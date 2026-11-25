The Migration Advisory Committee (“MAC”) has published its long-awaitedReview of Talent Routes, examining the operation of the UK’s Global Talent and Innovator Founder visa routes.

The conclusions are markedly different for the two routes. The MAC considers the Global Talent route to be largely functioning well, although it recommends a number of changes to strengthen the endorsement process and introduce additional requirements for settlement. By contrast, it concludes that the Innovator Founder route is not meeting its objectives and recommends that the Government either abolish the route in its current form or substantially reform it.

Importantly, these are recommendations only, rather than changes to the Immigration Rules. The Government will now need to decide whether, and to what extent, it accepts or wishes to follow the recommendations. As at 17 November 2026, the existing Global Talent and Innovator Founder requirements remain in force.

1. Why Did the MAC Review the Global Talent and Innovator Founder Routes?

The MAC launched its self-commissioned review in February 2026 to consider how effectively the immigration system attracts international talent to the UK.

Its analysis drew on Home Office and HMRC data, discussions with Endorsing Bodies and other stakeholders, previous Home Office evaluations and more than 400 responses to its Call for Evidence.

At a broad level, the MAC describes the two routes as operating in fundamentally different ways. Global Talent primarily assesses an individual’s existing track record and potential at the point of entry. Innovator Founder instead assesses an applicant’s proposed business and then seeks to monitor whether that business develops in accordance with its objectives.

The MAC’s central conclusion is that the first model is broadly working, whereas the second is not.

2. What Has the MAC Recommended for the Global Talent Visa?

The MAC’s assessment of Global Talent is generally positive.

It considers labour market outcomes to be respectable, notwithstanding the absence of an employment or minimum salary requirement and the substantial number of Global Talent migrants working in comparatively lower-paid academic fields. It also notes that, once differences in industry are taken into account, earnings are broadly comparable with Skilled Worker migrants.

However, the MAC has identified both integrity concerns at the endorsement stage and concerns about a minority of Global Talent migrants with very low earnings.

Reference Letters Could Be Submitted Directly to Endorsing Bodies

One of the most practically significant recommendations concerns letters of recommendation.

At present, applicants generally obtain their reference or recommendation letters and submit these as part of the endorsement process. The MAC considers that this creates a risk of alteration or fabrication and can also create pressure on referees where there is an existing personal or commercial relationship.

It therefore recommends that references should instead be submitted directly and confidentially to the relevant Endorsing Body. This would be a change in process if introduced. It also recommends safeguards to prevent referees supporting applicants where there is an inappropriate conflict of interest.

If adopted, this would represent a material procedural change for applicants across a number of Global Talent endorsement pathways.

Global Talent Eligibility Should Not Be Significantly Liberalised

The MAC received suggestions that Global Talent eligibility should be expanded to encompass additional occupations and activities, including a wider range of commercial, technology and creative roles.

It does not make recommendations on exactly which occupations should qualify. However, it expressly recommends against significantly diluting the existing eligibility requirements, considering a high threshold at entry important given the flexibility and accelerated settlement opportunities offered by the route.

Fast-Track Global Talent Could Be Expanded in Arts and Technology

At the same time, the MAC recommends considering an expansion of the existing Global Talent fast-track model.

It suggests that certain positions at highly reputable arts and technology organisations with strong Skilled Worker compliance records could potentially be treated as an adequate indicator of talent without requiring the applicant to undergo the full standard assessment or peer review process.

The MAC also recommends considering whether the threshold for applications progressing to a full peer review should be raised, against a background of rapidly increasing application volumes and declining endorsement rates.

This could ultimately produce a more differentiated Global Talent system: streamlined applications for individuals holding specified roles with leading organisations, alongside a more selective standard endorsement process.

3. Could Global Talent Settlement Become More Difficult?

Potentially, yes.

This is one of the most important aspects of the review for existing Global Talent visa holders.

Under the current Immigration Rules, a Global Talent applicant seeking settlement must have earned money in the UK during their most recent period of permission in the field connected to their endorsement or qualifying prize. There is currently no specified minimum level of earnings for this requirement.

Depending on the basis on which an individual qualified for Global Talent, settlement is currently available after either three or five years.

The MAC recommends strengthening these requirements in two respects.

A Minimum Income Requirement for Global Talent ILR

The MAC found that a non-trivial minority of Global Talent migrants have relatively low taxable earnings.

