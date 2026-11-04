December 2026 UK Immigration Rule Changes For Employers

UK employers preparing for December 2026 should review legacy Tier 2 salary concessions, shortage-list sponsorship deadlines and graduate recruitment plans. These measures have different cut-off dates: some depend on the visa application date, while others depend on when a Certificate of Sponsorship is assigned.

Legal accuracy checked against published Immigration Rules and guidance on 12 October 2026. Future changes remain subject to further Statements of Changes.

This guide covers the published changes and deadlines most relevant to employer planning, including the Graduate visa change immediately afterwards on 1 January 2027. Further Immigration Rules may be published before December, so check the position again before committing to an application or recruitment timetable.

Key points

Certain salary concessions for qualifying former Tier 2 workers end for applications made from 1 December 2026.

An EU Settlement Scheme identity-document change takes effect on 9 December 2026.

Under the rules currently in force, relevant Temporary Shortage List and expiring Immigration Salary List entries require a Certificate of Sponsorship issued before 31 December 2026 (not on that date).

Most Graduate visa applications from 1 January 2027 attract 18 months, rather than two years.

Proposed replacement shortage-list arrangements must be distinguished from rules already in force.

Existing visa expiry dates and future sponsorship eligibility require separate checks.

What immigration changes should employers prepare for in December 2026?

The immediate task is to identify which workers and vacancies depend on a time-limited provision. A general reminder to act by the end of December is insufficient because the earliest relevant deadline falls before December begins.

Relevant date Published provision Employer action Before 1 December 2026 Application cut-off for specified legacy Tier 2 salary concessions. Reassess eligible pay before applying. 9 December 2026 EUSS stops accepting BRPs as application identity and nationality evidence. Check application-document requirements. Before 31 December 2026 CoS cut-off for current TSL access and relevant expiring ISL entries. Confirm eligibility and assignment timing. On or before 31 December 2026 Standard Graduate visa applications attract two years. Establish when eligible recruits can apply. From 1 January 2027 Standard Graduate grants become 18 months; doctoral grants remain three years. Review future sponsorship needs earlier.

Sources: Home Office sponsor guidance, September 2026 explanatory memorandum, Appendix Skilled Worker, Immigration Salary List and Graduate visa guidance.

What changes on 1 December 2026 for former Tier 2 workers

Two specific transitional salary concessions cease to apply to applications made on or after 1 December 2026. Employers should check qualifying former Tier 2 (General) workers’ guaranteed allowances and any reliance on the special going-rate provision for specified occupations under SW 14.5.

The allowances concession concerns workers previously granted Tier 2 (General) permission who have held continuous qualifying permission and are applying to remain or settle. It also requires continuing sponsorship by the relevant employer and qualifying guaranteed allowances. Separately, the special going-rate concession depends on the worker's historical occupation and continuity of sponsorship in the relevant occupation.

These are eligibility-specific provisions. A long employment history, by itself, does not establish entitlement to either concession. The applicable tests appear in SW 14.5 of Appendix Skilled Worker.

For an affected case, ask payroll for a breakdown of basic salary, allowances and contracted hours. Then compare the qualifying pay with the rules that will apply on the intended application date. Do this before agreeing the application timetable with the employee.

Illustrative example: A university is preparing an extension for a researcher whose sponsorship began under Tier 2. HR should establish whether the existing assessment relies on a transitional going rate. Reusing an earlier salary calculation for a December application could overlook the end of that concession.

The useful output is a recorded salary assessment showing the applicable rule, eligible pay and any required adjustment. A calendar reminder alone will not resolve a salary shortfall.

What happens to the Temporary Shortage List at the end of 2026?

Under the currently published rules, Temporary Shortage List eligibility requires a Certificate of Sponsorship issued before 31 December 2026. Employers should not assume that assigning a certificate on 31 December meets that wording.

The Temporary Shortage List, or TSL, permits sponsorship in specified occupations below the general graduate-level skill threshold. Eligibility can depend on the precise job within an occupation code. Check duties and responsibilities, rather than relying on a similar job title. The current condition is in SW 6.1A of Appendix Skilled Worker.

Certificate of Sponsorship guidanceThis is a condition concerning the CoS used for an application, not a universal deadline for submitting every Skilled Worker visa application. Separate rules govern CoS validity and application timing. A Skilled Worker application must normally be made no more than three months after the CoS was assigned. Sponsors should also check that the CoS remains valid and has not been withdrawn or cancelled.

Practical tip: Plan a substantial operational buffer before the legal cut-off. Leave time for occupation-code assessment, salary approval, certificate availability and questions about the candidate's eligibility. An offer letter or a request for a certificate is not the same as an assigned certificate.

Are the proposed 2027 shortage-list arrangements already guaranteed?

No. The Migration Advisory Committee's Stage 2 report contains recommendations for future access, including 18-month access for 28 occupations. The report expressly makes the anticipated January 2027 arrangements conditional on Home Office acceptance. Employers must check the implementing Immigration Rules before treating a recommendation as permission to sponsor. MAC Stage 2 report

Maintain two entries in recruitment planning: the rule available now and the outcome that depends on a future change. This makes the uncertainty visible when a manager requests a guaranteed start date.

