In a judgment handed down on 18 November 2026, the Singapore Court of Appeal held – for the first time in that jurisdiction – that a trust set up by a beneficiary to conceal his assets from creditors is illegal and contrary to public policy, and so void and unenforceable, subject only to limited restitutionary routes that might be available to the beneficiary (at [123]). The decision hands insolvency practitioners and creditors a powerful tool against asset-concealment arrangements in Singapore, and widens the gap between the doctrine of illegality under Singapore law and the “flexible approach” to be taken in England following Patel v Mirza [2016] UKSC 42, [2017] AC 467.

Background

Mr Kwee, a property investor, had for decades registered properties in (relevantly) his daughter’s name, under what he described as a ”name placing agreement”. By his own account this was (among other things) to shield them from his creditors, and to (as the Court put it), to evade estate duty (at [155]-[156], [162]). When his daughter ran into financial difficulty, Mr Kwee claimed that the properties, and the monies (rental proceeds) in related bank accounts, were held on trust for him. After she was adjudged bankrupt, her private trustee in bankruptcy, Mr Lai, was substituted as defendant and resisted the claims. The trial judge found that the properties had been gifted to her, and so they, and the monies in the connected bank accounts, formed part of the estate available to her creditors.

Decision

The Court of Appeal rejected the trial judge’s findings of fact, holding instead that the properties were held for Mr Kwee under a common intention constructive trust (at [188], [192]).

However, that finding did not rescue Mr Kwee’s claim. Because his object in entering into the trust arrangements was to conceal his beneficial interest from creditors, the court ruled that the trust fell within a new head of public policy: a trust of that kind has a dishonest and fraudulent intent at its root and is unlawful per se. The Court described such transactions as the equitable analogue of a “contract to commit a fraud” (at [105]). The Court explained the rule as follows:

“77. The court will first ascertain whether the trust is prohibited either pursuant to a statute (expressly or impliedly) and/or an established head of public policy. This is the first stage of the inquiry and, if the trust is indeed thus prohibited, there can be no recovery pursuant to the (illegal) trust. This is subject to the caveat that, in the general category of trusts which are not unlawful per se but are entered into with the object of committing an illegal act (and only in this category), the principle of proportionality laid down in Ting Siew May and Ochroid ought to be applied to determine if the trust is void and unenforceable.” [emphasis in original]

The rule is not confined to express trusts. Where (as here) the evidence shows that the beneficiary meant to use the trust structure to conceal his beneficial ownership from creditors, a common intention constructive trust will be caught, and the Court would not rule out the same result for a resulting trust (at [109]).

It was argued in opposition to this position that the rule could lead to anomalous results: Mr Kwee’s counsel argued that where, for example, a beneficiary (i.e., the party putting his assets in trust) became bankrupt, his trustee in bankruptcy would be unable to rely on the void trust to establish the beneficiary’s interest in those assets, with the result that those assets would be effectively shielded from the beneficiary’s creditors – achieving the beneficiary’s dishonest intent and defeating the very purpose of the rule. The Court rejected that argument on the basis that the beneficiary’s creditors, as the class the rule protects, would typically not be in pari delicto, with the result that the trustee in bankruptcy may have a restitutionary claim to the assets (at [121]-[122]).

Singapore law continues to diverge from English law

Since Patel v Mirza [2016] UKSC 42, the English courts have assessed illegality through a flexible, policy-based weighing of the purpose of the prohibition, any competing public policies, and proportionality.

In Ochroid Trading Ltd v Chua Siok Lui (t/as Vie Import & Export) [2018] SGCA 5, which concerned illegal money-lending contracts, the Singapore Court of Appeal had declined to follow the UK Supreme Court’s decision in Patel in relation to the law of contract, preferring to develop a per se rule-based approach.

In Kwee v Lai, the Court of Appeal has confirmed that that rule-based approach should also be applied in the context of trusts, widening the gap between Singapore law and English law.

Conclusion

This development will be of particular relevance for practitioners involved in cross-border asset recovery in cases with a Singaporean nexus. While establishing the existence of an intention to conceal will likely continue to be contested and fact-sensitive, the Singapore Court of Appeal’s extension of the rule-based approach developed in Ochroid to the law of trusts should provide insolvency practitioners and creditors (and those representing them) with welcome clarity and certainty when dealing with assets and trusts under Singapore law.