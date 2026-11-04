UK Immigration Update 2026: Key Home Office Changes Employers, Sponsors And Individuals Need To Know

Summary

Tips for Businesses

Review your worker and contractor arrangements before 1 October 2026 to identify right to work obligations. Audit SMS user access and upgrade or deactivate Level 2 Users before March 2027. Monitor sponsored worker salaries continuously and assess English language requirements early in recruitment.

UK immigration rules have changed throughout 2026, affecting right to work checks, sponsor licences, Skilled Worker compliance and English language requirements. On 3 September 2026, the Home Office published Statement of Changes HC 584, with most changes taking effect on 8 October 2026. Employers and sponsors should review their compliance processes now. The changes also affect visitors, students and several other visa routes. This article explains the key UK immigration changes for late 2026 and what employers and sponsors need to do.

One of the most significant upcoming changes is the expansion of the statutory Right to Work Scheme from 1 October 2026.

Section 48 of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 amends the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006 and expands the illegal working rules. From 1 October 2026, the rules will apply not only to employees, but also to certain workers, individual subcontractors and people who find work through some online matching platforms.

In some cases, more than one business in a contracting chain could face a civil penalty if the required right to work checks are not completed.

The Home Office updated its draft employer guidance on 11 September 2026. From 1 October 2026, the guidance will explain how the expanded Right to Work Scheme applies to new working arrangements, including:

Businesses should not assume right to work rules do not apply just because someone is not a traditional employee.

What employers need to do: Businesses should review their worker, contractor and subcontractor arrangements to understand their right to work responsibilities and potential civil penalty risks.

The Home Office updated its sponsor guidance on 28 August 2026. The changes affect how sponsors manage their licences through the Sponsorship Management System (SMS).

Existing Level 2 Users must be upgraded to Level 1, where eligible, or deactivated by 8 March 2027.

From 9 September 2026, sponsors can no longer appoint new Level 2 Users.

The Home Office has also introduced a process for dealing with inactive SMS accounts. An account may be treated as inactive where it has not been accessed for 12 months or more, and sponsors who fail to keep active Level 1 Users in place could ultimately put their sponsor licence at risk.

What employers need to do: Sponsors should review all SMS users, update their contact details and remove access that is no longer needed. They should also decide whether to upgrade existing Level 2 Users to Level 1 or deactivate them before March 2027. Level 1 Users should log in regularly to keep their accounts active.

Sponsor Compliance and Reporting Duties

The Home Office updated its sponsor compliance guidance in August 2026, confirming that sponsor compliance is an ongoing obligation.

If the Home Office reasonably suspects that a sponsor is failing to comply with its duties, possible action includes:

reducing the sponsor’s Certificate of Sponsorship allocation;

downgrading the licence;

suspending it; or

ultimately revoking it.

From 1 October 2026, the sponsor guidance confirms that right to work checks will also apply to some worker contracts, individual subcontractors and certain online matching services.

What employers need to do: Sponsor licence compliance is an ongoing responsibility. Businesses should clearly assign responsibility for monitoring sponsored workers, reporting relevant changes and meeting Home Office deadlines.

Increased Scrutiny of Skilled Worker Salary Compliance

The Home Office is now checking more closely whether sponsors pay Skilled Workers the required salary.

Updated Skilled Worker guidance confirms that the Home Office can check whether sponsors are paying workers the salary stated on their Certificate of Sponsorship. The Home Office can check this through HMRC data and sponsor compliance checks.

Payroll compliance is especially important when workers have:

sponsored workers have variable hours;

salary deductions;

periods of unpaid leave; or

irregular working patterns.

What employers need to do: HR, payroll and immigration teams should monitor sponsored salaries throughout employment. They should not wait until assigning a Certificate of Sponsorship or extending a visa.

Higher English Language Requirement for Skilled Workers

Since 8 January 2026, most first-time Skilled Worker applicants must show B2 English in reading, writing, speaking and listening. Existing Skilled Workers can still use the B1 standard for qualifying extension or update applications.

From 26 March 2027, most Skilled Worker applicants applying for settlement must meet the higher B2 English standard, unless an exemption applies.

What employers need to do: Employers should assess English language eligibility early in the recruitment process and be mindful that sponsored workers approaching settlement from 26 March 2027 may be subject to the higher B2 requirement.

September 2026 Statement of Changes: What Is Coming Next?

On 3 September 2026, the Home Office laid Statement of Changes HC 584 before Parliament.

The changes take effect on:

8 October 2026: most amendments;

most amendments; 29 October 2026: T2 Minister of Religion and Religious Worker changes;

T2 Minister of Religion and Religious Worker changes; 30 November 2026: Student maintenance changes; and

Student maintenance changes; and 9 December 2026: EUSS biometric residence permit change.

