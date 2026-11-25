Key Points

The Sole Representative route is closed to new sole representative applications.

UK Expansion Workers require a sponsor licence and Certificate of Sponsorship.

A sponsor can have up to 10 UK Expansion Workers at one time, subject to the approved CoS allocation and genuine business need. Overseas businesses normally need at least three years of trading; limited exceptions apply.

Workers must normally earn £52,500 or the full going rate, whichever is higher.

The route permits a maximum stay of two years and does not lead directly to settlement.

There is no equivalent ban on majority shareholders, but all eligibility requirements still apply.

What Replaced the Sole Representative Visa?

The UK Expansion Worker visa replaced the sole representative provisions of the Representative of an Overseas Business route in April 2022.

The change was more than a rebranding exercise. It moved overseas business expansion into the sponsored Global Business Mobility system.

Under the old route, an overseas company could send one senior employee to establish and supervise its first UK branch or wholly owned subsidiary. The company did not need a sponsor licence, and there was no prescribed route-wide minimum salary.

Under the current UK Expansion Worker route, the business must first obtain a sponsor licence. Each worker then needs a Certificate of Sponsorship before applying for their visa.

The new route is more flexible about team size and ownership, but it is temporary. It does not provide a direct route to Indefinite Leave to Remain.

The Home Office describes the UK Expansion Worker route as a route for senior managers and specialist employees establishing a UK branch or subsidiary of an overseas business that has not yet started trading in the UK.

UK Expansion Worker vs Sole Representative: The Main Differences

Feature Sole Representative route UK Expansion Worker route Availability Closed to new sole representative applicants Open to eligible overseas businesses Sponsorship No sponsor licence or CoS required Sponsor licence and CoS mandatory Number of workers One sole representative Up to 10 at one time, subject to genuine need and the approved CoS allocation. Qualifying Japanese or Australian businesses relying on the exception to the normal three-year overseas trading rule may be limited to one. Worker type Senior employee with authority to establish the business Senior manager or specialist employee Salary No prescribed route-wide minimum £52,500 or the full occupation going rate, whichever is higher Overseas employment No standard 12-month rule Normally 12 months’ overseas work, unless an exception applies Ownership Applicant could not own or control a majority of the overseas business No equivalent majority-ownership prohibition English language English-language requirement applied No separate English-language requirement Initial permission Normally three years Up to 12 months Maximum time Extendable, subject to ongoing eligibility Two years on the route Settlement Eligible holders may qualify after five years No direct route to settlement

Is a Sponsor Licence Now Mandatory?

Yes. An overseas business cannot use the UK Expansion Worker route without an appropriate sponsor licence.

Before applying, the business must normally demonstrate:

an active overseas trading operation;

a UK footprint;

a qualifying link between the overseas business and the planned UK entity;

a credible expansion plan;

the ability to establish UK trading operations within two years; and

suitable sponsor licence systems and key personnel.

The overseas business must normally have traded for at least three years. A qualifying Japanese or Australian business need not meet that three-year requirement, but must still show that it is actively trading overseas and capable of a credible UK expansion. If such a business has traded for less than three years, or cannot evidence three years of trading, it is limited to sponsoring one worker at a time. Certain qualifying listed companies may instead be exempt from providing specific evidence of overseas trading and expansion capacity.

Sponsors should prepare the application as a business expansion case, not simply as a visa application for a particular individual. The Home Office may assess the organisation’s finances, overseas trading history, proposed investment, staffing plans and commercial reasons for entering the UK market.

Businesses that need support can review our sponsor licence application and management service.

What Counts as a UK Footprint?

A UK Expansion Worker sponsor licence applicant must have a UK footprint but must not already be actively trading in the UK.

The footprint can normally be demonstrated through either:

UK business premises, supported by a lease or purchase documents; or

Companies House registration as an overseas branch or a subsidiary of the overseas business.

Both are not necessarily required.

