The Migration Advisory Committee’s Review of Talent Routes, was published on 17 November 2026, with sharply different conclusions on the UK’s two principal talent routes which it largely views through the prism of taxable contributions to the economy. It finds that Global Talent is largely meeting its objectives and recommends targeted changes to ensure the integrity of endorsement and strengthen settlement requirements. By contrast, it expresses concerns about the success and job creation of businesses started by those on the Innovator Founder route. Its primary recommendation is that the route should be abolished in its current form. If the government decides to retain the route, the MAC recommends substantial reform to make it more selective.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) also recommends against introducing a new investor visa or adding an investor category to either route.

These are recommendations by the influential independent body which reviews migration policies for the Home Office, not changes to the Immigration Rules (though recommendations generally end up in government policy). These routes remain open under their current requirements unless and until the government introduces amendments.

The MAC’s recommendations at a glance

Global Talent: retain the route, but strengthen reference-letter safeguards and introduce additional settlement requirements, including evidence of sustained engagement in the applicant’s field and a minimum income threshold.

Innovator Founder: abolish the route in its current form. If it is retained, make it more selective, strengthen its business-performance requirements and extend the standard qualifying period for settlement from three to five years.

Investor visa: do not reinstate a standalone investor route or introduce an investor category within Global Talent or Innovator Founder.

No immediate change: the MAC advises the government but does not make immigration law. The current Immigration Rules continue to apply.

Global Talent visa

How does the Global Talent visa work?

The Global Talent visa is an unsponsored route for leaders and potential leaders in:

academia and research;

arts and culture; and

digital technology.

Most applicants require an endorsement in their relevant field, although holders of specified prestigious prizes can apply without obtaining an endorsement.

Unlike the Skilled Worker route, Global Talent does not require employer sponsorship or a minimum salary at entry. Visa holders can work as employees, be self-employed or act as company directors, subject to the conditions of the route.

Depending on how they qualified, Global Talent holders can currently become eligible for settlement after either three or five years.

They must meet the applicable settlement requirements, including demonstrating earnings linked to the field in which they were endorsed or otherwise qualified. The present rules do not prescribe a minimum amount of earnings for this purpose.

What does the MAC review conclude about the Global Talent visa?

The MAC’s overall assessment is positive. It finds that Global Talent is largely meeting its objectives, with high employment and respectable earnings despite the absence of general salary and employment requirements. It says that the Home Office and endorsing bodies are satisfied by the high bars for endorsement for applicants who are successful in their fields.

It says that the Global Talent is used primarily by academics, although it also attracts significant numbers of people working in technology and the creative industries.

The MAC finds that many Global Talent holders earn less overall than Skilled Worker visa holders, though some earn significantly more. It attributes much of that difference to the concentration of Global Talent holders in academia and some creative and other comparatively lower-paying industries. When industry is held constant, the report says average earnings are comparable with those on the Skilled Worker route.

What is the fiscal contribution of Global Talent visa holders?

Using its fiscal model, the MAC estimates that Global Talent visa holders who arrived in 2022/23 will make an average positive net fiscal contribution of approximately £420,000 per person over their lifetimes, or approximately £2.2 billion for the cohort as a whole.

The per-person estimate is 43% lower than for the Skilled Worker route. The MAC again attributes this partly to Global Talent holders being more heavily represented in lower-paying industries.

These are modelling estimates rather than observed lifetime contributions. They depend on assumptions about future earnings, employment, tax payments and use of public services.

Why is the MAC concerned about low earnings?

Although the overall results are positive, the MAC identifies a significant minority of Global Talent holders with low or unrecorded earnings.

It estimates that between 8% and 21% of Global Talent main applicants granted visas in 2022/23 had earnings below the proposed earned-settlement reforms minimum income threshold to be able to qualify for indefinite leave to remain of £12,571 in their second year.

The review acknowledges uncertainty about applicants for whom no earnings were recorded. Some may not have entered or remained in the UK.

The MAC separately estimates that between 14% and 28% of main applicants had earnings below £22,300 in their second year. The report uses this as an approximate annual equivalent of full-time work at the National Living Wage on the assumptions used in its analysis.

However, despite finding the number of low earners concerning for a route intended to attract globally talented people, the committee acknowledges that salary is not a measure of talent.

What does the MAC recommend for the Global Talent visa?

