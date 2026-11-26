Administering an estate can be complicated enough. When the person who has died also benefited from a trust during their lifetime, there is another layer to consider.

Early expert advice is needed to help navigate that complexity and ensure the correct procedures and tax reporting processes are followed.

The trust may have been established many years earlier. Perhaps the deceased received income from a lifetime trust set up in their favour or one created under someone else’s will. The deceased may have had the right to occupy a property in which a share was held on trust under the will of a late spouse or partner. It is important to understand the particular trust involved: trusts take different forms, and this is a complex area of law.

Cooperation between those responsible for managing the deceased’s estate (the personal representatives, or ‘PRs’) and those responsible for managing the trust (the trustees) is key.

The PRs and trustees each have legal obligations to fulfil. Meeting those obligations requires them to work together and understand what needs to be done to protect the beneficiaries. Where the same people act in both roles, coordination may be easier and the process more streamlined. Where different people act in each role, an early exchange of information and close cooperation throughout the administration process are essential.

So, how should the PRs and trustees proceed? The following are some key points to consider.

Review the will and trust documents to establish which assets fall within the estate and which are held in trust, who is responsible for administering them, and who the beneficiaries are. Check the tax status of the trust assets. Do they form part of the deceased’s estate for inheritance tax purposes, or are they treated as being outside it? If the trust assets form part of the deceased’s estate for inheritance tax purposes, the trust and estate assets may need to be reported at the same time. If they fall outside the deceased’s estate, the trustees may need to report their value to HMRC separately. Consider whether the trust ends on the deceased’s death. It may continue with a new set of beneficiaries, or it may come to an end, requiring the trustees to distribute the assets to the designated beneficiaries. Consider the capital gains tax and income tax implications if the trust assets continue to generate income or are disposed of by the trustees. Keep changes to asset values and tax calculations under review. Depending on the type of trust, changes to the value of the estate or trust assets—for example, because additional assets are identified after the initial inheritance tax reporting—may affect the tax calculations for both. Any resulting inheritance tax liability will need to be correctly apportioned between the estate and the trust. Complete the administration before making final distributions to the beneficiaries. It is essential that the PRs and trustees have obtained all necessary tax clearances before distributing the estate and trust assets in full. They may be personally liable for mistakes, so it is crucial to ensure that these matters are dealt with correctly. Check the registration requirements. The trustees and, where relevant, the PRs should consider whether the trust or estate needs to be registered with HMRC’s Trust Registration Service and whether any registration needs to be updated or closed when the administration is complete.

Where an estate involves a trust, early advice and close cooperation between the PRs and trustees are essential. Establishing their respective responsibilities at the outset and maintaining clear communication throughout can help them meet their obligations and protect the beneficiaries’ interests.