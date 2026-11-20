The recent litigation in Aviator LLC & Ors v Spribe OÜ & Ors, decided at first instance in [2026] EWHC 1216 (Ch) and on appeal in [2026] EWCA Civ 1224, shows how questions of applicable law and the interaction between domestic and foreign principles can shape a cross-border dispute.

The decision appears to concern the familiar doctrine of issue estoppel, the principle that parties may not re-litigate issues already decided by a court. In fact, it addresses a more fundamental question that has previously received little judicial attention: which law decides whether an earlier foreign judgment has preclusive effect in domestic proceedings?

At first instance, Deputy Judge Michael Tappin KC held that, for foreign copyright claims governed by the Rome II Regulation, the preclusive effect of an earlier foreign judgment was prima facie determined by the applicable foreign law, rather than the lex fori (the law of the court hearing the dispute). On 2 October 2026, the Court of Appeal reversed that decision, holding that the lex fori governs a plea of issue estoppel based on a foreign judgment, regardless of the law that applies to the underlying claim. Although the case concerns copyright law, its reasoning has wider implications for cross-border disputes.

A novel question in familiar territory

The claim arose from a copyright dispute between rival operators of online “crash games”, a betting game in which players must “cash out” before an in-game event causes them to lose their stake. The claimants alleged infringement of their “Aviator” branding and artwork. Before the English proceedings, related litigation in Georgia had produced favourable judgments for the claimants, which they argued gave rise to issue estoppels preventing the defendant from re-litigating copyright subsistence, ownership and infringement in England.

The question was not whether issue estoppel existed, but whether its preclusive effect was governed by English law or by the foreign law applicable to the underlying copyright claims, a question, the Court observed, that no previous authority had determined or directly addressed.

The first instance reasoning

The claimants argued that issue estoppel is a doctrine of the lex fori (i.e. domestic law in this case). In support, they relied upon authorities including Carl Zeiss Stiftung v Rayner & Keeler Ltd (No. 2)1 and PJSC National Bank Trust v Mints2, which have traditionally been understood as treating issue estoppel as part of the law applied by the receiving court.

The Court accepted that issue estoppel is a substantive rule rather than a procedural or evidential one. Procedural rules, governing how a case is conducted, are determined by the law of the forum; substantive rules define the parties’ rights and may be governed by the law applicable to the underlying claim. Having so characterised issue estoppel, the Court turned to Rome II to determine which law governed it.

The Court did not hold the earlier authorities wrongly decided; it distinguished them as not having addressed the specific interaction between issue estoppel and Rome II, noting that Carl Zeiss “was not addressing a choice between the lex fori and the lex causae”. Those authorities concerned the effect of prior judgments in English proceedings, not which law governed that effect. The question in Aviator was therefore materially different, and that distinction proved decisive.

Turning to Articles 8 and 15. Article 8 governing copyright claims by the law of the country for which protection is claimed, and Article 15 defining the matters that law governs, the Court held that the law governing foreign copyright claims also governs the preclusive effect of earlier judgments, and that the procedural exclusion in Article 1(3) should be read narrowly.

Having found foreign law prima facie applicable, the Court considered whether Articles 16 and 26, preserving the forum’s overriding mandatory rules and public policy (ordre public) in exceptional cases, required English law to prevail.

Neither applied: the forum’s interests were not sufficiently fundamental to displace the applicable foreign law here, and both provisions apply only in ‘exceptional circumstances’3 so as not to negate the otherwise applicable proper law.

The Court of Appeal’s decision

The Court of Appeal (Arnold LJ, with King and Miles LJJ agreeing) allowed the appeal. Having had the benefit of fuller argument and citation of authorities than the Judge below, it held that English law, as the lex fori, governs a plea of issue estoppel based on a foreign judgment.

The decisive point, again, was characterisation. Issue estoppel, as with other doctrines such as cause of action estoppel, Henderson v Henderson-type abuse of process4 and merger, is a general doctrine that applies regardless of the nature of the underlying claim. For the purposes of the conflict of laws, it falls within the realm of adjectival (procedural) law, concerned with the process of adjudication, and not within substantive law. That issue estoppel is “substantive” in the domestic sense recognised in Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd v Zodiac Seats UK Ltd5 does not make it substantive for the purpose of characterisation.

On that analysis, the effect of a prior foreign judgment falls outside the Rome II Regulation altogether; and even if it fell within the Regulation, it would be caught by the exclusion of “evidence and procedure” in Article 1(3) rather than by Article 15. Recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments is inherently a matter for the law of the receiving state, and within the EU scheme is addressed by the Brussels I Regulation rather than by Rome II. The Court of Appeal also held, following Nicholls v Mapfre España Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros SA6, that neither Article 15 nor Article 1(3) is to be given a “very wide” or a “strict or narrow” construction, displacing the approach, adopted at first instance, of reading Article 15 broadly and Article 1(3) narrowly.

Because the issue fell outside Rome II, the Court of Appeal found it unnecessary to decide the arguments based on Articles 16 and 26.

Viewed in light of the appeal, Aviator reaffirms the orthodox position rather than displacing it. The Court of Appeal restored the long-standing rule, set aside at first instance, that English law as the lex fori governs whether an earlier judgment has preclusive effect. For decades that had been the assumption; the first instance decision briefly unsettled it, and the Court of Appeal has now confirmed it. The interest of the case now lies in the characterisation analysis the Court worked through to reach that result.

Why does this matter in practice?

The practical significance of Aviator lies in the characterisation question. The first instance decision required practitioners to ask whether preclusion formed part of the applicable substantive law under Rome II; the Court of Appeal removed that step altogether.

The outcome carries three practical consequences for cross-border disputes.

First, whether an earlier foreign judgment has preclusive effect is determined by English principles of issue estoppel, so parties need not adduce expert evidence of the foreign system’s own approach to preclusion. Foreign law bears only on the recognition requirements, not on the preclusion analysis itself.

Secondly, parallel foreign proceedings remain strategically valuable only if they satisfy the English requirements for an issue estoppel from a foreign judgment: a court of competent jurisdiction, a decision final and conclusive on the merits, and the same issue between the same parties.

Finally, matters traditionally treated as English procedure, including the preclusive effect of judgments, are not drawn into the applicable foreign law merely because they may affect whether liability is established. As the Court of Appeal put it, the nature of a rule must not be confused with its effect.7

A development to watch

The reasoning is not confined to intellectual property. Because it rests on characterising issue estoppel as a general doctrine concerned with the effect of a prior judgment, the same analysis applies to any plea of res judicata, whatever the cause of action and whether the earlier judgment is English or foreign, a uniformity the Court regarded as a virtue, there being nothing about intellectual property claims requiring a different rule.

For now, the orthodox position holds, English law governs the preclusive effect of a foreign judgment, and foreign law enters only through the established requirements for recognition.

Footnotes

1. [1967] 1 AC 853

2. [2022] 1 WLR 3099

3. Aviator LLC v Spribe OÜ [2026] EWHC 1216 (Ch) at [34] – [36]

4. [1843-1860] All ER Rep 378

5. [2013] UKSC 46

6. [2024] EWCA Civ 718