Limited preparatory activity may be permitted. For example, appointing a proposed Authorising Officer or securing premises does not automatically mean that the business has begun trading.

However, if the UK entity is already actively supplying goods or services, the Expansion Worker route will normally be inappropriate. The business should consider another category, such as Skilled Worker or Senior or Specialist Worker.

How Many UK Expansion Workers Can a Business Sponsor?

A sponsor can generally have up to 10 UK Expansion Workers at one time. The approved CoS allocation depends on genuine need. A qualifying Japanese or Australian business using the exception to the normal three-year overseas trading requirement is limited to one worker at a time if it has traded for less than three years or cannot evidence three years of trading.

This is a maximum, not an automatic allocation. The Home Office will only permit the number of workers the business can genuinely justify for its UK launch.

For example, an overseas technology company may need a commercial director, technical lead and operations manager. Its licence application should explain why each position is required during the establishment stage and how the roles fit the expansion plan.

How Does the Authorising Officer Process Work?

The sponsor licence process depends on whether the proposed Authorising Officer is already based in the UK.

Where the Authorising Officer is based in the UK

If the Authorising Officer is already suitably based in the UK and the licence is granted, the sponsor can receive an A-rating and an approved CoS allocation of up to 10.

Where the Authorising Officer is overseas

If no suitable UK-based person is available, a senior employee of the overseas business may be appointed as the Authorising Officer.

In that situation:

The sponsor normally receives a provisional licence rating. Its initial CoS allocation is limited to one. The overseas Authorising Officer must also act as the Level 1 User. They assign the initial CoS to themselves. They apply for entry clearance as a UK Expansion Worker. After permission is granted, they update the sponsor’s SMS records. The sponsor requests an A-rating before sponsoring anyone else. Once A-rated, the organisation can request up to nine additional CoS.

This is a specific Home Office process. It should not be described simply as “self-sponsorship”, because the business and the worker must independently satisfy all sponsor and visa requirements.

The detailed process is set out in the Home Office guidance for Global Business Mobility sponsors.

What Are the Salary and Skill Requirements?

A UK Expansion Worker must normally be paid whichever is higher:

£52,500 a year ; or

100% of the going rate for the relevant occupation code.

The job must be in an eligible SOC 2020 occupation listed in Table 2 or Table 3 of Appendix Skilled Occupations (or Table 2b where the specific transitional provision applies). The worker does not necessarily need a degree, but the duties must match an eligible occupation.

Going rates are generally based on a 37.5-hour working week and must be adjusted to the worker’s actual weekly hours. The £52,500 general threshold is not reduced for part-time work. For that threshold, earnings are normally counted only up to 48 hours per week; the going-rate calculation uses the worker’s full weekly hours. Separate rules apply to irregular working patterns.

Sponsors should also check which payments can count towards salary. Basic gross pay and certain guaranteed allowances may qualify, but bonuses, employer pension contributions, immigration costs and most benefits in kind do not.

Does the Worker Need 12 Months’ Overseas Employment?

Usually, yes.

A UK Expansion Worker must generally be currently working for the sponsor group and have worked outside the UK for the sponsor group for a cumulative period of at least 12 months. The 12 months do not have to be consecutive, provided the worker has remained continuously employed by the sponsor group from the start of that period to the date of application, subject to permitted breaks.

The overseas work requirement does not apply in certain cases, including:

qualifying high earners paid at least £73,900;

eligible Japanese nationals covered by the UK–Japan trade agreement; and

eligible Australian nationals or permanent residents covered by the UK–Australia trade agreement.

The relevant exception must be checked carefully before assigning the CoS.

Can a Founder or Majority Shareholder Use the Route?

Potentially, yes.

Unlike the old Sole Representative route, the UK Expansion Worker rules do not contain an equivalent prohibition on an applicant owning or controlling a majority of the overseas business.

However, share ownership alone does not establish eligibility. A founder or owner must still be a genuine senior manager or specialist employee of the overseas business. The proposed UK role, salary, occupation code, overseas employment history and commercial need must all satisfy the route requirements.

