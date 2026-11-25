The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has published its review of the UK's talent routes. It has recommended modest changes to the Global Talent route, abolition or major reform of the Innovator Founder route and no new route for investors. In this article we summarise the main recommendations, highlight some implications for earned settlement and comment on the next steps for policy development.

The report was published on 17 November 2026 and a link to it is here.

Background to the MAC's talent review

On 27 February 2026, the MAC told the Home Secretary that it would carry out its own review of the Global Talent and Innovator Founder routes. The MAC can choose to review any part of the immigration system, alongside the work the Government asks it to do. The aim of this review was to assess how the immigration system can best be used to bring top talent to the UK.

The MAC asked whether these routes are selecting the most talented applicants, and whether the people who come flourish in the UK and contribute to their fields. It drew on stakeholder roundtables, Home Office and HMRC earnings data, discussions with every Endorsing Body and a Call for Evidence that ran from 5 March to 1 May 2026 and received over 400 responses.

The review comes at a time of significant change. The Government has announced changes to settlement from 2027 under its earned settlement framework, and stakeholders told the MAC that Global Talent has become more attractive as a result, because it offers one of the shortest paths to settlement. Applications on the standard Global Talent endorsement pathway rose from 2,700 in 2020 to 9,400 in 2025.

Global Talent route recommendations

The MAC's overall view is that Global Talent is largely meeting its objectives and needs only small adjustments. The route is mainly used by academics, with significant numbers in tech and the creative industries. Visa holders earn less on average than Skilled Workers, but this is mostly because so many work in academia; within the same industry, earnings are broadly comparable.

However, the MAC is concerned about a minority of low earners. It estimates that between 14% and 28% of main applicants granted visas in 2022/23 earned less than £22,300 in their second year, and between 8% and 21% earned less than £12,571.

At the entry stage, the MAC recommends that:

Reference letters should be sent directly, and confidentially, to Endorsing Bodies rather than submitted by the applicant, using a format that prompts referees for the information needed and with a process for chasing referees who don't respond;

The Home Office should introduce guidelines to stop referees supporting applicants where there is a commercial or personal conflict of interest;

The eligibility requirements shouldn't be significantly diluted;

The Home Office should consider expanding the 'fast-track' endorsement option to specific positions within highly reputable arts and tech organisations with an excellent record of Skilled Worker compliance;

The Home Office and Endorsing Bodies should look at reducing the number of applications that go to full peer review by raising the bar for a full review, while keeping the overall bar for endorsement intact; and

The Home Office should record which Endorsing Body endorsed each applicant, so that outcomes can be analysed properly in the future.

At the settlement stage, the MAC recommends that:

Applicants should meet an income threshold of at least the full-time National Living Wage, to ensure a basic standard of living and to reduce the cost to the public purse of the lowest earners. The Home Office should allow flexibility for temporary drops in income due to parental leave or illness, and shouldn't copy the complex evidence rules used for family visas; and

Rather than relying on evidence of a single payment, applicants should show sustained engagement with their field, e.g. employment over a longer period or several paid engagements for freelancers. This should be a light-touch check, and the MAC recommends against a full reassessment of contribution at settlement.

Innovator Founder route recommendations

The MAC's findings on Innovator Founder are stark. It concludes that the route isn't meeting its objectives and recommends that the Government abolishes it in its current form.

Although businesses on the route are intended to be 'innovative, viable and scalable', the median Innovator Founder business had turnover of around £105,000 by its fourth year, compared with £360,000 for similar UK-owned businesses. The MAC likens this to the turnover of a small independent coffee shop. Median employment stayed at one to two employees (which may include the founder) across the first five years, and only 19 visa holders had their endorsement withdrawn for insufficient business progress. A small number of businesses perform very well, but the MAC considers this doesn't make up for weak outcomes across the rest of the route.

If the Government decides to keep the route, the MAC recommends that:

The eligibility, endorsement and settlement process should be substantially reformed to make the route much more selective, and the route shouldn't be relaxed while its performance remains in question;

The Home Office should urgently improve the data it collects on personal income, business profits, innovation and corporation tax, and review the route again within one year with a view to closing it unless the data show considerable improvement. The MAC has also offered to carry out a rapid review of whether a more selective route would work, if the Government provides better data;

Endorsing Bodies should only be able to sell paid-for support services to applicants endorsed by a different Endorsing Body, to remove a potential conflict of interest;

The standard qualifying period for settlement should increase from three to five years, so that business performance can be judged properly;

The business performance criteria for settlement should be made more robust. At present, applicants most often qualify by investing £50,000 and applying for (but not necessarily being granted) a patent;

Interviews should be kept as part of the assessment, and the innovation requirement shouldn't be removed unless it is replaced with an equally demanding test;

The Home Office should also review whether the 'scalability' test is strong enough;

The Home Office and Endorsing Bodies should share more information on disputed cases, and guidance should make clear that endorsement isn't the final stage and that the Home Office may still refuse; and

Applicants for settlement should meet a personal income threshold of at least the full-time National Living Wage, with flexibility for illness or parental leave.

