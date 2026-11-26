The Home Secretary has set out major changes to what has been a standard five-year route to UK settlement for most migrants into a much more complex and long-winded affair in her ‘earned settlement’ reforms. James Lamont‘s article in theHRDIRECTOR examines the new qualifications for applying for ILR, as well as implications for employers, sponsors and HR teams.

“Once the law changes, we expect the following to be significant hurdles to Skilled Worker migrants acquiring settlement,” writes James.

“A Skilled Worker’s qualifying period for settlement will be extended to a baseline of ten years next year. This baseline may be reduced or lengthened, for example:

Three years: earned at least £125,141 for three of the last four years;

Five years: earned at least £50,271 for three of the last five years, or certain healthcare and education public sector professionals;

20 years: ff an adult commits an immigration breach.

From March 2027, an English language requirement will be introduced for Skilled Workers applying for settlement. This is set out in the Immigration Rules at B2 in speaking and listening and applies to all Skilled Worker applicants (with no transitional protections). This may be problematic, as most Skilled Workers, who entered the route prior to 2026 only had to meet an English language requirement at level B1, and they will need to prove their English language ability again before settling. The difference between B1 and B2 is significant and is understood to be approximately 180 to 200 typical guided learning hours.

A criminal record may permanently disqualify a migrant worker from settling. Whilst you may have undertaken background checks or DBS screening for a given sponsored worker, this new ban from settlement includes historic, spent penalties which you may never have been aware of. Sponsored workers with even a court fine or conditional caution on their record may never be approved to settle. The only exceptions are a criminal record from abroad for something that would not be a crime in the UK (such as homosexuality or political charges), and there will be discretion over offences committed as a child, depending on seriousness. Sponsors need to be aware that in such cases, migrant employees they were counting on sponsoring for five years until they settle, would now require ongoing sponsorship for an indeterminate period. NB: an employer generally may not refuse to employ someone because of a spent conviction, so hiring or retention decisions taken solely to avoid open-ended sponsorship costs carry employment law risk. Employment law advice should be sought before a worker’s record plays any part in those decisions.”