The sponsor licence application must also demonstrate that the UK expansion is genuine and that the role has not been created mainly to facilitate the individual’s immigration.

Example: Majority-shareholder founder

A founder owns 60% of an overseas software business and genuinely works as its managing director. The company wants to establish a UK subsidiary.

The founder is not automatically excluded because of the shareholding. If they are appointed as an overseas Authorising Officer, however, the business will normally begin with a provisional licence and one CoS. The founder must obtain permission and complete the licence uprating process before the company can sponsor additional expansion workers.

Can a Business Send an Expansion Team?

Yes. This is one of the principal practical differences from the old route.

An overseas logistics business may, for example, need an Operations Director and an IT Systems Lead to establish its UK operation. Both can potentially be sponsored where:

each role is genuine and necessary;

both workers meet the immigration requirements;

the salary and occupation-code rules are satisfied; and

the sponsor has sufficient CoS allocation.

The ability to sponsor up to 10 workers does not remove the need to justify each appointment.

Does the UK Expansion Worker Visa Lead to Settlement?

No. The UK Expansion Worker route does not lead directly to Indefinite Leave to Remain.

Permission is normally granted for up to 12 months and can be extended for one further year. The maximum continuous stay on this route is two years. Time spent on other Global Business Mobility routes can also affect the worker’s overall permitted stay.

Once the UK business begins trading, the sponsor can apply to add another route to its licence, such as Skilled Worker or Senior or Specialist Worker. An existing Expansion Worker may then make a separate application to switch, provided they meet all the requirements of the new route.

Under the current rules, time spent as a UK Expansion Worker does not count towards the five-year qualifying period for settlement as a Skilled Worker. The qualifying clock would normally begin when the worker obtains permission on a qualifying settlement route.

Switching should therefore be planned early rather than left until the Expansion Worker’s permission is close to expiry.

How Long Does the Expansion Worker Sponsor Licence Last?

If the sponsor licence application is successful, the UK Expansion Worker licence is valid for four years. It cannot be held for longer than four years and cannot be renewed.

However, the Home Office expects the UK trading presence to be established within two years of the licence being granted. At the end of that period, the sponsor’s UK Expansion Worker CoS allocation will be reduced to zero.

The organisation will then be unable to sponsor new Expansion Workers or extend existing workers under that route.

Once the UK operation is trading, the business can apply to add other sponsorship routes to its licence.

What Happens to Existing Sole Representative Visa Holders?

People who already hold, or were last granted, permission as a Sole Representative are not required to move to the UK Expansion Worker route.

Subject to meeting the relevant requirements, they can continue to:

extend their permission;

operate and supervise the UK branch or subsidiary; and

apply for settlement after five years.

The Representative of an Overseas Business route also remains available for certain overseas media representatives.

Existing holders should take care before voluntarily switching into a Global Business Mobility route, because UK Expansion Worker permission does not lead directly to settlement.

The transitional position is confirmed in the Home Office Global Business Mobility caseworker guidance.

Practical Sponsor Scenarios

Scenario 1: Overseas business with no UK staff

An overseas manufacturer has registered a UK subsidiary but has not started trading. It has no suitable UK-based employee to act as Authorising Officer.

A senior overseas employee can potentially be appointed as the Authorising Officer and Level 1 User. If the sponsor licence is approved provisionally, that employee assigns the initial CoS to themselves and applies for entry clearance.

Only after their permission is granted and the licence is upgraded to an A-rating can the business request CoS for further launch-team members.

Scenario 2: Business already making UK sales

An overseas consultancy has incorporated a UK company and has already begun providing services to UK clients.

The UK Expansion Worker route is unlikely to be suitable because the UK business is actively trading. Depending on the corporate structure and intended roles, the business may need to consider Skilled Worker or Senior or Specialist Worker sponsorship instead.

Scenario 3: Long-term retention of an expansion worker

A UK Expansion Worker establishes the company’s UK operation during their first year. The business wants to retain them permanently.

