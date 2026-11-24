The UK and European Union have reached a landmark agreement on a new Youth Experience Scheme (YES), creating opportunities for up to 200,000 young people each year to live, work, study and travel to and from the UK and EU.

As announced at the UK–EU Summit in Brussels on 20 November 2026, the agreement will allow up to 100,000 young people from the EU to come to the UK annually, with an equivalent number of British citizens able to participate in EU Member States.

Who will benefit from the scheme?

The scheme will be open to young people aged 18–31 and allow participants to stay for up to three years. Unlike traditional work visas, applicants will not need a specific job offer and will be able to work, study, volunteer, undertake au-pair activities or travel during their stay.

For British young people, the agreement represents a significant step towards restoring opportunities to experience life in Europe following Brexit. Similarly, EU citizens will gain a new route to explore employment, education and cultural opportunities in the UK.

What requirements been proposed thus far?

The scheme will not restore freedom of movement, and participants will need to meet specific immigration, financial and healthcare requirements. British participants will also be able to move between up to three participating EU Member States during their three-year period, subject to the agreed residence conditions.

When is the scheme likely to come into force?

The UK and EU aim to implement the agreement by 2028 at the latest, with the first opportunities expected to be available no later than January 2030. It is important to note that Applications are not yet open.

The announcement comes alongside the UK's planned return to the Erasmus+ programme in 2027, further strengthening educational and cultural links between Britain and Europe.

Although important implementation details remain to be finalised, the agreement marks a positive development in UK–EU relations and offers a new generation of young people the chance to build international experience, develop professional skills and reconnect with opportunities across Europe.