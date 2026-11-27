The acquisition has completed and that's the exciting bit done; the army of advisers moves on to the next deal. And yet there are a few loose ends to tie up – all those issues which were not considered to be red flags or deal breakers that might hold everything up suddenly required attention.

Immigration issues, namely sponsor licence and prevention of illegal working compliance, usually fall into this 'let's circle back to that later' bucket. In fact, it's something of a minor miracle if immigration issues are included in the due diligence at all. Immigration lawyers join a few other niche or supposedly lower-priority areas grimacing from the sidelines (knowing glance to my pensions and employment colleagues).

There are a few small, but important, steps to take when a transaction involves a sponsor licence.

Sponsor licence reporting obligations

A sponsor licence belongs to the organisation to which it was granted and it cannot be transferred to another organisation. Where a transaction changes the ownership or structure of a sponsor, or moves sponsored employees to another entity, there may be reporting obligations and sometimes a need for a new sponsor licence and subsequent transfer of the sponsored workers.

The starting point for immigration is whether there has been a direct or indirect change in the ownership of the sponsor licence holder.

A direct change of ownership happens when:

Company A holds a sponsor licence and is owned by Company B Company B sells Company A to Company C which becomes the new owner Company A's direct owner has changed from Company B to Company C

An indirect change of ownership happens when:

Company A holds a sponsor licence and is owned by Company B which in turn is owned by Company C Company C together with all its subsidiaries is sold to Company D Company A's direct owner remains Company B and there has been an indirect change of ownership from Company C to Company D

The Home Office requires sponsors to report changes of direct ownership within 20 working days of the transaction date. The Home Office guidance is less clear on whether indirect changes need to be reported – they are not included in the list of reports (C4.1) which must be made, but a reporting obligation is mentioned at Example 4 of Annex C4. So, it is best practice to report any changes of ownership to the Home Office.

Where the direct owner of the entity which holds the sponsor licence changes, the Home Office will usually automatically revoke the licence without prejudice.

After that, the sponsored workers will either transfer to the new owner's licence (if they have one) or a new application must be submitted in order to continue the sponsorship of workers by the new owner. The Home Office requires licence holders to report which workers are transferring and for new sponsors to confirm that they will take over responsibility for the sponsored workers.

If the sponsored workers have been transferred to another company's existing licence, then the old sponsor licence will be made dormant so that sponsored worker reports can still be made.

The movement of employees might also engage TUPE and the Home Office has a broad view of TUPE and "TUPE like" situations. This means that even when TUPE is not actually engaged, the Home Office will normally accept the principle that sponsored workers need a new sponsor and should not be placed at a disadvantage due to a corporate restructure.

Immigration belongs in due diligence

For a buyer, the sponsor licence and the handling of sponsored workers should sit alongside the other employment and regulatory questions. Given the short time frame post-completion to make the reports, it is important that due diligence gets ahead of the problem.

As a basic checklist, the buyer should check:

Does the target have a sponsor licence?

How many people does it sponsor?

Has it been meeting its Home Office compliance obligations, or received any Home Office compliance correspondence?

Are right to work checks being undertaken and recorded properly?

Who are the Key Personnel listed on the licence, and who has access?

This final point is important as on a day-to-day level, who actually looks after the sponsor licence? A target may have appropriate Key Personnel but rely in practice on one employee who might be leaving after completion, or on a third-party adviser who may not be aware of the transaction. A buyer does not want to discover that post-completion.

The buyer may be acquiring significant sponsor licence compliance risk if the target has not kept up with its reporting duties or cannot evidence that it has. Home Office revocations of sponsor licences are at an all-time high – 4,403 in the 12 months to June 2026. Civil penalties for illegal working breaches can be up to £60,000 per employee working without the proper permission.

Due diligence should include checking the reports which have been made to the Home Office and the policies and procedures which are in place to meet those obligations. Upon Home Office audit, these are the documents which officials will check, so it's best to know where they are.

The transaction documents should include tight warranties, indemnities and conditions precedent to completion which cover immigration liabilities – for example, that the seller has complied with its sponsor licence reporting and right to work duties.

Do not overlook key people

This becomes more serious where a sponsored worker is central to the value of the business.

Suppose the target's chief technology officer, investment professional or founder is sponsored by the company being acquired. If the transaction changes their employer or disrupts the sponsor licence on which their immigration status depends, you've got a major problem on your hands. How reliant is the business on its sponsored workers to function? The sponsor licence should be viewed as a key asset to be protected at all costs – long-suffering Authorising Officers know this.

For private equity buyers in particular, it is worth identifying sponsored senior management during diligence and considering their immigration position alongside retention arrangements.

If a new sponsor licence may be needed, the application and employee strategy should be planned before completion rather than squeezed into the post-deal integration exercise.

The practical questions are not complicated: who holds the licence, who employs the sponsored workers after completion, what needs to be reported, is a new licence required, and who is responsible for compliance from day one?

A deal team would rather identify a sponsor licence problem in due diligence than have the Home Office identify it afterwards

Your Withers Immigration Team would be delighted to advise on any transaction you are making or contemplating, so please get in touch.