It estimates that between 14% and 28% of Global Talent main applicants granted visas in 2022/23 had second-year taxable earnings below £22,300, depending in part on how individuals for whom no earnings were recorded are treated.

It therefore recommends that, when applying for settlement, Global Talent visa holders should have to demonstrate earnings sufficient to sustain a basic standard of living, with the threshold set at at least the equivalent of the full-time National Living Wage. It recommends flexibility for temporary reductions in income arising from matters such as illness or parental leave.

This would be a significant departure from the existing Global Talent settlement test.

Evidence of Sustained Engagement in the Applicant’s Field

The MAC is also concerned that the current requirement can potentially be met through evidence of a single payment earned in the applicant’s field.

It does not recommend a second full assessment of whether the applicant remains a leader or potential leader. Instead, it proposes a light-touch assessment of sustained activity in the relevant field.

Possible approaches identified in the report include evidence of employment over a longer period or, for freelancers, multiple paid engagements rather than a single payment.

For Global Talent holders approaching settlement, any eventual drafting of this requirement will therefore be important.

4. MAC Recommends Abolishing the Innovator Founder Route in Its Current Form

The MAC’s conclusions on Innovator Founder are considerably more critical.

Its headline recommendation is that:

the Government should abolish the Innovator Founder route in its current form.

If the Government wishes to retain an entrepreneur route of this kind, the MAC recommends substantial reforms intended to make it significantly more selective.

5. Why Is the MAC Critical of Innovator Founder?

The Innovator Founder route is intended to attract founders establishing businesses that are innovative, viable and scalable.

The MAC’s analysis suggests that, on average, the businesses examined are not demonstrating the scale or economic performance that might be expected from those criteria.

For example, the MAC found that median personal income among Innovator Founder migrants with observed income was £15,800 in their second year.

Its analysis of businesses also found that, at firm age four, median turnover among Innovator Founder businesses was approximately £105,000, compared with approximately £360,000 for the UK-owned comparator businesses used in its analysis.

Median employment remained at only one or two employees during the first five years of operation, with the visa holder potentially included in those figures.

The MAC acknowledges that a small minority of Innovator Founder businesses perform very strongly. Its concern is that these successes do not compensate for what it regards as weak performance across the route as a whole.

It also acknowledges important limitations in the available data, particularly in measuring founders’ income, profits, investment and other forms of entrepreneurial value. Nevertheless, it says that it remains confident in its overall conclusions.

6. What Would Happen If the Innovator Founder Visa Is Retained?

The MAC has proposed a substantial package of reforms in the alternative to abolition.

Innovator Founder Settlement Could Increase From Three to Five Years

Under the current Immigration Rules, an Innovator Founder can potentially qualify for settlement after three years on the route.

The MAC considers that three years is too short a period in which to determine whether an innovative business has genuinely succeeded and recommends increasing the qualifying period to five years.

This could be particularly important for existing Innovator Founder visa holders who have structured their immigration plans around the present three-year route to settlement.

No change has yet been made, and any eventual reform would need to address commencement and, potentially, transitional arrangements.

Tougher Business Performance Requirements for Settlement

An Innovator Founder applying for settlement currently needs an endorsement confirming, among other matters, that the business is active, trading and sustainable and that the founder has made significant achievements against the business plan.

The business must also meet at least two of seven specified success criteria, which presently include investment, customer growth, research and development and intellectual property, revenue, exports and job creation.

The MAC is particularly critical of the fact that applicants can potentially qualify through the £50,000 investment criterion and an application for intellectual property protection without demonstrating substantial turnover or employment growth.

It recommends making the settlement performance measures more robust so that the requirement for a genuinely scalable business is more effectively tested.

Innovator Founder Applicants Could Face a Personal Income Requirement

As with Global Talent, the MAC recommends a personal income requirement at settlement based on at least the full-time National Living Wage.

This would add a personal financial test to the existing assessment of the founder’s business performance.

Endorsing Body Support Services Could Be Restricted

The report also identifies a potential conflict of interest where an Innovator Founder Endorsing Body both determines whether an applicant qualifies and sells additional business-support services to that applicant.

The MAC recommends that an Endorsing Body should only be permitted to sell additional support services to founders endorsed by another Endorsing Body.

Interviews Should Remain Central to the Endorsement Process

The MAC also recommends retaining interviews as an important part of the Innovator Founder assessment.

It considers interviews particularly useful in testing whether an applicant genuinely understands and developed their business proposition, including against the background of increasing use of artificial intelligence and third-party business-plan services.

