UK Visa Application Fees 2026

The Home Office fees set out in this guide apply to applications made from 8 October 2026. The amount payable depends on the immigration route, whether the application is made inside or outside the UK and, for some work routes, the length of permission requested.

The figures in the tables are normally charged for each applicant. Where a partner or child applies as a dependant, that person will generally submit a separate application and pay the relevant fee. The presence of a fee in a Home Office table does not mean that a route is open to every applicant.

This article is a broad planning guide to principal fees. The official Home Office fee table is the definitive source and should be checked on the date the application is submitted. An overseas application may be collected in local currency and the card amount may not match a direct market conversion of the sterling fee.

1. Changes to UK visa application fees

Many application, settlement, nationality and sponsorship fees increased on 8 April 2026, but have remained consistent from 8 October 2026. Examples of increases that took place on 8 April 2026 include:

a six-month Visit Visa increased from £127 to £135;

a Skilled Worker application for up to three years increased from £769 to £819 outside the UK and from £885 to £943 inside the UK;

application for up to three years increased from £769 to £819 outside the UK and from £885 to £943 inside the UK; a Student or Child Student application increased from £524 to £558;

or Child Student application increased from £524 to £558; the usual family-route entry-clearance fee increased from £1,938 to £2,064;

indefinite leave to remain increased from £3,029 to £3,226;

naturalisation increased from £1,605 to £1,709;

registration of a child as a British citizen reduced from £1,214 to £1,000;

the Electronic Travel Authorisation fee increased from £16 to £20; and

a sponsor licence increased to £611 for a small or charitable sponsor and £1,682 for a large sponsor.

Priority Visa and Super Priority fees remain £500 and £1,000 respectively. Certificate of Sponsorship fees also remain £525 for specified sponsored-worker routes and £55 for the lower-fee categories listed below.

2. Application fees are only part of the total cost

Immigration Health Surcharge

Many applicants for time-limited permission must pay the Immigration Health Surcharge in addition to the application fee. The current annual rate is £1,035 for most applicants. The reduced rate is £776 for Students and their dependants, Youth Mobility Scheme applicants and applicants who are under 18 when they apply. The amount is calculated by reference to the length of the permission sought, and exemptions apply to specified routes and applicants.

Immigration Skills Charge

An employer sponsoring a Skilled Worker or Global Business Mobility Senior or Specialist Worker may also have to pay the Immigration Skills Charge. A small or charitable sponsor pays £480 for the first 12 months and £240 for each additional six months. A medium or large sponsor pays £1,320 for the first 12 months and £660 for each additional six months. The sponsor, rather than the worker, is responsible for this charge, subject to the applicable exemptions.

Third-party and optional charges

Some costs are paid to organisations other than the Home Office. These may include endorsing-body charges, qualification-assessment fees and optional visa-application-centre services. VAT or local provider charges may apply. Priority and Super Priority services are also optional and are not available for every route or in every location.

3. Can a visa application fee be waived?

Some applications are fee exempt. A fee waiver may also be available for specified human-rights and other applications where the relevant affordability or rights-based test is met. A person applying online will normally need to obtain the fee-waiver decision before submitting the substantive application and must comply with the deadline in the waiver decision.

4. UK visa and immigration application fees from 8 October 2026

Visit, family and other applications made outside the UK

Application or service Fee Visit visa – up to 6 months £135 Visit visa – up to 2 years £506 Visit visa – up to 5 years £903 Visit visa – up to 10 years £1,128 Visiting academic – more than 6 months and up to 12 months £234 Private medical treatment – more than 6 months and up to 11 months £234 Direct Airside Transit Visa £41.50 Visitor in Transit Visa £74.50 Electronic Travel Authorisation £20 Hong Kong BN(O) – 30 months £206 Hong Kong BN(O) – 5 years £285 Family route entry clearance / route to settlement £2,064 Adult Dependent Relative entry clearance £3,635 Refugee dependant relative £452 Indefinite leave to enter under Appendix HM Armed Forces £3,226 Indefinite leave to enter under Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse £3,226 Administrative review £80

The “route to settlement” fee is the standard overseas fee used for many family-route applications. Eligibility and the correct application form remain route-specific.

