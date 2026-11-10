Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Relocating With Children After Divorce Or Separation: What The Law Says

Gardner Leader LLP
Gardner Leader LLP
Contributor
Gardner Leader LLP

Gardner Leader LLP

With offices in Newbury, Thatcham, Maidenhead, Swindon, Oxford and London, Gardner Leader is a...

View firm profile
Explore more from Gardner Leader LLP

A divorce or separation, a new work opportunity, a new relationship or another change in circumstances may mean one parent wants to relocate with their child, either elsewhere in England and Wales or overseas.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Madia Aslam
Madia Aslam

A divorce or separation, a new work opportunity, a new relationship or another change in circumstances may mean one parent wants to relocate with their child, either elsewhere in England and Wales or overseas.

But can you move away with your child after separation? The answer depends on where you are moving, who has parental responsibility, whether there is an existing court order and whether the other parent agrees.

Can I relocate within England and Wales with my child?

There is generally no requirement to obtain permission simply to move with a child within England and Wales. However, if the other parent objects, or the move would significantly affect the child’s relationship with them, schooling or existing arrangements, the issue may need to be determined by the Family Court.

The court can make a Specific Issue Order to determine whether the move should take place or a Prohibited Steps Order to prevent the move.

Can I move abroad with my child?

International child relocation requires particular care. A parent should not assume that because the child lives with them, they can permanently relocate overseas without the necessary consent.

A child cannot generally be removed from the UK without the written consent of everyone with parental responsibility or permission from the court. However, if there is an existing a Child Arrangements Order, a person named in the order as someone with whom the child is to live may generally take the child abroad for less than one month without that consent, unless the order states otherwise.

Taking a child abroad without the necessary consent or court permission, or in some circumstances keeping a child abroad beyond an agreed or authorised period, may amount to the criminal offence of child abduction.

How does the court decide a child relocation application?

The child’s welfare is the court’s paramount consideration. Where applicable, the court will consider the statutory welfare checklist under the Children Act 1989, including:

  • the child’s wishes and feelings, taking account of their age and understanding;
  • their physical, emotional and educational needs;
  • the likely effect of the proposed move; and
  • their relationship with each parent and how this would be maintained.

Every relocation case will turn on its individual circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can my ex-partner object to me moving away with our child?

Yes. If agreement cannot be reached, they may apply to the Family Court, for a Prohibited Steps Order. The court will consider the child’s welfare.

Do I need my ex-partner’s permission to move abroad with my child?

You will need the consent of those with parental responsibility or permission from the court.

What if we agree about relocation?

It is sensible to record the agreement clearly, including arrangements for the child to spend time with the other parent.

Need advice about relocating with your child?

Whether you are planning to relocate with your child or are concerned about a proposed move, our Family Law team is experienced at advising on child relocation, parental responsibility, Child Arrangements Orders and Family Court applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Couples Are Divorcing Later Than Ever — What The Latest ONS Statistics Mean For Families

New ONS statistics reveal that couples are now staying married for an average of 13 years before divorcing, the longest duration since records began in 1963. With no-fault divorce now the standard process and divorce rates remaining below historical levels, what do these trends mean for families navigating separation, and why do longer marriages often involve more complex financial and practical considerations?
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Brabners
Brabners
Article

Gaslighting In Relationships And How It May Form Part Of Coercive Control

Gaslighting can undermine your sense of reality and form part of coercive control in relationships. This guide explains how gaslighting works as psychological manipulation, when it may constitute emotional abuse or coercive control under UK law, and what legal protections are available through family courts when dealing with narcissistic behaviour during relationships and separation.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

How Are Finances Divided On Divorce? A Guide To Financial Settlements In England And Wales

When a marriage ends, one of the most pressing questions is how finances will be divided. The courts in England and Wales have broad discretion to redistribute assets, guided by principles developed over decades of case law. Understanding how computation and distribution work, and the key principles of needs, sharing, and compensation, can help explain why different families receive different financial outcomes.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

Divorce Costs In 2026 - What You Need To Know

Divorce in the UK is often described as "no fault" and more straightforward than it used to be, but cost remains a major concern in 2026. This comprehensive guide examines the main elements that influence divorce costs in the UK, from court fees and solicitor charges to property valuations and pension reports. Understanding what drives expenses and how to manage them effectively can help separating couples navigate the financial realities of divorce while minimizing unnecessary costs.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Taylor Rose
Taylor Rose
Article

Legal Knowledge Or Legal Advice, What Clients Need In The Age Of AI

Artificial intelligence is transforming legal practice, but can it replace the professional judgment, strategic insight, and accountability that solicitors provide? This analysis examines how AI tools are reshaping routine legal tasks while highlighting why human expertise remains essential for interpreting information, assessing risk, and delivering tailored advice that aligns with clients' unique objectives.
United KingdomTechnology
Gardner Leader LLP
Gardner Leader LLP