Investor route recommendations

The UK's previous investor visa route closed in February 2022, and many stakeholders told the MAC that the lack of an option for investors is a gap. The MAC considered whether talented investors could be admitted through Global Talent, Innovator Founder or a new standalone route, and recommends against all three.

The MAC's main concern is that none of these models could reliably tell talented investors apart from the much larger number of wealthy people who would want to use such a route but would bring limited economic benefit. Investment activity can easily be outsourced to professional advisers, and the MAC points to the risks seen under the previous Tier 1 (Investor) route and similar schemes abroad. It adds that, if the Government did bring back an investor route, robust safeguards would be needed to ensure that the source of funds is traceable and legitimate.

Cross-cutting recommendations

The MAC makes several recommendations that apply across the talent routes, including that:

The Home Office should carry out a major review of all Global Talent and Innovator Founder guidance, including Endorsing Body guidance and where it is published, and then review it every year. Stakeholders said guidance is spread across different websites and is unclear on what evidence is needed, and the MAC also calls for clearer Innovator Founder guidance on when a business can change direction and how progress is measured; and

The Home Office should review take-up of Global Talent in deep tech, AI and quantum once the recently announced reimbursement of visa fees for these fields is in place, and consider extending it if the benefits outweigh the costs. The MAC didn't find enough evidence to recommend wider fee cuts, although it acknowledged that upfront costs, especially the Immigration Health Surcharge, are a real concern for applicants with families.

The MAC also welcomed the Home Office's November 2026 earned settlement announcement, which proposes to bring dependants' path to settlement in line with the main applicant's and to allow couples to meet the minimum mandatory earnings requirement at household level.

Implications for earned settlement eligibility

Under the earned settlement framework, the Government intends that the most highly talented migrants (referred to as the 'Highest Talent Group') will be able to settle after three years. Some may have hoped the MAC report would make recommendations on who should fall into this group. It doesn't do so expressly, but it gives some useful pointers.

For Global Talent, the report proceeds on the basis that the current three-year route continues for those who qualify for it now, namely people:

Endorsed by the British Academy, the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Royal Society or UKRI;

Endorsed by Arts Council England or Tech Nation as having 'exceptional talent' (rather than 'exceptional promise'); or

Who hold an eligible prestigious prize.

On this basis, it seems likely that these Global Talent visa holders will form the core of the Highest Talent Group, provided they meet the minimum mandatory requirements. If the MAC's recommendations are adopted, they may also need to meet a higher income threshold of at least the full-time National Living Wage (which the MAC estimated as roughly £22,300 for 2024/25) and show sustained activity in their field.

For Innovator Founder, the MAC's recommendation to extend the qualifying period from three to five years suggests that it doesn't see Innovator Founder visa holders as belonging in the Highest Talent Group.

In practice:

Global Talent visa holders on a three-year track should keep clear records of their UK earnings and of ongoing work in their field (for example, contracts, payslips and evidence of several engagements over time), rather than relying on a single payment;

Global Talent visa holders with low or irregular incomes, particularly in the arts, should check now whether they are likely to meet the £12,571 minimum and, if the MAC's recommendation is adopted, a National Living Wage-based threshold; and

Employers recruiting highly skilled staff may find Global Talent increasingly attractive compared with Skilled Worker, given the prospect of a faster route to settlement, but should be aware that standard pathway endorsements are taking longer and endorsement rates have fallen (to 44% in 2025).

Note, however, that these points are based on the MAC's recommendations and the report's description of the Home Office's earned settlement proposals. They don't represent finalised policy.

What happens next?

The Home Office will now consider the MAC's recommendations. It isn't obliged to accept them, but it often follows the MAC's advice. We expect the Government's policy response on talent routes to take account of the wider earned settlement changes due to be implemented from 2027.

If you're a Global Talent or Innovator Founder visa holder, you should consider taking advice on your plans for settlement and keep an eye on further policy developments.