Keep the fundamental structure of the route

The MAC does not recommend abolishing or fundamentally redesigning Global Talent.

It recognises that talent is inherently difficult to measure and cannot be assessed by salary alone. It also cautions against significantly diluting the existing entry requirements, as doing so could result in the admission of people who struggle to support themselves or contribute to their intended fields.

Require references to go direct to endorsing bodies

The MAC recommends that reference letters should be sent directly and confidentially to endorsing bodies rather than submitted through the applicant. Currently, applicants collect reference letters from their referees and submit them to the endorsing body. This, the review says, “creates opportunities for fabrication or unauthorised editing. It may also put pressure on referees to provide a more positive assessment, especially where they have an existing personal or commercial relationship with the applicant (as will naturally be true in many cases).”

Instead, the MAC recommends a system for endorsing bodies to obtain references with a form they can fill in, rather than simply uploading a letter, with a process to chase referees and to enable applicants to find another referee in the case of non-response.

It also recommends new “guidelines to prevent referees from supporting applicants where there is a conflict of interest”. The review mentions Home Office concerns regarding references from an organisation an applicant may have made payments to, though it acknowledges some applicants will have worked for their referees or in the same sector, so will have work and personal relationships with them.

Expanding the fast-track process

The MAC recommends that the Home Office explore options for expanding the existing fast-track process.

This could allow additional high-performing employees with job offers at leading institutions in Global Talent fields to benefit from a simplified application process.

The MAC does not recommend which fields of talent should be added to Global Talent, considering the disciplines that qualify for the route to be a policy decision for the government. Nor does it propose lowering the substantive standard for qualifying under the route.

Reducing volume of peer reviews

At the same time, the MAC warns that endorsing bodies complained that the volume of applications going through a full assessment or peer review process is creating a strain on the system. It recommends that the Home Office works with endorsing bodies to consider how the number of applications that go through the peer review route could be reduced by raising the bar for a full review:

“bodies could consider a triage process whereby applications are scored by support staff initially, with only those scoring over a certain level being reviewed fully.”

Require evidence of sustained engagement at settlement

The MAC recommends that applicants seeking settlement should demonstrate sustained engagement in their field of talent, rather than potentially qualifying on the basis of evidence of a single payment.

It says the assessment should remain light-touch, preserving the flexibility that makes Global Talent attractive.

This could mean that applicants would need to provide evidence of continuing work or a series of professional activities in their field, although the precise evidential requirements would have to be set by the government.

Introduce a minimum income threshold at settlement

The MAC also recommends a modest minimum income threshold for Global Talent holders applying for settlement.

It says the threshold should be based on at least the National Living Wage for a full-time job.

This is not a recommendation for a minimum salary at the initial visa-application stage. It is a proposed income requirement for settlement.

The MAC says that the purpose is not to use salary as a proxy for talent. Instead, it wants to ensure a minimum standard of living consistent with other immigration routes and reduce the expected fiscal cost associated with the lowest earners.

If the government accepts the recommendation, the Immigration Rules would need to specify:

the level of the threshold;

what types of income would count;

the period over which income would be assessed;

how the rules would apply to employed and self-employed applicants; and

whether exceptions or flexibility would apply in particular circumstances.

Until those details are published, Global Talent holders should not assume that any illustrative figure in the report will necessarily become the eventual legal threshold.

Innovator Founder visa

How does the Innovator Founder visa work?

The Innovator Founder visa is for overseas entrepreneurs establishing and developing an innovative business in the UK.

The route was introduced in April 2023, replacing the previous Entrepreneur, Innovator and Start-up routes.

Applicants normally require endorsement for a business proposition assessed as:

innovative;

viable; and

scalable.

Business plans need to be realistic and achievable, but there is no fixed minimum investment amount. However, applicants proposing a new business should satisfy the endorsing body that they have sufficient funding for the venture and explain the source of that funding as part of the viability requirement.

Permission is normally granted for three years, with contact-point meetings with the endorsing body during that period.

Under the current rules, Innovator Founder holders can become eligible for settlement after three years if they meet the relevant requirements. These include continuing to play a key role in the business and satisfying at least two prescribed business-performance criteria.

Those criteria address matters including qualifying investment, customer growth, job creation, turnover, export revenue, and research and development accompanied by an application for intellectual-property protection in the UK.