Work applications made outside the UK

Application or service Fee Innovator Founder – main applicant or dependant £1,357 Innovator Founder endorsement fee (excluding VAT; paid to endorsing body) £1,000 Innovator Founder contact-point meeting (excluding VAT; paid to endorsing body) £500 Global Talent – approval-letter stage £561 Global Talent – visa stage where approval letter is required £205 Global Talent – visa stage where approval letter is not required £766 Global Talent dependant £766 Skilled Worker – up to 3 years £819 Skilled Worker – more than 3 years £1,618 Skilled Worker – Immigration Salary List, up to 3 years £628 Skilled Worker – Immigration Salary List, more than 3 years £1,235 Health and Care Worker – up to 3 years £324 Health and Care Worker – more than 3 years £628 T2 Minister of Religion £819 International Sportsperson – up to 12 months £340 International Sportsperson – more than 12 months £819 Temporary Work routes, Youth Mobility Scheme and India Young Professionals Scheme £340 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker, up to 3 years £819 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker, more than 3 years £1,618 Other Global Business Mobility routes £340 Scale-up Worker £937 High Potential Individual £880

The fee is per applicant. For the Innovator Founder route, the endorsement and contact-point charges are paid to the endorsing body and are shown excluding VAT.

Work applications made inside the UK

Application or service Fee Innovator Founder – main applicant or dependant £1,693 Global Talent – approval-letter stage £561 Global Talent – visa stage where approval letter is required £205 Global Talent – visa stage where approval letter is not required £766 Global Talent dependant £766 Graduate route £937 Skilled Worker – up to 3 years £943 Skilled Worker – more than 3 years £1,865 Skilled Worker – Immigration Salary List, up to 3 years £628 Skilled Worker – Immigration Salary List, more than 3 years £1,235 Health and Care Worker – up to 3 years £324 Health and Care Worker – more than 3 years £628 T2 Minister of Religion £943 International Sportsperson – up to 12 months £340 International Sportsperson – more than 12 months £943 Temporary Work routes and Youth Mobility Scheme £340 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker, up to 3 years £943 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker, more than 3 years £1,865 Other Global Business Mobility routes £340 Scale-up Worker £937 High Potential Individual £880

Not every route permits switching or an in-country application. The table states fees, not route eligibility.

Legacy and closed-route fees

Application or service Fee Start-up route – outside the UK (legacy cases) £495 Start-up route – inside the UK (legacy cases) £666 Tier 1 Entrepreneur dependant – outside the UK £1,357 Tier 1 Entrepreneur – inside the UK £1,693 Tier 1 Investor – inside or outside the UK £2,000 Representative of an Overseas Business – outside the UK £819 Representative of an Overseas Business – inside the UK £943

These fees appear in the official table for limited legacy cases or dependants. They do not indicate that the routes are generally open to new main applicants.

Study application fees

Application or service Fee Student – outside or inside the UK £558 Child Student – outside or inside the UK £558 Short-term English language student – outside the UK £228

Other applications made inside the UK

Application or service Fee Visitor extension £1,172 Leave to remain – other £1,407 Hong Kong BN(O) – 30 months £206 Hong Kong BN(O) – 5 years £285 Application rejected as invalid – administration charge retained £30 Indefinite leave to remain £3,226 Certificate of travel – adult £320 Certificate of travel – child £161 Convention travel document – adult £102 Convention travel document – child £66.50 Administrative review £80 Life in the UK test £50