Does the Immigration Salary List have the same deadline?

Check the inpidual entry. The Immigration Salary List requires a certificate issued before the removal date shown for that occupation, and many entries show 31 December 2026.

The list can restrict eligibility by UK nation or by the particular job covered. Do not assume that an occupation eligible in Scotland has identical treatment elsewhere, or that every role within a listed code qualifies. The Immigration Salary List and Temporary Shortage List also perform different functions, so avoid applying the salary treatment of one automatically to the other. Appendix Immigration Salary List Care workers and senior care workers have a later listed removal date of 22 July 2028, rather than 31 December 2026.

For a vacancy dependent on an expiring entry, record the relevant nation, occupation code, job description and salary basis together. That gives the business a usable explanation of what may change and what would need reassessment.

Will existing sponsored employees lose their visas at year end?

A shortage-list deadline does not itself bring every existing visa to an end. Review the worker's existing permission separately from the rules governing their next application.

The next assessment may differ for an extension, a change of employer or a new recruit.

Transitional provisions also exist for certain workers with continuous Skilled Worker permission granted under the rules before 22 July 2025. Those provisions must be checked against the inpidual's history; they are not a blanket exemption. Statement of Changes HC 997

Illustrative example: An engineering business employs one sponsored technician and wants to recruit another. The existing employee's immigration history may allow a different assessment from the new candidate's. Reviewing both cases as a single job title could produce an inaccurate recruitment plan.

How will the Graduate visa change affect employers?

Most eligible Graduate visa applicants receive two years if they apply on or before 31 December 2026, or 18 months if they apply from 1 January 2027. The three-year period for doctoral graduates remains. Applicants must also hold qualifying Student permission and satisfy the Graduate route requirements; applying before the deadline alone does not establish eligibility.

Graduate visa guidanceThe relevant date is the date of the Graduate visa application, not the date of an employer’s offer or the graduation ceremony. The applicant must meet all route requirements, including applying before their Student permission expires and after their education provider has reported successful course completion to the Home Office.

For employers, a shorter period of Graduate permission means sponsorship feasibility needs attention earlier. At recruitment, establish whether the role could support a later Skilled Worker application, what salary progression would be needed and who will own the review.

Illustrative example: A business hires a master's graduate who becomes eligible to apply in January 2027. Its workforce plan should use the applicable 18-month period, rather than an old assumption that every graduate has two years. The employer can then schedule its sponsorship decision with enough time to respond if the role is unsuitable.

For the next stage, read WBBI's guide to switching a worker from a Graduate visa to a Skilled Worker visa.

What is the EU Settlement Scheme change on 9 December 2026?

From 9 December 2026, applicants under the EU Settlement Scheme will no longer be able to rely on a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP), including a previously expired BRP, as evidence of identity and nationality. This change concerns the documents accepted for EUSS applications and does not affect the validity of existing settled or pre-settled status. September 2026 explanatory memorandum

For employer checks, physical biometric residence permits and cards are already outside the accepted manual checking process. Use the prescribed checking route, including the online service where applicable. GOV.UK right to work checks

What should employers check before December

Use this checklist for a focused review of affected cases:

Identify workers whose salary assessment relies on a legacy Tier 2 concession.

Record the next application date and the qualifying salary calculation for each affected worker.

Identify vacancies relying on the Temporary Shortage List or Immigration Salary List.

Check the precise occupation entry, location restrictions and relevant certificate deadline.

Confirm who can assign certificates and who will cover planned absences.

Review graduate recruitment assumptions against the candidate's likely application date.

Keep existing visa expiry dates separate from future application and certificate deadlines.

Record which decisions depend on a future rule change and set a date to revisit them.

Attach the evidence that supports each decision: the job description, occupation-code assessment, salary breakdown, relevant immigration history and certificate record. Keep the review proportionate by prioritising cases that actually depend on a changing provision.

Frequently asked questions

Is 31 December 2026 the deadline for every Skilled Worker application?

No. Different provisions use different trigger dates. The current TSL condition concerns a CoS issued before 31 December 2026. Certain legacy Tier 2 salary concessions instead require an application before 1 December 2026.

Can an employer assign a TSL certificate on 31 December 2026?

No. Under the currently published wording, the CoS must be issued before 31 December 2026. Assignment on 31 December 2026 would not satisfy that condition. Recheck the rules before acting and allow an operational buffer.

Can a job offer preserve eligibility before a rule change?

A job offer does not substitute for the legal event specified in the relevant rule. Establish whether the requirement concerns the visa application, certificate assignment or another event.

Does a shortage-list recommendation guarantee future sponsorship?

No. A MAC recommendation must be distinguished from the Immigration Rules that implement policy. Confirm the operative rules and any transitional provisions before relying on future eligibility.

What is the best first step for an employer with several sponsored workers?

Create a case list showing each worker's route, occupation, qualifying pay, permission expiry and next application date. Flag any reliance on a time-limited provision so the urgent cases can be reviewed first.