What does the MAC review conclude about the Innovator Founder visa?

The MAC’s assessment is strongly negative. It says that Innovator Founder “has not cracked the problem” of selecting successful entrepreneurs. The Home Office is concerned that the outcomes do not match what was expected, it suggests by comparing financial progress to home-grown start-ups that available business-performance evidence means the route is not working as intended.

The central concern is whether endorsed businesses are genuinely scalable. In principle, the MAC says, that should mean they perform better than UK businesses that are not subject to the same selection requirement.

What did the MAC find about business growth?

The MAC says that the median Innovator Founder business had roughly the turnover of a small independent coffee shop when a founder reached the three-year point at which they could apply for settlement.

The report also finds limited job creation. Median employment was between one and two employees across the first five years of operation, and some of those employees were likely to be the visa holders themselves.

The MAC accepts that some innovative companies can take time to develop and scale. However, it says the available data provide no evidence of meaningful growth during the initial years for most businesses on the route.

What are the limitations in the Innovator Founder evidence?

The MAC acknowledges that it did not have all the data it wanted to evaluate the route.

Its principal available business-performance measures were turnover and the number of employees. Those indicators cannot capture every aspect of innovation, productivity, intellectual property, investment or longer-term commercial potential.

The findings therefore do not mean that every Innovator Founder business is unsuccessful. The MAC acknowledges the strong performance of a small number of successful visa holders. However, it insists that those successes do not compensate for poor outcomes among the majority, and that the overall evidence does not show the performance expected from businesses selected specifically for their innovation, viability and scalability.

What does the MAC recommend for Innovator Founder?

Abolish the Innovator Founder route in its current form

The MAC’s primary recommendation is that the Innovator Founder route should be abolished in its current form.

It considers business performance poor enough to justify closure, citing the proportion of low-performing businesses, limited growth after several years of trading and low incomes among visa holders.

The recommendation does not itself close the route. Abolition would require action by the government and an amendment to the Immigration Rules.

Improve the evidence before considering a replacement

If the government does not abolish the route, the MAC suggests that the Home Office urgently improves the quality of data to evaluate the route, gathering complete data on personal income, business profits, innovation measures, and corporate tax paid, and how these metrics vary by endorsing body. It should then review the route again in one year with a view to closing it unless new data show a considerable improvement.

Extend the settlement period if the route is retained

If the government maintains Innovator Founder, the MAC recommends extending the standard qualifying period for settlement from three years to five years.

The purpose would be to provide enough time to assess whether a business has demonstrated meaningful performance and growth. As endorsing bodies say that the majority of Innovator Founders do not qualify for settlement under that route after three years, this is unlikely to affect many.

More robust performance measures if the Innovator Founder route is kept

Eligibility, endorsement and settlement bars should be raised if the route is kept the MAC’s review insists. The innovation requirement for endorsement should be kept as one of the core eligibility criteria, despite concerns that rules out many viable businesses. The MAC say it should only ever be replaced with a similarly stringent criterion to ensure that endorsed businesses will be concentrated in higher-productivity activities. The MAC suggests the Home Office should review whether the scalability criterion is currently strong enough, as they are concerned that most endorsed businesses have not demonstrated significant scaling.

It recommends more robust business-performance requirements before settlement is granted. This reflects its concern that the existing criteria do not reliably demonstrate that endorsed businesses have achieved the level of growth implied by the route’s scalability requirement.

The report does not itself introduce new performance criteria. Their design would be a matter for the government if it retains and reforms the route.

The review also suggests a personal income requirement at settlement be set at a level needed to sustain a basic standard of living, with a threshold of at least the full-time National Living Wage.

Address conflicts of interest involving endorsing bodies

The MAC identifies a potential conflict where an endorsing body both assesses a founder and sells additional support services to that same person. If the route continues, it recommends that endorsing bodies should be able to provide paid support services only to applicants endorsed by a different endorsing body.

The objective is to separate the endorsement decision from the commercial sale of ongoing services.

Recommendations affecting both visa routes

The MAC recommends that the Home Office undertake a major review of the guidance governing Global Talent and Innovator Founder. Clear and consistent guidance is particularly important because both routes rely on assessments by specialist endorsing bodies rather than straightforward salary or sponsorship tests.

Does the MAC recommend bringing back an investor visa?

No.