British nationality application fees

Application or service Fee Naturalisation as a British citizen £1,709 Naturalisation as a British overseas territories citizen £1,140 Registration as a British citizen – adult £1,540 Registration as a British citizen – child £1,000 Registration under the provisions for Irish citizens – adult £723 Registration under the provisions for Irish citizens – child £607 Citizenship ceremony £130 Oath or oath and pledge outside a citizenship ceremony £5 Other nationality registration – adult £1,027 Other nationality registration – child £863 Renunciation of nationality £513 Certificate of entitlement to the right of abode £589 Nationality review £513 Status letter or non-acquisition letter £489 Certificate correction, certified copy or reissue £456

The citizenship ceremony fee is separate where a ceremony is required. Fee waivers may be available for some child registration applications.

Sponsorship fees

Application or service Fee Sponsor licence – large sponsor £1,682 Sponsor licence – small or charitable sponsor £611 Student sponsor licence £611 Temporary Worker sponsor licence £611 Priority service for a sponsor licence application £750 Expedited sponsorship-management request £350 Worker sponsor licence upgrade where another licence is already held £1,071 Scale-up endorsing-body pathway fee (excluding VAT) £1,500 Student sponsor basic compliance assessment £574 Sponsor action plan £1,579 Certificate of Sponsorship – Skilled Worker, Minister of Religion or GBM Senior/Specialist Worker £525 Certificate of Sponsorship – Temporary Work, other GBM and Scale-up routes £55 Certificate of Sponsorship – International Sportsperson over 12 months £525 Certificate of Sponsorship – International Sportsperson up to 12 months £55 Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies £55

The Immigration Skills Charge is separate from these fees. The former Premium Sponsor Service is not included in the current Home Office fee table.

Optional premium services

Application or service Fee Priority Visa service – settlement application outside the UK £500 Priority Visa service – non-settlement application outside the UK £500 Super Priority Visa service outside the UK £1,000 Priority service inside the UK £500 Super Priority service inside the UK £1,000 User Pays Visa Application service £76.50 Mobile biometric enrolment – per hour per contractor representative £650

Availability depends on the application type, identity process and location. Paying for a faster service does not improve the merits of the application.

5. Refunds, invalid applications and refused applications

A standard application fee is not normally refunded simply because the application is refused. If an application is rejected as invalid, the Home Office will generally refund the fee after retaining the prescribed £30 administration charge. Withdrawal refunds depend on the stage reached in the identity and biometric process. The Immigration Health Surcharge is normally refunded if the application is refused or withdrawn before a decision, while separate rules apply to priority-service refunds.

6. Related guidance for planning a UK application

8. Frequently Asked Questions: UK Visa Application Fees 2026

When did the current UK visa application fees take effect?

The fees in this guide took effect on 8 October 2026. The rate in force when the application is submitted is normally the relevant rate.

Does each dependant pay a separate UK visa fee?

Yes, in most routes each dependant makes a separate application and pays the relevant fee. The route must also permit dependants.

Is the Immigration Health Surcharge included in the visa application fee?

No. The IHS is a separate charge for many time-limited applications and is calculated by reference to the applicant’s category and the length of permission sought.

Can I apply for a fee waiver?

Possibly. Fee waivers are available for specified human-rights and other applications where the relevant test is satisfied, and the waiver usually needs to be obtained before the visa application is submitted.

Will my visa application fee be refunded if the application is refused?

Usually not. A refusal does not normally produce a refund of the standard application fee, although the IHS is normally refunded.

Are Priority and Super Priority fees charged in addition to the application fee?

Yes. They are optional additional charges and are only available for eligible applications and locations.

What fees does an employer pay when sponsoring a worker?

The employer may pay a sponsor-licence fee, a Certificate of Sponsorship fee and the Immigration Skills Charge. The exact total depends on sponsor size, route and sponsorship length.

Why might the amount collected overseas differ from the sterling table?

An overseas application may be charged in local currency using Home Office conversion arrangements, and payment-provider or visa-application-centre charges may also apply.