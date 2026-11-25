Duncan Lewis Solicitors has successfully challenged the Home Office’s handling of an Albanian asylum seeker’s trafficking and protection claims, resulting in an agreement to reconsider both a negative National Referral Mechanism (NRM) decision and the refusal and certification of his asylum claim.

Satvir Sahota, Director, and Tahera Lakha, Caseworker, represented the client in Judicial Review proceedings challenging the use of unpublished interim guidance to reject his request for reconsideration of a negative Conclusive Grounds decision. The case raised important questions about procedural fairness and transparency where an unpublished procedural requirement was relied upon to refuse to consider a request for reconsideration.

Background

The client, an Albanian national seeking asylum in the UK and a potential victim of trafficking, was referred into the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), the framework used to identify and support potential victims of modern slavery.

The Competent Authority, which makes NRM decisions on behalf of the Home Office, made a positive Reasonable Grounds decision in June 2022. However, on 11 December 2023, it made a negative Conclusive Grounds decision. The client was unrepresented at the time.

Following his detention, the client instructed Duncan Lewis Solicitors to challenge the decisions affecting his trafficking and protection claims.

On 22 September 2025, the legal team submitted detailed representations requesting reconsideration of the negative Conclusive Grounds decision. The request was supported by substantial expert evidence, including reports from trafficking, psychiatric and country experts addressing the client's account and circumstances.

On 3 October 2025, the Competent Authority refused to consider the request, stating that it had not been submitted within a 30-calendar-day deadline.

Crucially, that deadline had not been identified in the negative Conclusive Grounds decision issued to the client.

The situation became more complex on 8 December 2025, when the Home Office refused and certified the client's asylum and protection claim.

Duncan Lewis Solicitors subsequently sent pre-action protocol letters challenging both the rejection of the reconsideration request and the refusal and certification of the asylum and protection claim. Despite these representations, the Home Office maintained its position.

Disclosure of unpublished guidance

On 2 March 2026, Duncan Lewis Solicitors issued Judicial Review proceedings in the Administrative Court, challenging the lawfulness of the Home Office’s handling of the client’s trafficking and asylum claims.

A significant development followed on 5 May 2026, when the Government Legal Department disclosed that interim handling instructions concerning reconsideration requests for National Referral Mechanism (NRM) decisions had been in operation since 8 July 2025. However, the relevant guidance was not published until 7 April 2026.

The client’s request for reconsideration had been rejected on 3 October 2025 on the basis that it had not been submitted within a 30-calendar-day deadline. That deadline had not been identified in the negative Conclusive Grounds decision issued to the client.

The disclosure therefore raised important questions about the application of unpublished interim instructions and whether it was procedurally fair to refuse to consider the client’s request by reference to a deadline that had not been communicated to him.

Home Office agrees to reconsider both decisions

Following the Judicial Review proceedings, on 16 June 2026 the Government Legal Department agreed that the Home Office would reconsider:

The decision to reject the client's request for reconsideration of his negative Conclusive Grounds decision.

The refusal and certification of his asylum and protection claim.

The agreement gives the client a further opportunity for both his trafficking and protection claims to be reconsidered, including the substantial expert evidence submitted on his behalf.

Why this matters

This case illustrates the importance of procedural fairness in decisions affecting potential victims of trafficking and people seeking asylum.

Where the Home Office relies on a procedural requirement that was not communicated to an individual, and which was contained in unpublished interim instructions at the relevant time, there may be grounds to scrutinise the decision through a public law challenge.

The case also demonstrates the importance of carefully examining the policy framework applied by Home Office decision-makers, particularly where a refusal to consider further evidence may have significant consequences for an individual's trafficking and protection claims.

Each case depends on its individual facts, the applicable legal framework and the evidence available. However, where a Home Office decision may have been made unfairly or unlawfully, obtaining specialist legal advice can help individuals understand their options.