“Most businesses still think right to work checks are only about their own payroll. That assumption stops working in October, once liability can reach up the chain to a business that has never met the person doing the work. The safest move now is mapping who actually supplies your labour, not just who invoices you.” - Georgina Hebibasi, Practice Leader, LegalVision

Skilled Workers Recognised as Victims of Modern Slavery

The Home Office has introduced more flexible work rights for some Skilled Workers who are victims of modern slavery.

From 8 October 2026, the Home Office may allow eligible Skilled Workers to take any type of work after they receive a positive Conclusive Grounds decision through the National Referral Mechanism. This includes self-employment and voluntary work.

They cannot work as a professional sportsperson or sports coach.

Visitor Route: Overseas Training Becomes More Flexible

The Visitor Rules allow employees of overseas businesses to come to the UK for work-related training. Currently, they can only do this if the training is not available in their home country.

PA 10.2 of Appendix Visitor permits activities sets out this rule.

From 8 October 2026, that restriction will be removed. This means overseas employees can come to the UK for genuine work-related training without proving it is unavailable at home. Overall, this should make it easier for overseas businesses to send staff to the UK for training.

Visitors still cannot use this route to take a job in the UK. They must remain employed overseas and cannot fill a UK role or cover for a UK employee.

Erasmus+ Returns to the Immigration Rules

HC 584 introduces a number of immigration changes to support the UK’s participation in Erasmus+ from 2027. This includes new permitted activities under the:

visitor route; and

changes to the Student, Child Student and Government Authorised Exchange routes.

In some cases, organisations hosting Erasmus+ visitors will not need to sponsor them.

Keep in mind that sponsorship requirements will still apply under the relevant Student and Government Authorised Exchange routes.

Changes to the T2 Minister of Religion Route

From 29 October 2026, the T2 Minister of Religion rules will change for members of religious orders. The changes will remove the overall limit on how long a person can stay on this route. Each period of permission will usually last up to three years.

New financial rules will also apply to applicants who are not entitled to the National Minimum Wage. An A-rated sponsor must confirm that it will provide their living costs and accommodation during their stay.

Student Maintenance Requirements Increase

From 30 November 2026, Student visa applicants will need to show more money for living costs.

Students must show:

£1,570 per month if studying in London, up from £1,529; and

£1,203 per month if studying outside London, up from £1,171.

These amounts usually apply for up to nine months.

The maximum accommodation payment that can be deducted will also increase to £1,570.

Students and education providers should make sure applications lodged on or after 30 November 2026 meet the new requirements.

EU Settlement Scheme Changes

From 8 October 2026, HC 584 will make several changes to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

The changes set a new deadline for some joining family members. They also protect some people with pre-settled status if their family circumstances change, and removing their status would be disproportionate.

The Rules will also change following the Court of Appeal’s decision in Ayoola v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2025]. The case confirmed that, in some circumstances, a child with pre-settled status can stay in the UK while finishing their education. The changes may also allow their primary carer and some dependent children to remain under the EUSS if they meet the requirements.

From 9 December 2026, applicants can no longer use a biometric residence permit (BRP) to prove their identity and nationality for an EUSS application.

Victim of Domestic Abuse Route Extended to Adult Dependent Children

From 8 October 2026, some adult children may be able to apply for settlement under the Victim of Domestic Abuse route in their own right. This applies where their relationship with a parent, or their parent’s partner, has permanently broken down because of domestic abuse.

The change follows the High Court’s decision in JR337 Application for Judicial Review [2026], which involved an adult child whose immigration status depended on her parent.

Eligible adult children who previously held dependant status may now be able to apply under the domestic abuse route in their own right.

Hong Kong BN(O): Settlement for Children

HC 584 also changes the settlement rules under the Hong Kong BN(O) route. From 8 October 2026, dependent children under 18 will no longer need to complete the usual five-year qualifying period before applying for settlement. Eligible children can settle with their parents if they meet the other requirements.

This change allows eligible children to settle with their parents without having to complete five years of qualifying residence themselves.

Suitability: Frustrating Immigration Controls

From 8 October 2026, the Immigration Rules will treat certain actions intended to frustrate immigration controls as a previous breach of immigration law.

For example, this can include:

failing to report to the Home Office when required;

absconding from immigration bail or custody;

using a false identity; or

failing to cooperate with the removal process.

The Home Office can now consider this past conduct when reviewing an applicant’s immigration history and deciding whether to refuse their application.

Employer Guide to Sponsoring Foreign Workers in the UK Planning to sponsor a worker from overseas? Download our free guide to sponsor licences, visa routes and your ongoing sponsor duties. Download Now

Key Takeaways

Employers should review their immigration compliance processes now. In particular, they should:

prepare for the Right to Work changes from 1 October 2026;

review workforce and contractor arrangements;

check who has access to the Sponsorship Management System;

keep reporting processes up to date;

monitor Skilled Worker salaries;

review the Visitor changes if staff travel to the UK for training; and

check when each HC 584 change takes effect.

Sponsor licence compliance should form part of normal HR processes, including Right to Work checks, SMS management, salary monitoring, record-keeping and reporting.

Note that this reflects the position as at 22 September 2026.

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