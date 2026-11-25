Telling your children that you and your partner are separating can feel like one of the most difficult conversations you will ever have.

There is no perfect way to tell your children that you are separating. Every family is different, and children will respond differently depending on their age, personality and circumstances.

However, there are steps you can take to make the conversation as reassuring and supportive as possible.

The most important messages are that the separation is not their fault, they are loved by both parents, and both parents will continue to be there for them.

For guidance on what comes next, see our related guides, Helping Your Children Cope After Separation and When Separated Parents Disagree About the Children.

When should you tell your children you are separating?

Ideally, you should tell your children once you have made the decision to separate and have a reasonable understanding of what is going to happen next.

You do not need to have every detail of your separation agreed before talking to them. However, if you already know that one parent is moving out, for example, it can be helpful to have some practical information available so that you can answer your children’s immediate questions.

Try to avoid telling children about a separation during another stressful event, such as immediately before an exam, important school event or family celebration, if this can reasonably be avoided.

Choose a time when you are unlikely to be interrupted and when your children have time to process the news afterwards.

Should you tell your children together?

Where it is safe and appropriate, telling your children together can help you present a consistent message.

It can be reassuring for children to hear both parents explain that, although their relationship is changing, both parents will continue to love them. However, this isn’t appropriate in every situation.

If there has been domestic abuse, intimidation or significant conflict, you should prioritise safety and consider taking professional advice about how best to tell your children.

What should you say when telling your children you’re separating?

Keep the explanation simple and appropriate for your child’s age.

You might say:

“Mummy and Daddy have decided that we are going to live in different homes. This is a decision between the adults and it is not because of anything you have done.”

You don’t need to explain all the reasons for the separation. Adult relationship issues, financial disagreements or other personal matters are generally not things that children need to be involved in.

Instead, focus on what they need to know and what will happen next.

Reassure your children that the separation isn’t their fault

Children can sometimes believe that they have caused their parents’ separation.

Make this message clear:

“This is not your fault.”

You should also reassure them that they do not need to choose between their parents.

It is important that children understand that they are allowed to love both parents and that neither parent expects them to take sides.

Tell your children what will stay the same

One of the biggest concerns for children following a separation is often: “What is going to happen to me?”

If possible, explain what will stay the same.

This might include:

Their school or nursery.

Their friends.

Their hobbies and activities.

Their relationship with grandparents and other family members.

Their pets.

Their usual routines.

When and how they will spend time with each parent.

If you don’t know the answers yet, don’t make promises simply to reassure them.

It is okay to say:

“We haven’t decided that yet, but we are working it out and we will tell you when we know.”

How do you answer difficult questions about separation?

Your children may ask questions that are difficult to answer.

For example:

“Are you going to get back together?”

“Where am I going to live?”

“Will I still see Mum/Dad?”

“Why can’t you stay together?”

“Is this because of me?”

You don’t have to have every answer immediately. If you don’t know, it is better to be honest than to make promises that you may not be able to keep.

You could say:

“We don’t know exactly what is going to happen yet, but we are working it out and we will tell you when we know.”

The aim should be to give your children enough information to feel secure without involving them in adult issues.