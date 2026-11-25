The Home Office's revised earned settlement policy is due to begin to be formalised in the Immigration Rules scheduled for publication in December 2026. The policy has the potential to change the settlement pathway for hundreds of thousands of people. In this article, we explore what employers and individuals can do to minimise the risk of adverse impacts.

Recent background

The Home Office published its response to the earned settlement consultation on 2 November 2026 and, in doing so, provided high-level details of a revised framework. Although the full requirements and implementation timelines are not yet known, there are actions that employers and individuals can take now.

Keep on top of updates to policy development

It's too early to advise definitively on the implications of earned settlement because many key details are still unknown.

An example of a significant gap in understanding is how the earnings criteria of earned settlement will be defined and assessed. There is a possibility this will be based on taxable earnings, in which case steps to keep gross salary above the stated earnings thresholds may prove insufficient.

Details are also awaited on which individuals will be included in the 'Highest Talent Group' intended to be eligible for a three-year pathway.

The December 2026 Immigration Rule changes are anticipated to include at least some elements of the earned settlement policy. These will need to be laid on or before 17 December 2026, when Parliament rises for the Christmas recess.

We are continuing to monitor developments – if you aren't already signed up to receive our alerts, you can do this here.

Apply for British citizenship

Individuals who are eligible to apply for British citizenship may wish to consider doing so as soon as possible. This is for three reasons:

The revised earned settlement policy indicates that individuals with a 'recognised British connection' may be eligible for a five-year settlement pathway. It's not completely clear whether this will apply only to Appendix FM family routes and UK Ancestry. However, those with family members on a path to settlement should consider whether it may be beneficial to acquire British citizenship rather than remaining settled;

Earned settlement is due to be followed by an aligned earned citizenship policy, which means acquiring British citizenship is likely to become more restricted in the future; and

These policy changes are likely to produce a surge in citizenship applications, so applying earlier may mean a faster processing time, especially if the priority service can be used.

A note on Irish citizenship

Although the revised framework doesn't confirm a five-year pathway for the family members of Irish citizens, this is likely to be the subject of further negotiation due to the non-discrimination principles set out in the Good Friday Agreement.

Those who are eligible for Irish citizenship should therefore consider whether to apply pre-emptively, and/or should monitor developments.

Apply for settlement early, or by discretion

Those who are due to qualify for settlement under the existing settlement Rules should consider taking advice on the potential options for timing their application ahead of the earned settlement framework being implemented.

Individuals with a complex immigration position should especially consider taking early advice, including on whether to submit a settlement application under the existing framework that includes a request to exercise discretion either within or outside the Immigration Rules. This would include people who have previously:

Had absences from the UK above 180 days in any rolling 12-month period during their settlement pathway;

Overstayed;

Breached their immigration permission;

Been convicted of a crime or otherwise acquired a criminal record (including out-of-court disposals);

Incurred a debt to the UK Government that is still outstanding; or

Been in receipt of public funds.

Review the strategy for your settlement pathway

The overall impact on each individual's settlement eligibility won't be known until full details of the earned settlement policy have been announced. In the meantime, the following groups may wish to review their settlement strategy and be ready to make relevant applications for further permission to stay.

Highest Talent Group

Individuals within the 'Highest Talent Group' may be eligible for settlement after a qualifying period of three years. Once the details of this group are known, eligible individuals may need to make an immigration application to access this pathway.

Long residence route

The long residence route currently allows settlement for eligible individuals following ten years of continuous lawful residence in the UK. This route is due to close once the earned settlement framework is implemented.

Individuals who anticipate being impacted by this change should consider potential alternative settlement options as a matter of priority. This is because some options such as work sponsorship may require considerable preparation and funding.

Medium skilled workers

Care workers and Skilled Workers in eligible health and education roles paid on national pay scales should verify whether they are included in the announced transitional arrangements, and be aware they may need to plan for a longer settlement timeline if they aren't.

The arrangements for the Temporary Shortage List and the Immigration Salary List are due to be revised by the end of 2026. It's also possible that roles in these occupations may cease to qualify for settlement in the future.

Advice on sponsorship and potential settlement for the currently recognised roles should be sought as soon as possible.

Family members of British citizens (and Irish citizens)

If you are the partner, parent or child of a British citizen (or potentially of an Irish citizen, as discussed above), you may be eligible for a five-year settlement pathway under the earned settlement framework. For some people, switching to a route that's eligible for this pathway may lead to a shorter settlement qualifying period than remaining on their current route.

Individuals who have previously accessed public funds

If you have previously accessed public funds while holding limited immigration permission, this may lengthen your pathway to settlement. You should consider taking advice on your circumstances and options, including whether repaying the funds received may reduce your settlement timeline.

Individuals with permission outside the Immigration Rules

The policy for individuals with permission outside the Immigration Rules is still under consideration and should be monitored for finalisation.

Don't overlook the English language requirement

One element of the earned settlement framework that is already in the Immigration Rules is the increase in the English language requirement from Level B1 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) to Level B2.

This will apply to settlement applications made on or after 26 March 2027 and has the potential to delay settlement eligibility on its own, both for main applicants and connected dependants.

Intending settlement applicants should take care to understand the requirements, including completing additional tuition if needed and making arrangements to sit any necessary Secure English Language Test (SELT) in good time ahead of anticipated settlement eligibility.

Be aware of changes to the Life in the UK test requirement

As part of the earned settlement framework, the Life in the UK test will be reviewed 'to ensure it better reflects life in modern Britain'. Those expecting to need to take the test should ensure they do so in good time ahead of the earliest date they anticipate being eligible for settlement, noting that it doesn't expire once passed. The current test may be superseded by the new arrangements, and it's not clear whether and when it will cease to be accepted in support of a settlement application.

Individuals should monitor for developments on this requirement, with a view to ensuring it can be met without delaying a settlement application.

Consider the prospect of legal challenges

The Government estimates that the new framework has the potential to adversely affect more than 500,000 people, including because of limited transitional arrangements.

Legal challenges are being considered by various groups, however the initial legal advice will need to be provided once the final policy is known and a full impact assessment has been published.

Individuals considering commencing or financially supporting a legal challenge should undertake their own research and make decisions accordingly. We can be engaged to obtain counsel's opinion on the public law grounds for a legal challenge to specific aspects of the policy.