The company should consider adding the Skilled Worker route to its sponsor licence and assessing whether the employee’s role, salary and immigration position meet the Skilled Worker requirements. The change requires a new CoS and a separate visa application; it is not automatic.

Pro Tips for Expansion Sponsors

Check the timing of UK trading. The UK business must not already be actively trading when it applies for the UK Expansion Worker sponsor licence. Once licensed, it should establish a UK trading presence within the permitted two-year period. Explain every proposed role. A maximum allocation of 10 does not mean every applicant will receive 10 CoS. Choose the Authorising Officer before applying. Their location determines whether the initial licence is provisional or A-rated. Separate ownership from eligibility. A majority shareholder may qualify, but only where the employment and role are genuine. Test salary against actual working hours. The going rate may need to be increased where the worker will work more than 37.5 hours. Plan the post-launch route early. Do not wait until the worker approaches the two-year limit before considering Skilled Worker sponsorship.

UK Expansion Worker Sponsor Checklist

Confirmed that the UK operation has not started active trading.

Established a qualifying UK footprint.

Verified that the overseas business is active and trading.

Prepared a credible two-year UK expansion plan.

Confirmed the planned UK operation is in the same business sector.

Appointed an eligible Authorising Officer, Key Contact and Level 1 User.

Identified the correct SOC 2020 code for each worker.

Checked the £52,500 threshold and full going rate.

Verified each worker’s overseas employment history or applicable exception.

Justified the genuine need for every requested CoS.

Prepared a plan for adding another sponsor route after trading begins.

Reviewed long-term immigration and settlement objectives separately.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the UK Expansion Worker visa replace the Sole Representative visa?

The UK Expansion Worker route became the principal route for eligible overseas businesses seeking to establish a UK presence when the Sole Representative route closed to new sole representative applicants in April 2022. Existing Sole Representatives may still extend and apply for settlement if eligible.

How many UK Expansion Workers can a business sponsor?

Up to 10 at one time, subject to genuine need and the approved CoS allocation. The normal three-year overseas trading requirement has limited exceptions, including for qualifying Japanese and Australian businesses.

Does a UK Expansion Worker sponsor need a UK office?

Not necessarily. The UK footprint can be shown through qualifying business premises or appropriate Companies House registration.

Can a business use the route after it starts trading in the UK?

Generally, no. The route is intended for businesses that have a UK footprint but have not yet begun active UK trading.

Can a majority shareholder apply?

Potentially. There is no equivalent majority-shareholding prohibition, but the person must still be a genuine senior manager or specialist employee and meet every other requirement.

Can an overseas founder sponsor themselves?

An eligible overseas senior employee may act as the Authorising Officer and assign the initial CoS to themselves under the provisional-licence process. This does not remove the sponsor or worker eligibility requirements.

Is there an English-language requirement?

The UK Expansion Worker route does not impose a separate English-language requirement.

What is the minimum salary in 2026?

The worker must normally earn at least £52,500 a year or the full going rate for the occupation, whichever is higher.

Does the route lead to ILR?

No. It does not lead directly to settlement. The worker may be able to switch into a settlement route, such as Skilled Worker, if they meet its separate requirements.

Can an existing Sole Representative still apply for ILR?

Yes. Existing Sole Representative permission holders can continue towards settlement under the transitional rules, provided they meet the relevant requirements.

Final Thoughts

The UK Expansion Worker route gives overseas businesses more flexibility than the former Sole Representative route, particularly where several senior or specialist employees are needed for a UK launch.

That flexibility comes with tighter structure. The business must obtain a sponsor licence, justify its expansion plans, meet salary and skill requirements, manage its CoS allocation and establish a trading presence within the permitted timeframe.

The most important step is to plan beyond the initial visa. Businesses should decide early how the UK operation will move from pre-trading expansion to active trading—and which immigration route will support essential employees after the two-year Expansion Worker limit.