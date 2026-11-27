The Home Office has announced a new system called “Earned Settlement”, which will change how migrants can qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR). ILR allows a person to live permanently in the UK. Under the proposed changes, most migrants will need to live in the UK for 10 years before applying, instead of five. However, the qualifying period may be shorter or longer depending on a person's circumstances and contribution to the UK.

The standard route will increase to 10 years

Currently, many people on work visas can apply for ILR after five years if they meet the requirements of their visa. Under the new proposals, most migrants will need to complete 10 years before applying. The Government says that settlement will depend not only on how long someone has lived in the UK, but also on their conduct, contribution and whether they have followed immigration rules.

Who may qualify sooner?

Some people may still be able to apply after five years. This includes those earning more than £50,271 a year and certain public service workers, including doctors, nurses and teachers.

People earning more than £125,000 a year and paying the highest rate of tax, as well as those arriving through certain high-talent schemes, may qualify after three years. However, meeting the salary requirement alone will not guarantee ILR, as applicants will still need to meet the other requirements.

There will also be special arrangements for some care workers. Those who have followed their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 a year in social care may keep the five-year route. Some care workers who do not qualify may be offered a further five-year visa, allowing them to continue working for an eligible provider and work towards meeting the settlement requirements. Similar arrangements will apply to certain healthcare and education workers in specified roles. This will not automatically cover everyone working in the NHS, schools or other public services. These protections are for specified workers who joined the relevant visa routes before the Immigration White Paper was published in May 2025.

What new requirements will applicants need to meet?

The Home Secretary has set out four basic requirements for anyone applying for settlement: a clean criminal record, a higher standard of spoken English, no outstanding debts to the Government and at least three years of National Insurance contributions.

Applicants will also need to pass the Life in the UK Test, unless they qualify for an exemption. The detailed Immigration Rules will explain how these requirements will be applied.

How will immigration breaches and claiming benefits affect settlement?

People who have broken immigration rules could face a much longer wait before applying for ILR. In some cases, the qualifying period could increase to at least 20 years.

People who have claimed benefits may also need to complete five continuous years without relying on public funds before applying. The impact will depend on the type of support received and the final rules.

What about refugees?

Refugees arriving through Home Office-approved safe and legal routes may qualify for settlement after five years.

For other refugees, the proposed waiting period is 20 years, which could be reduced to 10 years for those who work or study. People who entered the UK by small boat or another unauthorised route could face an additional 10 years, potentially bringing the total waiting period to 30 years.

Will people already living in the UK be affected?

The Home Secretary has said that settlement rules will generally be based on the rules in place when an application is decided, rather than when the person first arrived in the UK. This means people already working towards ILR under the current five-year route should not assume they will automatically remain on it. They will need to check whether any transitional arrangements apply to them.

People who already have ILR or settled status will keep it. Existing routes will also remain for certain groups, including family members of British citizens, Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas), members of the Armed Forces and people on certain legacy routes.

When will the changes take effect?

The Home Office announced the Earned Settlement proposals on 2 November 2026. The detailed Immigration Rules and implementation arrangements are still to follow. Until then, applicants should check the rules currently in force and any transitional arrangements that may apply to them.

What should applicants do now?

Anyone planning to apply for ILR should review their visa route, time spent in the UK, employment and earnings, immigration history, English language ability, Life in the UK Test, National Insurance contributions, debts and any use of public funds. They should also check whether they qualify for any transitional arrangements before deciding when to apply.

The impact of the changes will depend on the final Immigration Rules and each person's circumstances. This article provides a general summary of the Government's announcement and is not legal advice. The position will depend on the Immigration Rules, when the changes come into force and any transitional arrangements that apply.

The impact of the changes will depend on the final Immigration Rules and each person's circumstances.