The MAC does not recommend simply relaxing the innovation criterion. If innovation were removed, it considers that it should be replaced by an equally stringent test designed to ensure that endorsed businesses operate in higher-productivity activities.

7. Is a New UK Investor Visa Likely?

The review also considers calls for the return of an immigration route for investors following the closure of the Tier 1 (Investor) route in 2022.

The MAC recommends against:

reintroducing a standalone investor visa ;

; adding investors to the Global Talent route; or

creating an investor category within Innovator Founder.

Its concern is that it would be difficult to devise transparent criteria capable of distinguishing genuinely talented investors from wealthy individuals seeking UK residence, while avoiding some of the integrity problems associated with previous investor schemes.

8. Wider Review of Global Talent and Innovator Founder Guidance

Finally, the MAC recommends a major review of the Home Office and Endorsing Body guidance governing both routes.

It found that guidance can be fragmented between different organisations and that applicants may struggle to understand the evidence required. The report recommends both a comprehensive review and annual reconsideration of the guidance thereafter.

This recommendation is significant. Both Global Talent and Innovator Founder depend heavily on qualitative assessments by specialist bodies, and clearer guidance may assist applicants in understanding where the evidential threshold actually lies.

9. Do the MAC Recommendations Change the Immigration Rules Now?

No.

The publication of the MAC report on 17 November 2026 does not itself alter either immigration route. The current Immigration Rules continue to apply unless and until the Government introduces changes.

In particular:

the Global Talent route continues to offer three- or five-year routes to settlement, depending on the basis of qualification, and there is not presently a National Living Wage income threshold within the existing Global Talent settlement requirement; and

the Innovator Founder route presently continues to offer the possibility of settlement after three years where the relevant requirements are met.

Applicants should therefore distinguish carefully between the MAC’s recommended future policy and the Immigration Rules currently in force.

If the Government accepts the recommendations, the precise drafting of any new Immigration Rules will be important. For existing visa holders in particular, commencement dates and any transitional arrangements will require careful consideration.

10. What Should Global Talent and Innovator Founder Applicants Do Now?

For prospective Global Talent applicants, the report does not suggest that the route is under threat. On the contrary, the MAC’s overall assessment is positive. However, future applicants may eventually encounter changes to the recommendation-letter process, a more selective standard endorsement process and potentially expanded fast-track options.

Existing Global Talent holders considering settlement should continue to prepare applications under the Rules actually in force at the date of application, while monitoring any proposals concerning earnings and sustained engagement in their field.

For Innovator Founder applicants and existing visa holders, the policy position is more uncertain. The MAC has placed both abolition and substantial reform squarely before the Home Office. Anyone making longer-term plans around endorsement, extension or three-year settlement should therefore keep any Government response and subsequent Statement of Changes under close review.

11. Contact Our Global Talent and Innovator Founder Immigration Barristers

Richmond Chambers’ immigration barristers advise individuals seeking endorsement and permission under the Global Talent and Innovator Founder routes, as well as existing visa holders preparing extension and settlement applications.

We can advise on eligibility and endorsement strategy, preparation and presentation of evidence, settlement planning and the implications of changes to the Immigration Rules.

For expert advice in relation to a Global Talent or Innovator Founder application, contact our immigration barristers in London on 0203 617 9173 or complete our online enquiry form.

12. Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Innovator Founder visa been abolished?

No. The MAC has recommended abolishing the Innovator Founder route in its current form or substantially reforming it if the Government decides to retain an entrepreneur route of this kind. No abolition has yet taken effect.

Do the MAC recommendations change the Immigration Rules immediately?

No. The MAC’s recommendations are policy proposals only. The existing Global Talent and Innovator Founder requirements remain in force unless and until the Government introduces changes to the Immigration Rules.

Could Global Talent settlement become harder under the MAC proposals?

Potentially. The MAC recommends introducing a minimum income requirement for settlement and requiring evidence of sustained engagement in the applicant’s field, rather than allowing the requirement to be met through limited evidence of earnings.

Could Innovator Founder settlement increase from three to five years?

Yes. The MAC recommends increasing the qualifying period for Innovator Founder settlement from three to five years. However, the current three-year route to settlement remains available where the existing requirements are met.

What should existing Global Talent and Innovator Founder visa holders do now?

Existing visa holders should continue to plan applications under the Immigration Rules currently in force while monitoring the Government’s response to the MAC recommendations. Any future changes, commencement dates and transitional arrangements will be particularly important for those approaching settlement.