The former Tier 1 (Investor) route closed to new applicants with immediate effect in February 2022, the Home Office insisting that an investment-based immigration route based on passive wealth raised concerns in terms of transparency, security and economic value. The MAC does not recommend reinstating it.

It recommends against:

creating a new standalone investor visa;

adding an investor category to Global Talent; or

adding an investor category to Innovator Founder.

The MAC’s concerns include the difficulty of selecting applicants who will generate genuine economic benefits, uncertainty over the value of passive investment and the financial-crime and security risks associated with assessing sources of wealth. A history of investing does not necessarily demonstrate that someone will make economically productive investments in the UK. Enhanced due diligence can reduce risk, but it cannot eliminate every concern over the provenance of funds.

What happens next to the UK’s talent routes?

These recommendations do not themselves amend the Immigration Rules. The government takes its independent, evidence-based advice on migration from the MAC, a public body set up in 2007 and funded by the Home Office. Nothing obliges ministers to follow its recommendations. The great majority have ended up as policy since 2007, though not all. What might be worth noting is that the MAC commissioned the review itself, whereas most of its work is commissioned by the Home Secretary. There is no announced timetable for implementing the report’s specific recommendations for Global Talent or Innovator Founder.

This review is separate to the Home Office’s request for the MAC to review which high talent routes should be able to qualify for settlement in three years under its earned settlement reforms scheduled for 2027.

The government will need to decide:

whether to accept the proposed Global Talent settlement safeguards;

whether to abolish Innovator Founder;

whether to retain and substantially reform the route instead;

how any changes should apply to existing visa holders and pending applications; and

any transitional provisions (though these do not seem to be a priority for the Home Office of late).

Any legal changes will need to be made through the Immigration Rules. The commencement and transitional provisions will be particularly important for Innovator Founder holders approaching the existing three-year settlement point.

What should Global Talent and Innovator Founder applicants and visa holders do now?

Global Talent applicants

The MAC does not recommend closing or fundamentally restricting Global Talent. Applicants who qualify under the current rules can continue to apply. They should nevertheless ensure that their endorsement evidence and reference letters are credible and robust, given the MAC’s focus on improving the integrity of the process.

Global Talent visa holders

Existing visa holders should retain clear evidence of:

work in the field in which they qualified;

employment or self-employment;

contracts and paid engagements;

earnings connected to the relevant field; and

continuing professional activity.

These records may already be relevant under the current settlement requirements and could become more important if the government introduces the proposed sustained-engagement and minimum-income tests.

Innovator Founder applicants

Innovator Founder remains open, but prospective applicants now face greater policy uncertainty.

Anyone considering the route should assess their eligibility under the current Immigration Rules while also considering whether another immigration category may offer a suitable and more predictable option.

Existing Innovator Founder visa holders

The report does not change the current three-year qualifying period for settlement.

Existing visa holders should continue working towards the present requirements but monitor the government’s response carefully. If new rules are introduced, their effect will depend on the commencement date and any transitional protection for people already on the route.

Frequently asked questions

Is the Innovator Founder visa being abolished?

Not yet. The MAC recommends abolishing the route in its current form, but the government has not yet implemented that recommendation. The route remains open under the current Immigration Rules.

Is the Global Talent visa closing?

No. The MAC finds that Global Talent is largely meeting its objectives and recommends targeted changes rather than closure.

Will Global Talent applicants need to meet a minimum salary?

The MAC does not recommend a general minimum salary for obtaining the visa.

It recommends a minimum income threshold at settlement, based on at least the National Living Wage for a full-time job. The government would need to define the threshold and evidential requirements before it could take effect.

Will Innovator Founder settlement increase from three to five years?

Not under the current Immigration Rules.

If the government decides to retain Innovator Founder, the MAC recommends increasing the standard qualifying period for settlement from three to five years. That recommendation has not itself changed the law.

The government has indicated it wants the MAC to review which are the high talent routes that will qualify for a three-year route to settlement under its earned settlement reforms and this report suggests that is unlikely to now include the Innovator founder visa.

Is the UK introducing a new investor visa?

The MAC recommends against reinstating a standalone investor visa and against adding investors to Global Talent or Innovator Founder.

When could the recommendations take effect?

There is no announced implementation date for the MAC’s recommendations. Any changes would require government acceptance and amendments to the Immigration Rules.