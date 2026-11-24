ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
UK And EU Agree New Youth Experience Scheme: 200,000 Young People May Benefit From Opportunities Abroad (23 November 2026)
Duncan Lewis Solicitors
Duncan Lewis Solicitors is an acclaimed law firm headquartered in the City of London and proudly...View firm profile
The UK and European Union have announced a groundbreaking Youth Experience Scheme that will enable up to 200,000 young people annually to live, work, study and travel between Britain and EU Member States. Set to launch by 2030, this agreement offers 18-31 year olds the opportunity to spend up to three years exploring employment, education and cultural experiences without requiring a specific job offer. What requirements will participants need to meet, and how does this scheme differ from pre-Brexit freedom
The UK and European Union have reached a landmark agreement on a new Youth Experience Scheme (YES), creating opportunities for up to 200,000 young people each year to live, work, study and travel to and from the UK and EU.
As announced at the UK–EU Summit in Brussels on 20 November 2026, the agreement will allow up to 100,000 young people from the EU to come to the UK annually, with an equivalent number of British citizens able to participate in EU Member States.
Who will benefit from the scheme?
The scheme will be open to young people aged 18–31 and allow participants to stay for up to three years. Unlike traditional work visas, applicants will not need a specific job offer and will be able to work, study, volunteer, undertake au-pair activities or travel during their stay.
For British young people, the agreement represents a significant step towards restoring opportunities to experience life in Europe following Brexit. Similarly, EU citizens will gain a new route to explore employment, education and cultural opportunities in the UK.
What requirements been proposed thus far?
The scheme will not restore freedom of movement, and participants will need to meet specific immigration, financial and healthcare requirements. British participants will also be able to move between up to three participating EU Member States during their three-year period, subject to the agreed residence conditions.
When is the scheme likely to come into force?
The UK and EU aim to implement the agreement by 2028 at the latest, with the first opportunities expected to be available no later than January 2030. It is important to note that Applications are not yet open.
The announcement comes alongside the UK's planned return to the Erasmus+ programme in 2027, further strengthening educational and cultural links between Britain and Europe.
Although important implementation details remain to be finalised, the agreement marks a positive development in UK–EU relations and offers a new generation of young people the chance to build international experience, develop professional skills and reconnect with opportunities across Europe.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.