on questions of law arising from the arbitral award. This right must be explicitly stated in the arbitration agreement; otherwise, the award is final and cannot be appealed on legal grounds. Unlike London arbitration, where parties may challenge awards based on errors in law, the Ordinance restricts appeals primarily to procedural irregularities.

Conclusion

As the case study illustrates the absence of a procedural rules clause in arbitration agreements can lead to uncertainty, delay, increased costs and potential disputes that undermine the efficiency of the arbitration process. As the legal landscape evolves, it is imperative for parties to be proactive in specifying not only the seat and governing law but also the procedural rules that will guide their arbitration. By doing so, they can mitigate risks, enhance enforceability, and ensure a smoother resolution of disputes.