The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) published itsReview of Talent Routeson 17 November 2026. Although the report principally examines the Global Talent and Innovator Founder routes, it also contains an important section on investor visas and high net worth individuals.

The conclusion is clear. The MAC recommends against reinstating a standalone investor visa and also recommends against bringing investors within either the Global Talent visa or Innovator Founder visa routes.

That is a significant development for those hoping that the closure of the Tier 1 (Investor) visa in February 2022 would eventually be followed by a new UK investor visa. But the report does not necessarily close the debate. In this post we examine what the MAC has said and what it may mean for the future of investor migration.

1. Why Did the UK Close the Tier 1 Investor Visa?

The Tier 1 (Investor) visa was closed to new applicants in February 2022. The Home Office identified two central concerns: the route was not delivering sufficient economic value and there were security and illicit finance risks associated with the admission of individuals whose wealth may have been illegitimately acquired.

There is now no route under which a new applicant can obtain year-round UK residence simply by making a substantial passive investment. Tier 1 Investor settlement remains available to eligible legacy route holders, but any settlement application under the legacy route must be made before 17 February 2028.

The MAC records that this gap has become a live policy issue. Many stakeholders proposed extending existing talent routes or creating a new route for investors, while representatives from across government told the MAC that the absence of an investor route was a problem.

2. What Did the MAC Actually Consider?

An important limitation of the report is that the MAC did not conduct a full economic assessment of whether the UK should grant residence in return for a specified financial investment.

The Committee expressly states that the question of whether a person should qualify for a visa purely on the basis of financial investment, rather than skills, was outside the scope of a review concerned with talent. High net worth, it says, is not itself an indicator of talent.

The narrower question was whether “talented investors” could sensibly be admitted through Global Talent, Innovator Founder or a new standalone route designed to identify investment talent. The MAC rejected all three options.

3. Why Does the MAC Oppose Adding Investors to Global Talent?

The Global Talent visa is largely backward-looking. Applicants are normally assessed by reference to their existing achievements, reputation and track record in an eligible field.

The MAC considered whether a similar approach could be used for investors. Its concern is that past investment success does not demonstrate that the person will make significant investments in the UK after arrival. A route based predominantly on track record could therefore admit wealthy individuals whose principal objective is residence rather than productive UK investment.

The MAC points in particular to the risk of attracting retirees or other high net worth individuals with no substantial future investment plans. It therefore recommends against adding investors to Global Talent.

In other words, replacing a wealth test with an assessment of investment credentials does not, in the MAC’s view, solve the underlying problem.

4. Why Does the MAC Reject an Innovator Founder Investor Route?

The Innovator Founder visa is more forward-looking. Applicants are assessed against a business plan and their proposed business must be innovative, viable and scalable. There are also post-entry checkpoints and business performance requirements connected with settlement.

The MAC identifies a structural problem. Investment activity can readily be outsourced to professional fund managers, advisers or intermediaries. A wealthy applicant could potentially satisfy transparent immigration criteria without personally possessing any particular investment expertise.

The Committee is also influenced by its wider findings on Innovator Founder. It concludes that average business outcomes are weak and recommends that the Government either abolish the route in its current form or substantially reform it to make it more selective. That makes Innovator Founder an unattractive platform on which to build a new investor category.

5. What About an Invitation-Only Investor Visa?

The report also considers an invitation-only system. This might reduce the risk of applicants simply structuring themselves to “tick the boxes”, but at the cost of transparency. The MAC notes that the available data do not show better business performance under the Global Entrepreneur Programme, which it identifies as a possible conceptual model, and it stops short of endorsing this approach.

6. The Key Economic Question: Does the Investment Create Additional Growth?

The most important part of the investor section may be the MAC’s discussion of economic additionality.

Drawing on its 2014 review of the Tier 1 (Investor) route, the Committee says that the economic benefits associated with investor migration are likely to be limited unless the investment itself produces activity that would not otherwise have occurred.

Investment into an existing UK business may support expansion, productivity and employment. By contrast, simply purchasing an existing asset may transfer ownership without generating significant new economic activity.

This suggests that any future debate about a new UK investor visa is likely to turn less on the headline amount invested and more on where the capital goes, whether it is genuinely at risk and whether it produces measurable additional economic activity.

7. Money Laundering, Source of Wealth and Due Diligence Remain Central

The second major objection is risk. The former route was closed partly because of concerns about illicit wealth, corruption and money laundering. The MAC considers those concerns fundamental. If the Government nevertheless introduced a new investor route, it says there would need to be robust safeguards, including easily traceable investment funds unconnected with criminal activity, money laundering or fraud. That is not an endorsement, but it shows the report contemplates the possibility that ministers could choose to proceed.

8. Does the MAC Report Rule Out a Future UK Investor Visa?

No. The MAC advises government; it does not make immigration policy or amend the Immigration Rules. Its recommendations are influential but not binding.

More importantly, the report does not answer the broader policy question of whether the UK could design an investment visa that generated sufficient economic benefit to justify residence. It expressly leaves that question outside scope.

What the report does make much more difficult is the argument for an investor route based on the concept of “investment talent”. The MAC is sceptical that immigration criteria can reliably distinguish a genuinely exceptional investor from a wealthy person who can employ professionals to manage investments on their behalf.

A future route would therefore be more likely to focus on the objective economic impact of the investment itself: productive UK businesses or strategic sectors, capital genuinely at risk, rigorous source of wealth and source of funds controls, and measurable outcomes at extension or settlement. These are policy implications of the MAC’s analysis, not recommendations made by the Committee itself.

9. What UK Immigration Options Are Available to Investors Now?

For the time being, there is no replacement for the old Tier 1 Investor route.

Investors who only need to visit for permitted business activities may be able to travel as business visitors. Those who will work may qualify for a Skilled Worker visa. A person actively establishing an innovative business may consider the Innovator Founder visa while it remains open; business owners may also consider self-sponsorship, while senior employees establishing a UK presence for an overseas business may consider the UK Expansion Worker visa. None is a substitute for a passive investment visa: each depends on work, business activity or a qualifying role.

10. What Happens Next?

The MAC’s formal recommendation is unequivocal: it recommends against reinstating a standalone investor visa and against adding investors to Global Talent or Innovator Founder.

In the short term, that makes the return of a Tier 1 Investor-style route less likely. It also substantially weakens the case for using one of the existing talent routes as a quick vehicle for investor migration.

However, the report does not establish that a carefully targeted investment route could never produce sufficient benefits. It records concern within government and among stakeholders about the absence of a route for investors. The future debate is therefore likely to be not whether wealth itself should buy residence, but whether admission can be tied to demonstrably productive investment, economic additionality and sufficiently robust financial safeguards.

For now, there is no new investor visa to apply for. Anyone considering relocation to the UK through investment, entrepreneurship or business activity will need to qualify under one of the existing business visas or work routes.

11. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

Our immigration barristers advise high net worth individuals, investors, founders, entrepreneurs and international business owners on UK immigration options following the closure of the Tier 1 Investor route. We advise on Global Talent, Innovator Founder, Skilled Worker, self-sponsorship, Global Business Mobility and legacy Tier 1 Investor settlement applications, as well as immigration strategy for planned UK business activity.

12. Frequently Asked Questions

Is the UK bringing back the Tier 1 Investor visa?

There is currently no new Tier 1 Investor visa or direct replacement. On 17 November 2026, the MAC recommended against a standalone investor visa and against adding investors to Global Talent or Innovator Founder. The Government is not legally required to accept that recommendation.

Could the Government ignore the MAC and create a new investor visa?

Yes. The MAC’s recommendations are not binding. Any new route would require a policy decision and changes to the Immigration Rules, and would face substantial questions about economic additionality, source of wealth, financial crime risk and meaningful UK economic activity.